IPL 2022: 'Dream run continues', Twitter all praise for Rajasthan Royals after thrilling win over LSG

Rajasthan Royals bolted to the top of the points table with a nervy win against the Lucknow Super Giants. It was not the perfect match for Sanju Samson and his side, but they were powered by Shimron Hetmyer with the bat and then Yuzvendra Chahal with the ball. They have now won three out of their four games and top the points table while Lucknow Super Giants have slipped out of the top four.

Rajasthan Royals were asked to bat first but Devdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler could not get off to a breezy start. The innings was meandering along and it needed an intervention from Shimron Hetmyer to gain some sort of momentum. The West Indies cricketer smashed an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls.

A final over six by Riyan Parag saw Rajasthan post 165 runs in their 20 overs. Another talking point during this innings was R Ashwin walking out retired as a tactic to allow the big hitters to take centre stage.

For Lucknow, the chase could not have gotten off to a worse start. Trent Boult was in his elements and he knocked over KL Rahul with the first ball of the match with an absolute peach of an inswinger. Coming from around the wicket, the Kiwi hooped the ball back in from off stump to sneak it between the bat and pad to rattle the stumps. Lucknow flipped their batting order and sent K Gowtham to counter the swing, but Boult was too hot to handle for him.

Coming from over the wicket, he landed the ball on off stump and got it to shape back in to trap the right-hander bang in front of the stumps to give Lucknow early jitters.

Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock offered some resistance and dragged their side over 50, but another middle-order collapse saw them being reduced to 102 for 7. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4 wickets and completed 150 wickets in the league.

Marcus Stoinis kept Lucknow in the hunt. He came in at number 8 and took the match to the final two overs. He then proceeded to smash Prasidh Krishna for 19 and the equation read 15 runs off the final over. Young Kuldeep Sen delivered three dot balls to seal the deal and despite conceding 10 off the final 2 balls, Royals won the game by 3 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this thrilling game:

Harbhajan Singh was all praise for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Brilliant bowling at the top by #trentboult and Champion spell by a champion @yuzi_chahal Match winners .. congratulations @rajasthanroyals great win .. great batting @SHetmyer 💥 superb work @ashwinravi99 with the bat and bowl too.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 10, 2022

Parthiv Patel lauded Chahal’s temperament and skills.

#YuzvendraChahal ke paas kala bhi hai aur jigar bhi! He showed it once again but good to see Samson is using him rightly like RCB used to do. Almost always strikes when his team needs wicket/ #LSGvsRR #LSGvRR #RRvsLSG — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) April 10, 2022

Pragyan Ojha was all praise for the Rajasthan Royals' management of young players.

Rahul Sharma was impressed with the temperament of young Kuldeep Sen.

What a temperament Kuldeep sen 👏👏👏👏🌟 @rajasthanroyals — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) April 10, 2022

Here are other reactions:

Playing his first match and bowling the last over to take the team to victory! What a night for the youngster 👏👏 superb bowling #KuldeepSen #RRvLSG #IPL2022 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 10, 2022

Shimron Hetmeyer in #IPL2022 : 32 (13) vs SRH

35 (14) vs MI

42*(31) vs RCB

59*(36) vs LSG 168 Runs | 84.00 Avg | 178.72 SR What a BEAST he has turned into. This is why I keep saying Hetmyer was RR's best buy in the auction.#RRvLSG — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 10, 2022

Shimron Hetmyer is such a wonderful talent. Can bat at many different phases of the innings👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. #RRvsLSG #TATAIPL — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 10, 2022

