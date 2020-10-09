Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE SCORE (t20)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 08 October, 2020

08 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
201/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 22
132/10 (16.5 ov)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs

201/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.05 132/10 (16.5 ov) - R/R 7.84

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs

Ravi Bishnoi - 0

Arshdeep Singh - 0

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravi Bishnoi not out 6 7 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sandeep Sharma 4 0 27 0
T Natarajan 3.5 0 24 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 132/10 (16.5)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Arshdeep Singh 0(3) S.R (0)

c David Warner b T Natarajan
IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs KXIP Match, Full Cricket Score: All-round Sunrisers defeat Kings XI by 69 runs, collect third win

23:41 (IST)

Jonny Bairstow is the Player of the Match for his 55-ball 97!

23:22 (IST)

OUT! That's it. Arshdeep gone and SRH beat KXIP by 69 runs. Arshdeep hit it directly to Warner at mid off and the innings comes to an end. A comprehensive victory for Hyderabad who have outplayed the Punjab team in every department.  Arshdeep Singh c Warner b T Natarajan 0(3) 
23:19 (IST)

OUT! Natarajan with the wicket, straight, full and accurate from the fast bowler, and he has cleaned up Cottrell, KXIP are now nine down. Cottrell b T Natarajan 0(2) 
23:12 (IST)

OUT! Mohammed Shami checks in and then immediately checks out. Sharp googly from Rashid and Shami played it on back foot, caught him in front of the stumps, hitting the front pads. He is gone. 
Shami lbw b Rashid Khan 0(1)
23:10 (IST)

OUT! Pooran gone and that's the match, slightly short from Rashid and a googly, Pooran cuts it away but hits it directly to the fielder at point. Pooran c T Natarajan b Rashid Khan 77(37) 
23:05 (IST)

OUT! Mujeeb gone. And in a very interesting way. Yorker length ball goes past the bat, taking the bottom edge of the bat and SRH appeal. On field umpire gives it not out thinking the noise came of bat hitting the ground. Warner goes upstairs, third umpire gives it out realising it that it is not bump ball without checking the ultraedge and screen flashes out. But Mujeeb takes review again and the ultraedge show spike as the ball passes the bat. Finally a decision is made. OUT it is. Mujeeb c Bairstow b Khaleel Ahmed 1(3)
22:52 (IST)

OUT! Rashid Khan for you, too good for Mandeep, who waited for the ball to go the other way after pitching, but it came in sharply and disturbed his stumps. He was clueless, to be honest. Top stuff from Rashid. Cleaned up with a googly! Mandeep b Rashid Khan 6(6)
22:43 (IST)

OUT! Maxwell gone. He is run out courtesy a brilliant throw by young Priyam Garg. He tapped the ball and ran, Garg picked it up quickly and threw at the non-striker's end, the bails were off in an instant. 
Maxwell run out (Priyam Garg) 7(12) 
22:19 (IST)

OUT! Abhishek Sharma gets hit for two sixes but comes back strongly to pick up a wicket and that too off KXIP captain KL Rahul, round the wicket to Rahul who tried to slog sweep but the ball did not get the power behind it and it went straight to Williamson at deep square leg.Rahul c Williamson b Abhishek Sharma 11(16)
22:06 (IST)

OUT! Widish line from Khaleel and Prabhsimran slashes his blade hard at it, connects but to his bad luck, ends up hitting it directly to cover point fielder. Simran Singh c Priyam Garg b Khaleel Ahmed 11(8)
21:51 (IST)

OUT! This is a disaster for Punjab. Lovely push through extra cover by Mayank, and Warner dives to his left to stop it and throws to the non-striker's end. Mayank was running back for the second but Rahul said no and there was no coming back for Mayank who was half way down. Agarwal run out (Warner/Khaleel Ahmed) 9(6)  
21:27 (IST)

OUT! Abhishek's cameo comes to an end after he flicks a full toss towards deep midwicket, where Maxwell puts in a dive to complete a fine catch. Williamson will be on strike for the final delivery, with the Sunrisers one short of 200 at the moment. SRH 199/6

