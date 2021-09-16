Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain, reveals franchise

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 16th, 2021
  • 18:02:39 IST

Delhi Capitals announced on Thursday (16 September) that Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side in the second half of IPL 2021.

Pant was made the captain of the side after Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder while playing in national colours just before IPL 2021. Iyer underwent a surgery to fix his injury and is now ready to take part in the remaining half of the season in UAE.

He was expecting to lead the side being the regular captain but DC have decided to stick with Pant, in a move that may raise some eyebrows.

So far in IPL 2021, DC have played in six matches, winning six while losing two. Pant has gained the confidence of the management as well as the owners with this good run in the first phase and do no want the campaign to be affected by Iyer leading again from the halfway stage. Current DC sits atop the points table.

Parth Jindal, co-owner of DC, tweeted that the team is happy to have a fit-again Iyer back but trusts Pant to take the team to their first IPL title.

DC play their first match in the second leg on 22 September against SRH in Dubai.

