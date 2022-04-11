IPL 2022: Who is Kuldeep Sen - RR debutant who defended 15 runs in last over vs LSG?

Young pacer Kuldeep Sen made a memorable debut on Sunday as he successfully defended 15 runs from the last over of the match to help Rajasthan Royals edge Lucknow Super Giants by three runs in the Indian Premier League.

Having bowled out all of his premier bowlers, skipper Sanju Samson called upon Kuldeep to bowl the crucial final over with LSG needing 15 to win and big-hitting Marcus Stoinis still in the middle.

The penultimate over from experienced Prasidh Krishna went for 19 runs and it doubled the pressure on 25-year-old Kuldeep. But the Madhya Pradesh pacer responded to the challenge with aplomb as he bowled three consecutive dot balls to Stoinis and conceded just 11 runs, leading his side to a thrilling victory on the night.

Who is Kuldeep Sen?

Kuldeep Ramlal Sen, born on 22 October 1996, hails from Rewa district and plays domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh. He made his first-class debut in November 2018 against Tamil Nadu.

In 16 first-class matches, he has taken 44 wickets at an average of 30.50. He has also played five List A matches, picking up four wickets at an economy of 6.46. In 19 T20s, he has taken 13 wickets at an economy of 8.23.

While he had an average 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, with four wickets from five matches at an economy of 7.75, it seems like his ability to bowl wide yorkers made an impression on RR.

Captain Samson spoke about it after Kuldeep's heroics. "Got the feel that he has done well and he is confident (talking about Kuldeep Sen) to go and execute his wide yorker which he has been working in the off season. Saw him in Syed Mushtaq and he was nailing his wide yorkers," Samson said.

This is the first time Kuldeep is part of an IPL team. He was picked up by Rajasthan in the 2022 mega auction for Rs 20 lakh.

