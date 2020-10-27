IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Rashid Khan's magical spell powers Hyderabad to 88-run win over Delhi

David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, speaks after the match:

The game that came before was very disappointing, with that chase. Tonight, as I said at the toss, I was looking to bat first to apply some pressure on DC and back ourselves to defend, which we did in the last game against them. We knew up front that they had two world-class bowlers in Nortje and Rabada and we just felt that we had to take the game on, and that's what we achieved.

I did my best to open up my legs and try to clear these boundaries, they're quite large. And I love running between the wickets.

I feel a sense of responsibility at the top of the order and as captain. I felt like on these kind of wickets, they're getting a bit slow and it's all about improvising and taking it to the bowlers. It's a bit tough for an Australian to come on a slow wicket and play convincingly so you gotta think outside the box.

Look, it was a very tough call to leave Bairstow out. It was almost going to be that same scenario against Kolkata, where I would bat fourth and Bairstow would open. An experienced guy like Kane Williamson coming in and batting at four, we thought that would be a good idea. What a show Wriddhiman Saha put on, he did the same last year against KXIP. He played an incredible knock, an important knock which can help us go up in the points table. His stroke play in the powerplay overs is great. Unfortunately, the poor fella has hurt himself, I hope it's not too bad. He's got a bit of a niggle in the groin.

No news on Vijay Shankar, so for us, we're in the wars here, in Dubai.

Look, what can you say about Rashid Khan? It shows the amount of respect that people have for the guy, to not go after him. He hits that mark all the time. For the ball that's getting a bit of dew on it, he has an incredible ability to take wickets and not to get hit.