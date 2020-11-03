Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 03 November, 2020

03 November, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
149/8 (20.0 ov)

Match 56
151/0 (17.1 ov)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets

Live Blog
149/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.45 151/0 (17.1 ov) - R/R 8.79

Match Ended

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets

David Warner (C) - 85

Wriddhiman Saha (W) - 58

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
David Warner (C) not out 85 58 10 1
Wriddhiman Saha (W) not out 58 45 7 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Nathan Coulter-Nile 4 0 27 0
Krunal Pandya 3.1 0 37 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

151 (151) R/R: 8.79

0 0(0) S.R (0)
IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets, book playoffs spot

IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets, book playoffs spot

23:39 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

That was some match! Sunrisers Hyderabad did incredibly well to restrict the Mumbai Indians to a meagre total of 149 with some incredible bowling! MI did their best to fight back, but ultimately, the partnership of David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha proved to be too much to handle for Rohit Sharma's side, as they cruised to a 10-wicket win. The league stage is officially over, and we now know who will be playing whom in the playoffs! MI will face DC and RCB will take on SRH! We could all do with a break after the last few hours of action, so here's where we bid you adieu. Do tune in tomorrow though, because we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates from the Women's T20 Challenge, where the Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the tournament opener. Until then, goodbye and goodnight. 

Full Scorecard
23:28 (IST)

MOTM Shahbaz Nadeem speaks after the match:

I've been in and out of the side for the last couple of years, so I think I'm at ease with coming in when called upon. It's important that you give your 100% whenever you get your chance, and that's what I did.

I've been working on a couple of deliveries for the last few years, and today I thought it was the right time to bring them out, especially the round-arm one. It doesn't bounce that much. It depends on what part of the ball it lands on. When it lands on the seam, it turns a lot. Today I bowled it on the leather, and it skidded a bit. 

When you're contributing to your team, it really gives you a boost. Our bowling order has done so well the last few matches, so I tried to do my best just to slot into it.

Sharjah is a very small ground but the pitches are turning a bit slower now, so as a spinner, if you bowl in the right areas, it's a bit hard to hit.

Full Scorecard
23:24 (IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner speaks after the match:

It's good now, especially considering we had that dreadful loss against KXIP. To restrict them to 150 in this venue is an incredible achievement. Excellent work from Nadeem and Sandeep, and after that we did well with the bat.

We have a lot of resilience in our squad, we always try to put our best foot forward and a lot of that is thanks to the franchise owners, they're really good guys. We're a family, we have a never-give-up attitude and that's how we approach the game.

Tough decisions have been made in terms of team selection, and that all goes back to last year, when Kane missed out through injury and Jonny took his place and played excellently. That's just what happens in franchise cricket. 

I think we looked back to 2016, we needed to win every game we had to win the title. When you're against the wall, you have nothing to lose. I'm so proud of how everyone played, you saw that dropped catch from Rashid Khan and how much that meant to him.

I pride myself on getting the team off to a great start, that's my duty at the top of the order. I just know that if I do well, we have a good platform. Fortunately, the last couple of games we've had to chase down small totals, so credit to the bowlers really.

RCB are a good team, we know that. Virat's a good leader and they have a lot of dangerous players in the side. It's a do-or-die game for both of us, and I'm excited for it.

Full Scorecard
23:08 (IST)

10-wickets victory v MI in IPL:

Deccan Chargers, Mumbai, 2008
RR, Mumbai, 2011
SRH, Sharjah, 2020*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:08 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:05 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: "Not the day we want to remember. We wanted to try a few things, unfortunately it didn't go in our way. Happy to be back, was going through tough time. Now looking forward to play a few games. It's a funny format. It is always nice to forget what has happened and focus on the future. It will be a good challenge to play Delhi Capitals."   

Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets to secure playoff spot!

Krunal Pandya to definitely, almost surely bowl the final over of the league stage of the IPL. Yep! David Warner seals qualification in some style, punching a slow length ball between cover and extra cover for four. It's a wonderful sight, SRH have really rallied and put everything they had into their bid to reach the playoffs, and they manage to do it in the eleventh hour.

Full Scorecard
22:57 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 147/0 ( David Warner (C) 81 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 58)

Nathan Coulter-Nile to bowl what is likely the final over of the league stage of the IPL. Single off the first ball. Dot on the second. Another single on the third. A boundary would end this. Good bouncer from Coulter-Nile on the fourth delivery, Warner tried to get a bit of bat on it but failed. One more single, I suppose we could be going into another over. Coulter-Nile's done well to shift focus from himself onto whoever goes next. Dot ball to wrap it up. 3 runs needed from 18.

Full Scorecard
22:52 (IST)

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 144/0 ( David Warner (C) 79 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 57)

James Pattinson in now, what can he come up with. He's looked quite ineffective so far, can he redeem himself? Nope, he's hammered for four by David Warner over midwicket. Three more singles come from the over, and Sunrisers Hyderabad now need 6 runs from 24 balls.

