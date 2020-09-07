IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Delhi Capitals — opponents, date, venue and India time

The re-christened Delhi Capitals came back to life in the last season after seven straight seasons of group stage exits. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, a young Delhi team impressed and made it to Qualifier 2 before losing to CSK.

Delhi play seven games in Dubai, four in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. They managed to retain their core team this season and added a good amout of experience by trading in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. Their spin attack looks ominous with the likes of Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and could be the key on slow UAE tracks. In the batting, they have a lot of flair in the form of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and a serial run-getter in Shikhar Dhawan. They should at least make it to the play-offs. DC start off their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on 20 September in Dubai.

Here's the full schedule: