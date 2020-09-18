IPL 2020 quiz: Test your knowledge on tournament history and records

IPL 2020 is here. The wait was long but the fans are not complaining. The coronavirus pandemic had almost cancelled the T20 spectacle this year but a few tweaks in the schedule and strict attention on health protocols is making the tournament a possibility this year.
This year the league will be played with no spectators inside the stadium and players living under a bio-secure environment. The players will be experiencing playing in the new normal and in the heat of UAE, things will not be too easy for all the eight teams.
Defending champions play Mumbai Indians and 2019 runners-up Chennai Super Kings play the first game of the tournament on 19 September, while the final will be played on 10 November. Will these two teams play in the summit clash as well like last year? Only time will tell.
Before that, we have an IPL quiz for you. The quiz will help you warm-up before the season begins. Take a look and share the results with your friends.
Click here to read Factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to play the alternative IPL predictor
Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that the team will start training from Friday after the second round of testing.
As we get ready for the 13th edition of the IPL, there are numerous questions that pop up: Only CSK have managed to win back to back titles, Will MI become the second team? Or will the 'even' year curse come back to haunt them? Will RCB finally manage to live up to the expectations? Will KXIP finally shrug off the tag of underachievers? Who will win the Orange Cap? And many others. What do we do with these questions? Well, we will leave it to you to answer in our alternative IPL 2020 predictor.
Ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, take our Kings XI Punjab quiz to test the extents of your knowledge on KL Rahul and Co.