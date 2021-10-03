Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders edge closer to playoff qualification with 6-wicket win

IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders edge closer to playoff qualification with 6-wicket win

23:25 (IST)

RCB into playoffs, KKR in hunt

In the double header today, RCB have joined CSK and DC into the playoffs. The fourth and final spot is down to four teams - KKR, MI, PBKS and RR. Kolkata Knight Riders have consolidated the fourth spot with their sixth win. It could very well boil down to net run rate in the end. The coming week, last of round robin, is going to be a belter. Join us tomorrow for our continued IPL coverage. Good night!

23:19 (IST)

Shubman Gill is the Man of the match: "It was important to keep the wickets in hand, and when the balls and runs were closer then just take it easy."

"It was important to assess the wicket. It wasn't easy to hit the spinners on this wicket. I was targetting the shorter side, and the leg-side was shorter than the off-side at one end. When I didn't have much runs under the belt, you don't want the opposition to gain the upper hand."

"When you play on slower wickets, it's more important to play with the wrists and that comes naturally to me."

"I took on the medium-pacer today and it came off in this game, but in another game it might not."

23:17 (IST)

Eoin Morgan: It was a bit of a scrap, I think the wicket probably played a bit slower than we thought. Two nights ago, the ball seemed to be swinging a little, but today was a bit sluggish. Of course, the wicket is one thing, but you also need to adapt to it, bowl well and field well. That's something I thought we did. It's a vast improvement on our previous game.

The return of Shakib was a massive boost for us. The strength in depth that we have, where we can call upon such a vastly experienced player like Shakib al Hasan is a huge luxury.

We're firmly focussed on trying to play good cricket, we're not too worried about what the table is looking like right now. We played really well the last few weeks. The attitude and the implementation of your game plan has been great, and it's had a positive impact on our dressing room.

23:08 (IST)

KKR's Dinesh Karthik: "I thought it was a real good game of cricket. At half time I knew it would be a tricky chase because the pitch was difficult."

"It was just one of those days where I got lucky. This is not a game where you take the game deep. You create opportunities by using the crease and you play your shots."

"I think you need to be flexible. I would give a lot of credit to Rana, he was playing second fiddle to Shubhman. He realised that there was no point matching him shot for shot. He took his time and then hit a couple of big hits."

"Fingers crossed for the next game."

23:03 (IST)

Kane Williamson: I think if we got closer to the 150 mark, it would have been par. There were plenty of opportunities to try and strangle the game with the ball in hand as well. It was a low-scoring game. We've been working hard throughout the season, and it's not quite working out. 

We were probably a little late to get going. In the last four overs or so, we tried to have a crack at it and get to 150, but in hindsight, we should have built more partnerships and tried to get off to a better start. The surfaces have been different every time, and we need to adapt.

We've been facing Umran Malik in the nets, and he's got a lot of pace. Amazing chance for him to get a run with the ball tonight, special occasion for him and what a talent.

There'll be a few conversations had about players getting opportunities. We're out of the contention this season, so we'll want to give some exciting talent a few chances. 

22:57 (IST)
four

KKR win by 6 wickets

Short and cracked away for a four by Dinesh Karthik. He gets the job done in glorious fashion. Kolkata Knight Riders add two points to their tally and keep their quest to make the playoffs alive. SRH were already out of running.
 

22:53 (IST)

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 113/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (W) 13 , Eoin Morgan (C) 1)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar concedes 7 runs and closes his spell out at 0/20. DK collects a four in the penultimate over to alleviate some of the nervous tension in the KKR camp. 3 needed from 6 balls in the last over

22:51 (IST)
four

Bhuvi offers width to DK and he makes the most of it. Slaps it hard through point for a four

22:51 (IST)

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 106/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (W) 7 , Eoin Morgan (C) 0)

Jason Holder into his fourth and final over. He goes for four but may have kept the game alive still by getting rid of Nitish Rana. The left-hander looks to pull but doesn't read the slower one and is taken by Rana. 7 from it

22:48 (IST)
wkt

OUT!

One pull too many from Nitish Rana. Head in the hands moment. Slower one from Holder, Rana pulls but only slices it which goes up and is taken by Saha.

Rana c Saha b Holder 25 (33), KKR are 106/4

Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:19 (IST)

Shubman Gill is the Man of the match: "It was important to keep the wickets in hand, and when the balls and runs were closer then just take it easy."

"It was important to assess the wicket. It wasn't easy to hit the spinners on this wicket. I was targetting the shorter side, and the leg-side was shorter than the off-side at one end. When I didn't have much runs under the belt, you don't want the opposition to gain the upper hand."

"When you play on slower wickets, it's more important to play with the wrists and that comes naturally to me."

"I took on the medium-pacer today and it came off in this game, but in another game it might not."
22:57 (IST)

KKR win by 6 wickets

Short and cracked away for a four by Dinesh Karthik. He gets the job done in glorious fashion. Kolkata Knight Riders add two points to their tally and keep their quest to make the playoffs alive. SRH were already out of running.
 
22:42 (IST)

OUT!

Sid Kaul celebrates and he's got the breakthrough! Overpitched on leg stump, Gill flicks it and doesn't have the power or timing on it to go all the way. Holder takes it and long-on.

Gill c Holder b Kaul 57 (51), KKR are 99/3
22:30 (IST)

Fifty for Gill

Thumped away by Gill towards deep mid-wicket (where else?) for a four and it brings up Gill's fifty. He moves along to 53 from 44 balls for his eighth IPL fifty
21:52 (IST)

OUT!

Rahul Tripathi had exposed his stumps plenty a ball prior and this time he pays for bad execution. Tripathi pulls and the aerial shot finds Abhishek Sharma at mid-wicket.

