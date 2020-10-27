Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Rashid Khan's magical spell powers Hyderabad to 88-run win over Delhi

23:25 (IST)

David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, speaks after the match:

The game that came before was very disappointing, with that chase. Tonight, as I said at the toss, I was looking to bat first to apply some pressure on DC and back ourselves to defend, which we did in the last game against them. We knew up front that they had two world-class bowlers in Nortje and Rabada and we just felt that we had to take the game on, and that's what we achieved.

I did my best to open up my legs and try to clear these boundaries, they're quite large. And I love running between the wickets.

I feel a sense of responsibility at the top of the order and as captain. I felt like on these kind of wickets, they're getting a bit slow and it's all about improvising and taking it to the bowlers. It's a bit tough for an Australian to come on a slow wicket and play convincingly so you gotta think outside the box.

Look, it was a very tough call to leave Bairstow out. It was almost going to be that same scenario against Kolkata, where I would bat fourth and Bairstow would open. An experienced guy like Kane Williamson coming in and batting at four, we thought that would be a good idea. What a show Wriddhiman Saha put on, he did the same last year against KXIP. He played an incredible knock, an important knock which can help us go up in the points table. His stroke play in the powerplay overs is great. Unfortunately, the poor fella has hurt himself, I hope it's not too bad. He's got a bit of a niggle in the groin.

No news on Vijay Shankar, so for us, we're in the wars here, in Dubai. 

Look, what can you say about Rashid Khan? It shows the amount of respect that people have for the guy, to not go after him. He hits that mark all the time. For the ball that's getting a bit of dew on it, he has an incredible ability to take wickets and not to get hit.

23:23 (IST)

Wriddhiman Saha, Man of the Match: I got the opportunity for the second time this year and I took chances in the powerplay for the team, and that's it. Initially, it was holding a bit and after that, it went our way. It's easy to play when there's Warner at the other end. In the powerplay, I just play my natural cricketing shots.

23:07 (IST)

Largest wins for SRH in IPL:

118 v RCB, Hyderabad, 2019
88 v DC, Dubai, 2020*
85 v MI, Vizag, 2016

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:07 (IST)
23:06 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer, DC captain: Definitely a big loss for us. I would say we still have two games left. One game is what we have to win, we have been looking for that from the last three games. Back-to-back losses is definitely going to put us under the pump. The boys are really strong, really motivated and this loss is definitely going to motivate us. We lost the game in the powerplay itself, having lost early wickets. Getting 70 runs in the first six overs was really commendable and the way they went after our bowlers was amazing. These matches shouldn’t take away anything from us, we have played good cricket.

23:03 (IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs!

Natarajan to bowl his final over, and with Deshpande and Nortje at the crease, he'll be looking for an easy wicket. His over starts with a single, before Deshpande hammers a boundary over him, straight down the pitch. Natarajan does get his wicket though, with Nortje's miscued shot soaring into the air and falling into the welcoming hands of Garg. It's a good catch, that ball was really moving around. DC are done here, stick a fork in them. SRH, on the other hand, will take great heart from this imperious performance. They came into this match struggling, but their response has been wonderful. There's still a way to go if they are to secure a playoff spot, but for now, they'll celebrate having won by 88 runs, a massive margin

23:02 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Anrich Nortje 1 (3b). Nortje hit that straight up into the air, and it really tested Garg, who positioned himself expertly to take the catch. 

22:57 (IST)
four

FOUR! Lofted over the bowler by Tushar Deshpande. DC 130/9

22:56 (IST)

After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 125/9 ( Tushar Deshpande 15 , )

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played excellently as a unit tonight, but Jason Holder's performance has been sub-par. In a match where his teammates have taken wicket after wicket, he's been hit for 46 runs in his four overs, but he does manage to get a wicket on the final ball of his final over, as Ashwin's shot finds the fielder at the very edge of the deep midwicket boundary line. To be honest, a smidge more power on that would have meant a six, but Holder doesn't care, he's celebrating.

