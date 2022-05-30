Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2022 Final: Yuzvendra Chahal set all-time wickets record for a spinner

Gujarat Titans may have won the IPL 2022 title on Sunday but there was double joy for Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner took the wicket of captain Hardik Pandya as GT successfully chased down the target of 131.

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022 final. Sportzpics

With the wicket of Pandya, Chahal clinched the Purple Cap for IPL 2022 beating Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga in the process. And with a total of 27 wickets, Chahal also broke Imran Tahir's record of most wickets for a spinner in a single IPL season. Tahir has set the record in 2019 with 26 wickets for the Chennai Super Kings.

Lankan wrist-spinner Hasaranga finished second in the Purple Cap list with 26 scalps from 16 matches. Punjab Kings' pacer Kagiso Rabada was third with 23 wickets from 13 matches.

In the final. RR won the toss and decided to bat first but the move backfired as they witnessed a batting collapse. Hardik took three wickets for 17 for GT and Jos Buttler with 39 off 35 was the top-scorer for RR.

In reply, Shubman Gill made 45 not out of 43 and Hardik scored 34 off 30 as Gujarat clinched the title in their debut season.

Reacting to the special campaign, Hardik said: " This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it."

Updated Date: May 30, 2022 11:49:05 IST

