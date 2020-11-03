IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets, book playoffs spot

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Krunal Pandya to definitely, almost surely bowl the final over of the league stage of the IPL. Yep! David Warner seals qualification in some style, punching a slow length ball between cover and extra cover for four. It's a wonderful sight, SRH have really rallied and put everything they had into their bid to reach the playoffs, and they manage to do it in the eleventh hour.
Preview: SRH face Mumbai Indians in the last league match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday and a victory on the night would be enough for the Hyderabad franchise to reach the playoffs as they have a better net run rate than other contenders.
After losing to Kings XI Punjab, SRH needed to win their last three matches to have any chance of reaching the playoffs. Warner then decided to bring in Wriddhiman Saha as an opener for Jonny Bairstow while Jason Holder also came in. Both the players have been impressive in the last two outings, contributing towards victories.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be captained by David Warner while Kieron Pollard will be likely to fill in for the injured Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain. SportzPics
Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan have provided strong support to Rashid Khan to transform Hyderabad's bowling attack into a match-winning force in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
On the other hand, MI are assured of a top spot and have already qualified for the playoffs but SRH could not afford to take things easy. Ruthless Mumbai have Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bowling in top form. Ishan Kishan has prospered in the role of the opener and Kieron Pollard has led the side excellently in the absence of Rohit Sharma.
For Mumbai, winning is a habit, for SRH, a victory is an utmost necessity to qualify for the playoffs. And we are assured of a cracking game on Tuesday.
All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav
Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson
Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to read all IPL team previews
Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)