22:56 (IST)
wkt

OUT! R Ashwin 7 (5b). R Ashwin tries to go for a big, big shot, but there's not enough juice on this one, it's caught by Abdul Samad.

22:52 (IST)
six

SIX! Huge six from Tushar Deshpande, he valiantly fights on for a lost cause! DC 122/8

Highlights

21:07 (IST)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 219/2 ( Manish Pandey 44 , Kane Williamson 11)

The responsibility of bowling the final over has been given to Rabada. Bowls a slower one to Williamson off the second, the batsman jumps and guides it over backward point for a boundary. That apart, just three runs off the over. Rabada has gone wicket-less, that tells you a thing or two about SRH’s top-notch batting display. 

DC need 220 runs to beat SRH. A herculean target for any team in a T20I.

21:00 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 212/2 ( Manish Pandey 42 , Kane Williamson 6)

Nortje into the penultimate over of the innings. Despite the fall of wickets, runs are coming thick and fast. Pandey has assumed the charge and he would be looking to provide SRH the flourish. He top edges off the third ball and yet the ball finds the fence. Nothing has gone DC’s way today. 10 runs off the over

SRH have crossed the highest score in Dubai this season, surpassing 206/3 by KXIP.

20:37 (IST)

OUT! Saha departs after scoring 87 off just 45 balls. He holes out to DC skipper Iyer at mid-on. Nortje with the breakthrough. W Saha c Shreyas Iyer b Nortje 87(45)
20:19 (IST)

50 up for Saha and he gets there with a four. His second fast fifty in the IPL. He has played second fiddle to Warner and now is his time.

20:13 (IST)

OUT! A breakthrough for DC at last and Ashwin has come to their rescue. Tossed the ball up to Warner, the batsman mistimed it and the ball went straight to Axar in the inner ring. Warner c Axar b Ashwin 66(34)
17:23 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL!

It's match 47 of the Indian Premier League tonight, and it will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad face off against the Delhi Capitals. SRH and DC have both been pretty poor in recent game, and both teams will be looking to bounce back from defeats, SRH more so than DC. DC currently find themselves in a pretty comfortable position in second place, thanks to good early results, but their last two matches have ended in defeats. SRH, on the other hand, are second-bottom, and a loss tonight would effectively rule them out of contention for the play-offs. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from this enticing encounter!

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals latest updates: Natarajan to bowl his final over, and with Deshpande and Nortje at the crease, he'll be looking for an easy wicket. His over starts with a single, before Deshpande hammers a boundary over him, straight down the pitch. Natarajan does get his wicket though, with Nortje's miscued shot soaring into the air and falling into the welcoming hands of Garg. It's a good catch, that ball was really moving around. DC are done here, stick a fork in them. SRH, on the other hand, will take great heart from this imperious performance. They came into this match struggling, but their response has been wonderful. There's still a way to go if they are to secure a playoff spot, but for now, they'll celebrate having won by 88 runs, a massive margin.

Preview: It's the business end of the IPL 2020 so teams who are in contention for the playoffs will be fighting hard for the positive results. On Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals in Match 47 of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium.

Both teams have played 11 matches each with Shreyas Iyer's Delhi occupying the second spot (14 points) and David Warner's SRH are second from the bottom (eight points). For Delhi, it's about beating their opponents and securing a top four spot while SRH will look to keep their hopes alive with a victory.

After a brilliant run, Delhi have lost the plot in their previous two matches, suffering defeats against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, the Delhi batsman have not really performed in the last few matches so the spotlight will be on them. The bowlers, Delhi's potent weapon, will be hoping for a good day after they conceded 194 runs in their last game against Kolkata.

Shreyas Iyer captain of Delhi Capitals and SRH skipper David Warner. Sportzpics

Shreyas Iyer (R) captain of Delhi Capitals and SRH skipper David Warner. Sportzpics

SRH suffered a demoralising defeat against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. They couldn't chase down 127, losing the match by 12 runs. Their batsmen have been inconsistent this season and they will feel the pressure to ensure SRH stay in the hunt with a win.

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 27, 2020 23:13:41 IST