Full Scorecard
22:49 (IST)
four

FOUR! David Warner with another boundary, this one is pulled over midwicket! SRH 141/0

Full Scorecard
22:48 (IST)

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 137/0 ( David Warner (C) 73 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 56)

Coulter-Nile to bowl his third over, been a while since we last saw him. First four balls are gorgeous, aggressive deliveries, which yield just a single. The fifth is a bit slower, and it's pulled away by Warner for four. Single on the last ball, 6 off the over. 13 runs from 30 balls needed.

Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets to secure playoff spot!

Krunal Pandya to definitely, almost surely bowl the final over of the league stage of the IPL. Yep! David Warner seals qualification in some style, punching a slow length ball between cover and extra cover for four. It's a wonderful sight, SRH have really rallied and put everything they had into their bid to reach the playoffs, and they manage to do it in the eleventh hour.
22:29 (IST)

FIFTY! Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner have been locked in, so it's only fitting that they score their fifties in the same over. Saha brings up his in 34 balls.
22:28 (IST)

FIFTY! David Warner brings up his fifty in spectacular fashion, hitting a six with superb slog-sweep. Took him 35 balls.
21:15 (IST)

BOWLED! 

Pollard misses a full-toss and stumps are shattered. Relief for Holder and SRH! 
21:10 (IST)

Low full-toss from Natarajan, Pollard goes for the big hit. Manish Pandey at long off jumps but the ball bursts through his hands and goes over the rope. 
21:02 (IST)

Coulter-Nile drives and hits it straight to the fielder at cover. Holder gets the wicket. Coulter-Nile c Priyam Garg b Holder 1(3)
20:57 (IST)

BOWLED! 

Full and wide, Ishan gets an inside edge and the stumps are disturbed. Sandeep Sharma has his revenge for the six in the previous ball.  Ishan Kishan b Sandeep Sharma 33(30)
20:33 (IST)

Wrong one from Rashid Khan, Saurabh Tiwary edges it and Saha grabs the catch. Lovely stuff from the keeper again. Saurabh Tiwary c W Saha b Rashid Khan 1(3) 
20:29 (IST)

Another one departs! 

Krunal Pandya gets a leading edge, Kane Williamson runs and pulls off a blinder near the pitch. Nadeem gets his second wicket in the over. Krunal Pandya c Williamson b Nadeem 0(3) 
20:27 (IST)

STUMPED!

Shahbaz Nadeem gets the breakthrough! Wide and the ball keeps low, Suryakumar misses his shot and Wriddhiman Saha does the rest. Suryakumar Yadav st W Saha b Nadeem 36(29
19:54 (IST)

And gone! 

Wide low full-toss, de Kock goes for the drive but gets an inside edge and the ball hits the stumps. Sandeep is a happy man. de Kock b Sandeep Sharma 25(13) 
19:42 (IST)

Rohit Sharma departs! 

The skipper comes down the track but hands a simple catch to Warner at mid-off. Sandeep strikes in the powerplay again. Rohit c Warner b Sandeep Sharma 4(7)
19:06 (IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
19:05 (IST)

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni
19:03 (IST)

One change for SRH

Priyam Garg replaces Abhishek Sharma. 

Three changes for MI

Rohit, Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni are in. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been rested. Jayant Yadav is also out.
19:00 (IST)

Toss update

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and David Warner opts to bowl first
19:00 (IST)

Rohit Sharma is back!

He's fit to take the field today. 
17:22 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL!

It's match 56 of the Indian Premier League tonight, the very final match of the league stage, and it will see Sunrisers Hyderabad face off against the Mumbai Indians. SRH have done very well to recover from a poor start to the campaign, and enter this match with their chances of qualifying for the playoffs still intact. Should they win tonight's encounter, they would replace KKR in the third qualification place, thanks to their high net run rate, but a loss would mean the end of their season. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from this high-stakes encounter!

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Krunal Pandya to definitely, almost surely bowl the final over of the league stage of the IPL. Yep! David Warner seals qualification in some style, punching a slow length ball between cover and extra cover for four. It's a wonderful sight, SRH have really rallied and put everything they had into their bid to reach the playoffs, and they manage to do it in the eleventh hour.

Preview: SRH face Mumbai Indians in the last league match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday and a victory on the night would be enough for the Hyderabad franchise to reach the playoffs as they have a better net run rate than other contenders.

After losing to Kings XI Punjab, SRH needed to win their last three matches to have any chance of reaching the playoffs. Warner then decided to bring in Wriddhiman Saha as an opener for Jonny Bairstow while Jason Holder also came in. Both the players have been impressive in the last two outings, contributing towards victories.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be captained by David Warner while Kieron Pollard will fill in for the injured Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain. SportzPics

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be captained by David Warner while Kieron Pollard will be likely to fill in for the injured Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain. SportzPics

Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan have provided strong support to Rashid Khan to transform Hyderabad's bowling attack into a match-winning force in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

On the other hand, MI are assured of a top spot and have already qualified for the playoffs but SRH could not afford to take things easy. Ruthless Mumbai have Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bowling in top form. Ishan Kishan has prospered in the role of the opener and Kieron Pollard has led the side excellently in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

For Mumbai, winning is a habit, for SRH, a victory is an utmost necessity to qualify for the playoffs. And we are assured of a cracking game on Tuesday.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson

Updated Date: November 03, 2020 23:30:40 IST

