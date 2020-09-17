Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2020 KXIP Quiz: How well do you know the 2014 runners-up Kings XI Punjab?

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 17th, 2020
  • 17:38:25 IST

A rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab have everything necessary to go the distance in the upcoming IPL but they have to ensure that good starts are not squandered and their overseas combination is apt.

KXIP went into the auction last year with the biggest prize purse and ended up purchasing nine players to solidify their iffy middle order and death bowling.

With the return of Glenn Maxwell in the middle order and having found death-bowling options in Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan, the team seems to have its bases covered.

Ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, take our Kings XI Punjab quiz to test the extents of your knowledge on KL Rahul and Co:

With inputs from PTI.

 

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here for Full Kings XI Punjab schedule

Click here for Kings XI Punjab season preview