Tripathi c Sharma b Khan 7 (6), KKR are 38/2
21:42 (IST)

OUT!

Kane Williamson with a massive smile as he somehow keeps his eye on the ball with the lights in his eyes. Iyer gets the top edge and Williamson tumbles but completes the catch

Iyer c Williamson b Holder 8 (14), KKR 23/1
21:06 (IST)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 115/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 , Siddarth Kaul 7)

Tim Southee to finish things off. Bhuvi off strike with a single. Another single on the second delivery. Bhuvi's back, and lest anyone forget, Bhuvi can bat. He takes another single. Someone needs to go for it here. It's Kaul, but his attempted slap has very little power in it, and it results in just a single. Bhuvi tries to go big as well, but just another single. Sunrisers Hyderabad end on 115/8, after Kaul manages a boundary on the very last ball. It's been a slightly underwhelming performance from SRH, and KKR will walk off the field thinking they've done a good enough job with the ball. Can they follow it up with a good batting display to win this match and give themselves a huge boost in the race for playoff qualification.
20:58 (IST)

OUT! Rashid Khan attempts to hit big with a wristy shot, but he can only find Venkatesh Iyer on the boundary rope, who takes another great catch. Rashid Khan c Iyer b Shivam Mavi 8 (6 balls)
20:53 (IST)

OUT! Abdul Samad mistimes a punchy shot in the air, and it's caught at long-off. Abdul Samad c Shubman Gill b Southee 25 (18 balls)
20:47 (IST)

OUT! Jason Holder tries to go big down the ground, but there's not enough power in his shot, and Venkatesh Iyer takes the catch. Jason Holder c Iyer b Varun 2 (9 balls)
20:36 (IST)

OUT! Priyam tries to go for the slog, but Tripathi takes the catch very well on the boundary rope. Priyam Garg c Tripathi b Varun 21 (31 balls)
20:22 (IST)

OUT! Abhishek tried to attack the ball by dancing down the pitch, and he's stumped! Abhishek Sharma st Karthik b Shakib Al Hasan 6 (10 balls)
20:08 (IST)

OUT! Huge wicket for KKR, and it's the SRH skipper Kane Williamson who departs! Kane Williamson run out (Shakib Al Hasan) 26 (21 balls)
18:06 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2021!

Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the pile in the IPL 2021 league table with only two wins from 11 games. They are already out of the playoffs race and from here on it's about fighting for the pride for Kane Williamson and Co. They take on Kolkata Knight Riders, who are currently in the midst of a fierce battle for the fourth playoff spot. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from the match up!

Live Score, IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Cricket Score:

Sid Kaul for the final over. On the second ball, just a single for DK. Yes-no from both ends. Yell from the bowler to urge the fielder to collect the ball properly. Morgan with a steady head to tick it along for another single. Scores are level. DK gets the job done with a boundary and KKR win by 6 wickets
Preview: The Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping to stake their claim to the fourth and final playoff spot with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR with five wins from 12 games are placed fourth in the table with 10 points and have a good chance of making it to the playoffs. However, a defeat on Sunday could end their hopes with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings also on 10 points.
File image of KKR captain Eoin Morgan and SRH captain Kane Williamson. SportzPics

File image of KKR captain Eoin Morgan and SRH captain Kane Williamson. SportzPics

Kolkata come into the match after suffering a five-wicket defeat against PBKS. KKR failed to defend a target of 166 against PBKS and will look to quickly bounce back against SRH to get their campaign in order. One of the major concerns for KKR is the form of captain Eoin Morgan. The lack of runs from the Englishman's bat has weakened the team's middle-order.

SRH also lost their last match, by six wickets against Chennai Super Kings. SRH management recently outcasted David Warner from the team setup after the Aussie struggled consistently with his batting. But the change has not brought them the desired results. Though they won against Rajasthan Royals to bring an end to their losing streak, their poor batting once again came back to bite them as they could only post 134/7 against CSK batting first. SRH batters will need to come good together to put up a challenge against KKR.

Here's all you need to know about the 49th match of IPL 2021 between KKR and SRH:

When will the 49th match of the IPL 2021 between KKR and SRH take place?

The match between KKR and SRH will take place on 3 October 2021.

What is the venue for the KKR vs SRH match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the KKR vs SRH match start?

The KKR vs SRH match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs SRH match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Click here for complete IPL 2021 coverage

Updated Date: October 03, 2021 23:23:09 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Full Cricket Score: CSK win by two wickets in thriller
First Cricket News

Highlights, IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Full Cricket Score: CSK win by two wickets in thriller

Live Score CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021, Today's Match: CSK go to the top of points table! It was a terrific nail-biter at Abu Dhabi. CSK needed just four from the last over but lost two wickets and could only manage three from the first five balls. Narine bowled superbly to take the game to the last ball but Deepak Chahar kept his cool to get the winning run on the last ball. KKR's winning streak comes to an end. CSK have won all three matches of the second leg so far. They are on top of the table with 16 points.

IPL 2021: KKR's Kuldeep Yadav undergoes successful knee surgery
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: KKR's Kuldeep Yadav undergoes successful knee surgery

The out-of-favour India international, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders, is expected to go through a long rehabilitation process before attempting a comeback to competitive cricket.

IPL 2021: Can't afford to lose four-five wickets for 20 runs, it's a wake-up call for us, says Virat Kohli
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Can't afford to lose four-five wickets for 20 runs, it's a wake-up call for us, says Virat Kohli

Kohli, who is going to relinquish RCB captaincy after this edition, said there was no question of pressing the panic button just yet.