IPL 2020: Check out the full schedule of Kings XI Punjab — opponents, date, venue and India time

KXIP will have good memories of the UAE. The last time they were here, they went berserk winning five out of five in that leg in 2014. And it was the only time they reached the final of the IPL. They couldn't cross the finish line losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. Over the years, KXIP have underachieved, they haven't won a single title and have made it past the group stage just twice in 12 years. They were involved in a three-way tie on the points table last season and ended as sixth on Net Run Rate. It was another disappointing campaign. They will want Glenn Maxwell to repeat the heroics of 2014 again. As always, they have a decent squad at their disposal and the pressure will be on captain KL Rahul to deliver the goods and help them end the trophy drought.
KXIP play seven matches in Dubai, four in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. They start off their campaign against Delhi Capitals in Dubai.
Here's the full schedule:
|Match
|Versus
|Date and Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|Delhi Capitals
|20 September, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|24 September, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|27 September, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|1 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|4 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10 October, 3.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|15 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|18 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|20 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|11
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|24 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|12
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|26 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|13
|Rajasthan Royals
|30 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|14
|Chennai Super Kings
|1 November, 3.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
