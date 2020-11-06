Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 06 November, 2020

06 November, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
131/7 (20.0 ov)

Eliminator
132/4 (19.4 ov)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad
131/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.54 132/4 (19.4 ov) - R/R 6.71

Match Ended

Kane Williamson - 40

Jason Holder - 25

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kane Williamson not out 50 44 2 2
Jason Holder not out 24 20 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 4 0 28 2
Navdeep Saini 3.4 0 31 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 67/4 (11.5)

65 (65) R/R: 8.29

Jason Holder 25(21)

Priyam Garg 7(14) S.R (50)

c Adam Zampa b Yuzvendra Chahal
IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs RCB Eliminator, Full Cricket Score: Williamson, Holder help Hyderabad knock Bangalore out, book Qualifer 2 spot

23:38 (IST)

That's it then! Just two more games left in IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians are already in the final and waiting for their opponents. SRH would take on DC on Sunday to decide who will reach the summit clash.

It was a small target tonight but a tricky chase and SRH showed their class with Kane Williamson and Jason Hodler taking them home with some cool and calm batting. They have now won four matches on a trot which certainly gives them an edge over a Delhi side which looks in tatters.  

We are done for tonight. Tomorrow we have Trailblazers vs Supernovas in the WT20 Challenge. Good night!

23:31 (IST)

Kane Williamson: A tough game. With the quality of their batting, restricting them to 132 showed we bowled well and it wasn't going to be easy. We had time, but with two world class legspinners it was never going to be easy. It was just nice that we could get through their overs without losing too many wickets. You try and do your role as well as you can. It was nice to spend time and make a contribution, put some partnerships together. It's been an interesting last two weeks for us. 

23:28 (IST)

David Warner, SRH Captain: Yeah the close game shave taken a bit out of me. Great performance tonight. Nails are okay at the moment. They have brought great impact to the side. Sandy and Jas upfront, get five out of them. Through the middle there was a lot of pressure on Rashid to deliver, we tried and worked out a formula and it is going well. Yes Kane and Rashid are two pillars. Kane is our banker and what a Masterclass tonight from him. Always manages to dig deep. That's what he has done for NZ for years. Rashid is a world clas bowler. I am running out of superlatives for him. They bowled fantastic. Little bit close for my liking. DC are a fantastic team, they have a world class bowling attack, Shikhar is in form. Iyer is a key player. Looking forward to the match.

23:27 (IST)

Kane Williamson is the Player of the Match for his knock of 50 not out off 44

23:14 (IST)

Virat Kohli: I don't think we had enough on the board. Through better execution, we got ourselves in a good position in the second half. A couple of people have stood up and had good seasons. Devdutt, Siraj. Yuzi and AB have been solid as ever. There's a bigger picture going on here and we all have contributed to that. We are privileged we got to be part of that and gave something to the fans.

23:05 (IST)

SRH win by six wickets! 

Jason Holder carves his shot to point boundary and RCB are out of IPL 2020. SRH will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.

23:04 (IST)
four

19.3: FOUR! Holder crashes the fuller delivery to wide of long-off for a boundary. Four needed now.

23:03 (IST)

19.2: Dot ball for Saini. Holder is beaten on off trying to play a drive. 8 still needed. 

23:02 (IST)
fifty

19.1: A single for Williamson as he reaches to his fifty. A very important innings for SRH.8 needed now. Saini is the bowler.

23:00 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 123/4 ( Kane Williamson 49 , Jason Holder 16)

Siraj comes into the attack. A single on first delivery with Williamson nudging his shot to short fine leg. Holder adds a boundary on the next delivery as he edges his drive over short third man. Takes a single and Williamson adds a double with a scoop shot. Another scoop shot gets him a single. Nine needed from last over. 50 partnership up.

23:05 (IST)

23:02 (IST)

19.1: A single for Williamson as he reaches to his fifty. A very important innings for SRH.8 needed now. Saini is the bowler.
22:22 (IST)

OUT! PK Garg c Zampa b Chahal 7 (14)

The pressure has got RCB a wicket. Both Garg and Williamson were finding it tough to get going. Garg decided to change things, went for a flashy drive on off but failed to get the timing as Zamapa took the catch at deep extra cover. 
22:09 (IST)

OUT! Manish Pandey c de Villiers b Zampa 24(21)

A very good catch by ADB. Shorter length delivery and Pandey moved back to cut it on off but ended up tickling it to the keeper. Crucial wicket for RCB. SRH in a spot of bother. 
21:57 (IST)

REVIEW AND OUT! 

Warner c de Villiers b Siraj 17(17)

Excellent seaming delivery from Siraj which followed Warner who was trying to back away. Cut him in half and maybe kissed the glove on its way to the keeper but it was also very close to the body. The umpire was not sure of it and gave it not out but the third umpire overturned the decision after multiple replays as there was a spike on UltraEdge. It's not clear whether the spike was a result of a connection between the ball and gloves or the body.
21:26 (IST)

OUT! Goswami goes for a duck.

