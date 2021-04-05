IPL 2021 Quiz: How well do you remember Kolkata Knight Riders' 2020 campaign?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) didn’t quite have the best of seasons last year, and the lack of stability in the franchise reflected in the change of guard midway through the tournament as Dinesh Karthik handed over the reins of the squad to England captain Eoin Morgan.

KKR, who have won the title twice under Gautam Gambhir’s leadership and finished in the playoffs four other times, haven’t quite enjoyed the same volume of success since Gambhir’s exit from the franchise and eventual retirement, finishing fifth in the last two seasons.

The franchise, which is co-owned by popular Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, will have invested a lot of faith in Morgan, another southpaw, as the Irish-born England cricketer is set to play his first full season as the team’s captain.

With the new season just around the corner, let us revisit KKR’s 2020 campaign in the quiz below. Think you’re a fan? Let’s see how many correct answers you get.