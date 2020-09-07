IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Delhi Capitals — opponents, date, venue and India time

The re-christened Delhi Capitals came back to life in the last season after seven straight seasons of group stage exits. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, a young Delhi team impressed and made it to Qualifier 2 before losing to CSK.
Delhi play seven games in Dubai, four in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. They managed to retain their core team this season and added a good amout of experience by trading in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. Their spin attack looks ominous with the likes of Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and could be the key on slow UAE tracks. In the batting, they have a lot of flair in the form of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and a serial run-getter in Shikhar Dhawan. They should at least make it to the play-offs. DC start off their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on 20 September in Dubai.
Here's the full schedule:
|Match
|Versus
|Date and Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|Kings XI Punjab
|20 September, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|25 September, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|29 September, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|9 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|11 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|14 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|9
|Chennai Super Kings
|17 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|10
|Kings XI Punjab
|20 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|11
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|24 October, 3.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|12
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|27 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|13
|Mumbai Indians
|31 October, 3.30 pm
|Dubai
|14
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2 November, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
Iyer welcomed the new additions in the form of experienced India players Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.
Delhi Capitals confirmed that the physiotherapist was in mandatory quarantine. Two of his three tests had come negative.
Harris, who joined the Delhi Capitals camp as bowling coach this season, said it didn't look like the boys were out of practice in the past few months.