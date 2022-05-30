IPL 2022 awards: Jos Buttler wins the Orange Cap; Yuzvendra Chahal bags Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans were crowned the new champions of the Indian Premier League after they defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final of 2022 edition in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 131, the Titans lost a couple of early wickets but captain Hardik Pandya and opener Shubman Gill steadied the ship for the side with a 63-run stand for the third wicket. The Gujarat team then suffered a hiccup when Pandya was caught by Jaiswal in the slips off Yuzvendra Chahal for 34 off 30.

But David Miller and Gill made sure that there were no further fall of wickets. Miller continued his domination while Gill held the fort at the other end as the two batters chipped in with an unbeaten partnership of 47 runs for the fourth wicket.

Gill remained unbeaten at 45 off 43 while Miller struck 32* off 19.

Earlier, in the day, the Gujarat bowlers and especially Hardik Pandya thoroughly dominated the RR batters. The skipper returned with figures of 3/17 in 4 overs as the Royals were restricted to 130/9 in 20 overs.

We now take a look at the award winners from the tournament.

1) Jos Buttler takes away the orange cap after he scored 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.33. The right-handed batter also struck four centuries in the season.

2) RR's Yuzvendra Chahal shown brilliance with the ball throughout the tournament as was awarded with the purple cap. Chahal scalped 27 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 7/75 which also included a four-fer and a five-wicket haul.

3) Jos Buttler is the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2022. In 17 matches, he had 387.5 points.

4) GT's Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest ball of the tournament after he clocked 157.3 kmph against RR in the final match.

5) Umran Malik was named the Emerging player of the season.

