Explainer: What is retired out, why did R Ashwin depart in this manner and other similar incidents

The fans witnessed some unusual scenes during the encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants when RR all-rounder R Ashwin got retired out at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

After building a fifth-wicket partnership of 68 runs with Shimron Hetmyer and scoring 28 off 23, Ashwin walked back to the pavilion as retired out in the penultimate over, raising a lot of eyebrows.

The right-hander became the first player to do so in the Indian Premier League. Here's everything you need to know about retired out.

What is retired out?

A tactical move retired out is a situation where a batter cannot come back which is different from retired hurt where the batter could return to bat again.

The relevant law says: "A batsman retires out if he retires without the umpire's permission and does not have the permission of the opposing captain to resume his innings. If such a return does not occur, the batman is marked as 'retired out' and this is considered a dismissal for the purposes of calculating a batting average."

Why did Ashwin get retired out?

Ashwin had come out to bat when the Royals were in a spot of bother at 67/4 and chipped in with a crucial 28 off 23 to steady the ship for the side before going back in the hut in the penultimate over. It was certainly a tactical move from the team management as Riyan Parag who walked in next could play more aggressive strokes in the final phase of the innings.

Has this happened before?

Yes. There have been other instances of similar sorts in the past. Former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi got retired out while playing for Pakistanis against Northants after scoring a 14-ball 42 during a tour match in 2010.

Bhutan’s Sonam Tobgay went back to the pavilion in a similar fashion during a T20I against the Maldives in 2019. He had scored 24 in 35 deliveries.

Cumilla Warriors’ Sunzamul Islam did this while playing against Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019.

The tactic was also used by Sydney Sixers during the BBL 2022 fixture against Adelaide Strikers. The injured Jordan Silk walked back to the hut and Jay Lenton came in the middle. Sixers eventually chased down the target by 4 wickets and made a place for themselves in the final.

Who said what?

The Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson later explained that it was a team decision to retire out Ashwin.

“We keep trying different things. Have been talking about it before the season. We thought that if some situation occurs, we can use it. Was a team decision,” Samson said after the match.

RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara also echoed what Samson had said and added that Ashwin and the team management had taken the decision together.

"Ashwin himself was asking from the field as well, and we had discussed it just before that, as to what we would do," Sangakkara said.

"I thought the way Ashwin handled that situation, walking in (in the 10th over) under pressure, the way he batted to support the team. And then finally, (he) sacrificed himself in terms of being retired out, (which) was just magnificent."

"And then he went out in the field and backed it up with an excellent, excellent bowling effort."

The Rajasthan-based franchise later restricted Lucknow at 162/8 to win the match by three runs eventually.