Goswami c de Villiers b Siraj 0(3)

Siraj dangled one wide after bowling two tight ones and Goswami threw the kitchen sink on it, feet didn't move and the tickle was grabbed by de Villiers.
20:58 (IST)

OUT! Natarajan removes AB de Villiers with one screamer. A deadly yorker and even Mr 360 did not have the answer for it as the middle stump was castled. RCB seven down. ABD goes for 56 made off 43 balls.  
20:54 (IST)

OUT! Another man bites the dust, Washington Sundar goes. Fuller from Natarajan and Sundar glided it to man at deep point, Samad, who ran in a few steps ahead and took a safe catch with both hands. RCB six down. Washington Sundar c Abdul Samad b T Natarajan 5(6)
20:44 (IST)

OUT! Dube gone, after struggling consistently against pacer and spinners. Yorker length from Holder, and Dube wanted to flick it leg side, leading edge went to Warner at mid off. RCB now five down. Shivam Dube c Warner b Holder 8(13)
20:22 (IST)

OUT! Horrible cricket from RCB. Moeen Ali goes back on a Free Hit. Nadeem fired one in and it was right under Moeen's bat, he hit it to man at extra cover, Rashid, who collected the ball and watching the batsmane stealing a run, took an aim and hit the stumps. RCB have lost a wicket on Free hit. Moeen Ali run out (Rashid Khan) 0(1)
20:19 (IST)

OUT! Lovely bowling from Nadeem, he removes Finch. He showed his intention early, stepped out early and then stopped, Nadeem fired it wide off him and he reached out to it, got bat on ball, but did not get the elevation and is holed out in the process. Finch c Abdul Samad b Nadeem 32(30) 
19:48 (IST)

OUT! Padikkal gone as well. RCB two down now in powerplay. Short ball and he pulls, tries to go over mid-wicket but Garg placed there times his jump to prefection and takes a very good catch. Devdutt Padikkal c Priyam Garg b Holder 1(6)
19:37 (IST)

OUT! Big wicket for SRH, Holder removes Kohli and the men in Orange cannot believe their luck. Ball coming in to Kohli, with some extra bounce off the pitch, around his wait and Kohli wanted to guide it to fine leg, but ball brushed his gloves and went to keeper who took a safe catch. Kohli c Goswami b Holder 6(7) 
19:07 (IST)

RCB XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:05 (IST)

SRH XI: David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
19:04 (IST)

David Warner, SRH Captain: David Warner, SRH Captain: We will bowl first. Saha misses out due to an injury. Dew could play a part in the game, But the wicket will not change a lot. Unfortunately Saha misses out with an injury, Goswami replaces him. 

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: We would have bowled first as well. But if you get early wickets, batting team is under pressure. I think the last game after we qualify, it took the load off everyone. It is exciting time to get back to the playoffs. For the guys who have not played playoffs, it is just a game of cricket. Morris out. Josh Philippe also out. Saini and Finch come in. 
19:01 (IST)

Toss News: David Warner wins toss SRH will bowl first, Saha missed out. 
18:41 (IST)

Here are the two squads: 

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad

SRH: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates:

SRH win by six wickets! Jason Holder carves his shot to point boundary and RCB are out of IPL 2020. SRH will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.
Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

These are the two teams that will come into the Eliminator on the back of contrasting finishes and form in the group stages. RCB started off well in the tournament but then travelled a bumpy ride and that ride hit a roadblock when they lost their last four matches of the league stage, thankfully for them, they had done enough in the early matches to ensure qualification.

SRH, on the other hand, had a roller coaster ride right from the start and left it too late. They performed well under pressure in do or die situations and won their last three matches comprehensively to qualify for the Playoffs.

RCB need to hit the reset button now. Their biggest concern has been their batting theme. They seem to be too cautious and then depend on AB de Villiers for the late flourish. It had worked in the past but not every time and that has hurt them. They need to play with a bit more freedom and intent to start off.

RCB will be hoping that Kohli gets back to his best. He's scored 9,7 and 29 in their last three matches. Devdutt Padikkal has been their highest run-getter in the tournament and the team will rely on him to set the platform again. He will need support from the other batsmen who can take the pressure off his shoulders a bit.

The bowlers have done well in the tournament and the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar will be the key. Virat would be looking to unleash Washington early against Warner and it will be fascinating to see how that battle unfolds. It will be interesting to see whether Kohli plays Isuru Udana or Moeen Ali with the wickets slowing down.

SRH, on the other hand, have been re-energized after the arrival of Wriddhiman Saha. That opening stand of Warner and Saha will be crucial. Warner's consistency and Saha's aggression has been an ideal combination for them up top. The middle order has blown hot and cold through the tournament and a lot will be expected of them in case the openers don't fire. That thumping victory against Mumbai Indians would have given them a lot of confidence. And that would play an important role against RCB.

The bowling department has also done well. Sandeep Sharma has been their silent warrior in the powerplay. While Rashid Khan has been brilliant as ever in the middle overs, Shahbaz Nadeem was excellent against MI and T Natarajan found his mojo back. SRH wouldn't be looking to tinker with the winning combination.

In the two times these two teams met in the group stage, both teams won one match each. RCB beat SRH by 10 runs at Dubai in their first encounter while SRH beat RCB by five wickets in Sharjah in the second.

 

Full squads: 

Royal Challengers BangaloreVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: November 06, 2020 23:39:25 IST

