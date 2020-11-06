IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs RCB Eliminator, Full Cricket Score: Williamson, Holder help Hyderabad knock Bangalore out, book Qualifer 2 spot

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates:

SRH win by six wickets! Jason Holder carves his shot to point boundary and RCB are out of IPL 2020. SRH will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final. Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

These are the two teams that will come into the Eliminator on the back of contrasting finishes and form in the group stages. RCB started off well in the tournament but then travelled a bumpy ride and that ride hit a roadblock when they lost their last four matches of the league stage, thankfully for them, they had done enough in the early matches to ensure qualification.

SRH, on the other hand, had a roller coaster ride right from the start and left it too late. They performed well under pressure in do or die situations and won their last three matches comprehensively to qualify for the Playoffs.

RCB need to hit the reset button now. Their biggest concern has been their batting theme. They seem to be too cautious and then depend on AB de Villiers for the late flourish. It had worked in the past but not every time and that has hurt them. They need to play with a bit more freedom and intent to start off.

RCB will be hoping that Kohli gets back to his best. He's scored 9,7 and 29 in their last three matches. Devdutt Padikkal has been their highest run-getter in the tournament and the team will rely on him to set the platform again. He will need support from the other batsmen who can take the pressure off his shoulders a bit.

The bowlers have done well in the tournament and the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar will be the key. Virat would be looking to unleash Washington early against Warner and it will be fascinating to see how that battle unfolds. It will be interesting to see whether Kohli plays Isuru Udana or Moeen Ali with the wickets slowing down.

SRH, on the other hand, have been re-energized after the arrival of Wriddhiman Saha. That opening stand of Warner and Saha will be crucial. Warner's consistency and Saha's aggression has been an ideal combination for them up top. The middle order has blown hot and cold through the tournament and a lot will be expected of them in case the openers don't fire. That thumping victory against Mumbai Indians would have given them a lot of confidence. And that would play an important role against RCB.

The bowling department has also done well. Sandeep Sharma has been their silent warrior in the powerplay. While Rashid Khan has been brilliant as ever in the middle overs, Shahbaz Nadeem was excellent against MI and T Natarajan found his mojo back. SRH wouldn't be looking to tinker with the winning combination.

In the two times these two teams met in the group stage, both teams won one match each. RCB beat SRH by 10 runs at Dubai in their first encounter while SRH beat RCB by five wickets in Sharjah in the second.

Full squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews