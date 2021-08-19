Watch: Cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw re-enact iconic scene from 'Baazigar', leaves netizens in splits
In the video, the duo recreate the scene featuring comedians Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo, complete with props and hilarious expressions. Their video has gone viral with over 2.7 million views on Instagram
Cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have won over the Internet with their hilarious re-enactment of a scene from the movie Baazigar. The duo's recreation of a scene featuring comedians Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo has left people in splits.
The video, posted on Yadav's Instagram account, has garnered over 2.7 million views and over 500,000 likes.
In the original scene from the 1993 Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Hingoo is served a cup of tea by Lever. Unfortunately, the tea in the cup has been brewed without tea leaves.
Lever and Hingoo then look at each other and keep laughing repeatedly. Their expressions have made the scene so memorable that it has often been used as a meme.
It was this uproariously funny scene that Shaw and Yadav sought to recreate. In a short clip, the duo is seen facing the camera. Complete with a teacup and hilarious expressions, the two recreated the scene to perfection.
Cricketers Krunal Pandya and Yashasvi Jaiswal were among the people who liked the video. Several people appreciated the comic timing of Shaw and Yadav.
This is not the first time Yadav and Shaw have earned applause for their acting skills. The two had recently posted their re-enactment of a scene from the classic comedy film Andaz Apna Apna.
The duo is currently in England for the India-England Test series. They had completed their quarantine and joined the Indian squad at Lord's. India beat England by 151 to register a win at Lord's. Yadav had posted about the victory saying it was a "memorable victory and to watch it from the balcony in Lord's makes it so much more special! Unreal happiness."
