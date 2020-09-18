IPL 2020 quiz: Test your knowledge on tournament history and records

IPL 2020 is here. The wait was long but the fans are not complaining. The coronavirus pandemic had almost cancelled the T20 spectacle this year but a few tweaks in the schedule and strict attention on health protocols is making the tournament a possibility this year.

This year the league will be played with no spectators inside the stadium and players living under a bio-secure environment. The players will be experiencing playing in the new normal and in the heat of UAE, things will not be too easy for all the eight teams.

Defending champions play Mumbai Indians and 2019 runners-up Chennai Super Kings play the first game of the tournament on 19 September, while the final will be played on 10 November. Will these two teams play in the summit clash as well like last year? Only time will tell.

Before that, we have an IPL quiz for you. The quiz will help you warm-up before the season begins. Take a look and share the results with your friends.

Click here to read Factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to play the alternative IPL predictor

Click here to read all IPL team previews