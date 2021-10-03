IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders edge closer to playoff qualification with 6-wicket win

Kane Williamson: I think if we got closer to the 150 mark, it would have been par. There were plenty of opportunities to try and strangle the game with the ball in hand as well. It was a low-scoring game. We've been working hard throughout the season, and it's not quite working out.
We were probably a little late to get going. In the last four overs or so, we tried to have a crack at it and get to 150, but in hindsight, we should have built more partnerships and tried to get off to a better start. The surfaces have been different every time, and we need to adapt.
We've been facing Umran Malik in the nets, and he's got a lot of pace. Amazing chance for him to get a run with the ball tonight, special occasion for him and what a talent.
There'll be a few conversations had about players getting opportunities. We're out of the contention this season, so we'll want to give some exciting talent a few chances.