Abhishek c Maxwell b Shami 12(6)
21:17 (IST)

OUT! From the flurry of sixes, it's suddenly raining wickets in Dubai now as Pooran makes up for dropping Samad in the previous over as he gobbles this one up at long on! Garg departs for a golden duck! SRH 175/5

Garg c Pooran b Arshdeep 0(1)
21:14 (IST)

OUT! Bishnoi does get his third wicket after all, and Samad doesn't quite make the most of the reprieve earlier. The Kashmiri batsman looks to smack the flatter delivery down the ground, but fails to clear the fence thanks to Dubai's big boundaries as Arshdeep collects the ball safely at deep square leg. SRH 173/4

Samad c Arshdeep b Bishnoi 8(7)
21:03 (IST)

OUT! Kings XI Punjab hadn't collected a wicket for more than 36 overs, and suddenly they have three dismissals now! Manish Pandey departs cheaply after chipping the ball back to Arshdeep for a simple return catch. SRH 161/3

Pandey c and b Arshdeep 1(2)
20:59 (IST)

OUT! What an over this is turning out to be for Bishnoi! Traps Bairstow leg-before with a top-spinner that the keeper-bat fails to adjust to, falling short of his century by three runs in the end. KXIP had to go upstairs for this decision though after the appeal was initially turned down. SRH 160/2

Bairstow lbw Bishnoi 97(55)
20:55 (IST)

OUT! The partnership finally ends, with the breakthrough arriving for the Kings XI after the second timeout, with Warner getting a thick top-edge off a googly from Bishnoi that results in the simplest of catches for Maxwell. SRH 160/1

Warner c Maxwell b Bishnoi 52(40)
20:43 (IST)

Fifty up for David Warner — his 46th in the Indian Premier League and ninth in a row against KXIP! Gets to the milestone with a brace and a single off the first two deliveries of the 14th over. SRH 141/0
20:22 (IST)

Single to Jonny Bairstow off the last delivery of the 10th over, and that brings up the century stand between him and David Warner — the best start SRH have got off to in this IPL! Fifth century stand between these two since Baristow's introduction to the league last year. SRH 100/0
20:19 (IST)

Fifty up for Jonny Bairstow — his fifth in the Indian Premier League overall! Takes just 28 deliveries to get to his milestone, lofting the ball down the ground off Arshdeep for a double in the 10th over. SRH 97/0
19:54 (IST)

FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Warner off Shami, and this one brings up the fifty partnership between the SRH openers! Sliced behind square on the off side this time. SRH 52/0
 
19:26 (IST)

Key player for SRH:

David Warner - He has scored 50-plus runs in each of his last eight IPL innings against KXIP : 81, 70*, 51, 70*, 52, 59, 81, 58. He is also the leading run-getter against KXIP in IPL, scoring 819 runs. 
19:08 (IST)

KXIP team: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell
19:06 (IST)

SRH Team: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
19:04 (IST)

TOSS: SRH win the toss, and skipper David Warner opts to bat.
18:11 (IST)

Take a look at the two squads:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav
23:47 (IST)

That's it from us today as well. Comprehensive victory for SRH in the game. Punjab have a lot to worry about. They have just one win in six games. And it just gets difficult for them here on. 

We return tomorrow with another game where RR takes on DC. Till then, it is good bye from us. 

23:44 (IST)

Jonny Bairstow: I was pretty pleased with myself. I think to get us off to a start and get a partnership that kept us going till the 14th over was the key tonight. The dimensions of the pitches are slightly different from what we have in India, but the temperatures are very different. (On bowling) We knew that with a couple of wickets the game could change. (Communicating with Rashid) It’s great fun. It’s tricky at times.

23:42 (IST)

David Warner, SRH captain: Pooran was hitting everywhere. Rashid is a world class bowler. It is great to have him, what a player. Disappointing for Bhuvi, not having your best bowlers and death bowlers is not great. We were a bowler short but we managed. We (Bairstow and him) love batting with each other. At the moment, I am rotating strike for him. We have a tough game against RR here, it will be a tough game and hope to put 200 again. 

