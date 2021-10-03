IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders edge closer to playoff qualification with 6-wicket win

Shubman Gill is the Man of the match: "It was important to keep the wickets in hand, and when the balls and runs were closer then just take it easy."

"It was important to assess the wicket. It wasn't easy to hit the spinners on this wicket. I was targetting the shorter side, and the leg-side was shorter than the off-side at one end. When I didn't have much runs under the belt, you don't want the opposition to gain the upper hand."

"When you play on slower wickets, it's more important to play with the wrists and that comes naturally to me."

"I took on the medium-pacer today and it came off in this game, but in another game it might not."