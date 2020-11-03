IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets, book playoffs spot

MOTM Shahbaz Nadeem speaks after the match:

I've been in and out of the side for the last couple of years, so I think I'm at ease with coming in when called upon. It's important that you give your 100% whenever you get your chance, and that's what I did.

I've been working on a couple of deliveries for the last few years, and today I thought it was the right time to bring them out, especially the round-arm one. It doesn't bounce that much. It depends on what part of the ball it lands on. When it lands on the seam, it turns a lot. Today I bowled it on the leather, and it skidded a bit.

When you're contributing to your team, it really gives you a boost. Our bowling order has done so well the last few matches, so I tried to do my best just to slot into it.

Sharjah is a very small ground but the pitches are turning a bit slower now, so as a spinner, if you bowl in the right areas, it's a bit hard to hit.