23:41 (IST)

Jonny Bairstow is the Player of the Match for his 55-ball 97!

23:29 (IST)

KL Rahul, KXIP captain: I think when we lose wickets in the powerplay, it’s going to be tough especially when you’ve got six batters. Getting Mayank out was a disaster. It was one of those days when everything we hit found the fielders. (On death bowling) That’s a positive. The last five games we struggled with our death bowling but was great to see our bowlers showing some courage (today) and pulling things back. (On Pooran) He’s just so good to watch, he’s batting really, really well. He’s getting better with each game, and he’s not just slogging but playing proper cricketing shots. If we get a decent start upfront, then Nicholas and the other guys can do the job in the backend. (On Bishnoi) Great to see for a youngster to show so much heart. All of them are professionals and they understand where they are going wrong. What’s most important for me is that everyone’s working hard. They’re champion players. Sometimes it just doesn’t come off, but you just need to be patient.

23:22 (IST)
wkt

OUT! That's it. Arshdeep gone and SRH beat KXIP by 69 runs. Arshdeep hit it directly to Warner at mid off and the innings comes to an end. A comprehensive victory for Hyderabad who have outplayed the Punjab team in every department.  Arshdeep Singh c Warner b T Natarajan 0(3) 

23:19 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Natarajan with the wicket, straight, full and accurate from the fast bowler, and he has cleaned up Cottrell, KXIP are now nine down. Cottrell b T Natarajan 0(2) 

23:17 (IST)

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 131/8 ( Ravi Bishnoi 5 , Sheldon Cottrell 0)

Sandeep returns to the attack. Bishnoi the new man in steps out and hits him for four runs down the ground. Next ball Sandeep shakes him up with a bouncer that hits Bishnoi on the grill. Umpires check if he is okay to continue. Bishnoi shows the thumbs up. Cottrell is the other new man at the crease. These two will look at bat till the end. Kings XI Punjab need 71 runs in 24 balls.

23:15 (IST)
four

FOUR! Bishnoi steps down and hits Sandeep Sharma for straight down the ground. 

23:13 (IST)

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 126/8 ( Ravi Bishnoi 0 , )

Rashid Khan continues. Two dots to start with. Pooran looks to play out the over, not taking single or anything. Gets room and tries to cut and perishes in the process. Shami new man in lasts for one ball. Formality left in the game. Kings XI Punjab need 76 runs in 30 balls.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Updates: That's it. Arshdeep gone and SRH beat KXIP by 69 runs. Arshdeep hit it directly to Warner at mid off and the innings comes to an end. A comprehensive victory for Hyderabad who have outplayed the Punjab team in every department.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League, in Dubai.

Unlike 2014, Kings XI Punjab have had a poor start to the 2020 season in the UAE, languishing at the bottom with two points from five matches. They have lost their last three matches and overall, lost four out of five and won just one. It's high time they up the ante big time.

Their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in good form and consistently provided platforms for the middle and lower-middle order, and they will form the vital cog once again against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, a lot will depend on how they tackle Rashid Khan and the middle overs and this is where the middle-order's role will become crucial. SRH have always had a good bowling side but in their last match they ended up conceding 208 against Mumbai Indians. So, they will be looking to bounce back hard.

KXIP's biggest concern is their death bowling. Time and again the bowlers have leaked runs in the final stages of the game and lost control of the situation. A much-better bowling effort is the need of the hour. There are chances that KXIP might bring in Chris Gayle and Mujeeb Zadran as hinted by their batting coach Wasim Jaffer.

"It should happen soon. As I said, it needs to happen sooner than later. We don't want to bring them when every game is a must-win game. Hopefully, we will have those guys featuring soon," Jaffer said.

SRH, on the other hand, will be looking to achieve consistency in the league. They have won two and lost three of their five matches and sit sixth in the table with four points. They lost their lost game against Mumbai Indians. While the bowlers weren't up to the mark conceding 208, their middle-order faltered. Middle-order consistency is the need of the hour while the bowlers need to get back to their best.

With both teams looking to get back on track, we can expect a thrilling contest.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav.

Updated Date: October 09, 2020 00:13:45 IST

