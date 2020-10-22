Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 22 October, 2020

22 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

154/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 40
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

156/2 (18.1 ov)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets

Live Blog
Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad
154/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.70 156/2 (18.1 ov) - R/R 8.58

Match Ended

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets

Manish Pandey - 82

Vijay Shankar - 52

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Manish Pandey not out 83 47 4 8
Vijay Shankar not out 52 51 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kartik Tyagi 3.1 0 42 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 16/2 (2.4)

140 (140) R/R: 9.03

Manish Pandey 82(42)
Vijay Shankar 52(51)

Jonny Bairstow (W) 10(7) S.R (142.85)

b Jofra Archer
IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Pandey, Shankar slam fifties as Sunrisers cruise to 8-wicket win

23:19 (IST)

A 140-run partnership between Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar paved the way for a comprehensive eight-wicket win for Sunrisers Hyderabad over Rajasthan Royals tonight. Jason Holder's three-wicket haul ensured RR were restricted to 154/6, before Pandey and Shankar went about their business. SRH had an early scare with Archer's fiery first spell, but the duo weathered that storm and went about their business calmly. The win puts them on the fifth spot, over Kings XI Punjab as RR languish at the seventh place.

That's all from us tonight, but the action never stops. We'll be back tomorrow with the coverage of the Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings match tomorrow. A potential blockbuster, only if CSK were not in the rut they find themselves in now. That said, you can't discount the possibility of an exciting cricket match. Do join us tomorrow for more cricketing action, until then, it is a wrap at Firstpost. Take care, and good night!

23:18 (IST)

Pandey: Enough talks were happening around the middle order, and high time for them to perform. Just trying to free my mind, I had too many thoughts before batting throughout the season. Really happy that it came off today. We had the opportunity to try and stay on and win the game for SRH, and I’m happy we were able to do it. Our plan was to see Jofra off, and if we did that, then we knew we had two leggies and a couple of Indian fast bowlers to collect runs off. I thought if I just keep my shape on and use the powerplay, I knew we should be able to win this. (On Shankar) He was also long due to have a good performance. Today he stepped up, batting at No 4, and I’m happy for him. Trying to take the positives from this match and will try to play the remainder of the tournament the same way.

23:17 (IST)

Manish Pandey is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 83!

23:16 (IST)

David Warner, SRH skipper says: It was an all-round performance. It started well at the toss. It's the kind of game we have been asking for and it is nice to see two guys take us through. Jason Holder is an all-round package too, and a great inclusion to our team. Great to show everyone that we do have a middle order. I am really happy for both of them (Pandey and Shankar) because they have never got enough opportunities to bat. 

23:00 (IST)

"I thought we started really well, Jofra taking those two big wickets, and then we just couldn’t press the pedal. There was a fair bit of dew tonight, and Manish played a smart innings. Consulted a few boys there and talked about it, and in hindsight probably would’ve gone for it. It was on my mind, but not tonight. Was quite slow and stoppy in the first innings. Wicket definitely got better, but we obviously needed more runs in the first innings. There certainly are no easy wins in this tournament, and unfortunately we haven’t been able to put back-to-back wins. All we can control is to just keep winning, and that’s our job now," says Steve Smith in a post-match interview.

22:59 (IST)

SRH win by 8 wickets

A very complete performance this by SRH. The Orange Army, riding on Manish Pandey's 47-ball 83, canter to an eight-wicket win. They earn crucial two points and haven't done their NRR any harm either.

22:56 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 156/2 ( Manish Pandey 83 , Vijay Shankar 52)

That's that, then. Short from Tyagi and Vijay Shankar pulls this to the fence. The chase is done and Shankar brings up his fifty too. SRH win by 8 wickets. Proper hammering.

22:54 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 152/2 ( Manish Pandey 83 , Vijay Shankar 48)

15 runs needed as Stokes runs in for the 18th over. SRH should look to end this quickly and improve their NRR. And almost on cue, Pandey nails a gorgeous six over midwicket. Memorable innings this, from Pandey.

22:52 (IST)
six

Manish Pandey is in the zone! Overpitched on leg stump from Stokes and Pandey makes some room and flicks it over deep midwicket. 

22:49 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 140/2 ( Manish Pandey 76 , Vijay Shankar 46)

24 needed from 24 as SRH look set to break their chasing jinx that has stuck with them in IPL 2020. Kartik Tyagi returns; he has had a horrible two overs. Starts with a full toss to Shankar who plays it to mid-off for a single. This has been a very clinical chase from SRH, who will be over the moon with Pandey's form. Meanwhile, he bowls one in the arc again and Pandey coolly lifts him over long-on for another six.  

Full Scorecard
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad latest updates: That's that, then. Short from Tyagi and Vijay Shankar pulls this to the fence. The chase is done and Shankar brings up his fifty too. SRH win by 8 wickets. Proper hammering.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th match of IPL 2020 in Dubai on 22 October.

The points table is beginning to get interesting in the second half of the tournament with the non-performing teams going all out in order to stay afloat. RR's victory over CSK in the last match was a welcome relief. They now have 8 points from 10 matches and sit third from the bottom.

With the pitches getting slower, the spinners are coming more into play and RR will again depend on Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia to get the job done against SRH. Hyderabad's middle-order somehow hasn't clicked and the RR spinners would look to pounce in on this weakness. They still require the other pacers to support Jofra Archer from the other end who has been magnificent.

That said, what was a huge shot in the arm was Jos Buttler finding form. His move to the middle-order seems to have worked as he hit 70 off 48 balls on a track where the other batsmen found it tough to get going. However, their biggest worry has been the form of Sanju Samson. He's gone bust after the first two matches and there are a lot of expectations from him. He needs to really step up during this crucial juncture.

File image of Rajashan Royals captain Steven Smith and his Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart David Warner. Sportzpics

File image of Rajashan Royals captain Steven Smith and his Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart David Warner. Sportzpics

SRH, on the other hand, need a win desperately. They have played one match less compared to the other four in the bottom half of the table and this is a crucial match for them. They have been finding it tough to get the consistency going. Their last match against KKR went into a Super Over which SRH lost and they will go into the RR match on the back of consecutive losses.

It is that middle order again which is causing them the problems. They need a lot more output from Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar. And they also seem to be hurting from the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bowling department. Basil Thampi went for 46/1 from four overs against KKR. Maybe, they will be looking to get back Siddarth Kaul in place of Thampi. They will also be sweating over the fitness of Kane Williamson who suffered an injury against KKR.

The two teams met earlier in the tournament and RR won the match by five wickets in a thrilling chase where Tewatia and Parag batted with confidence and maturity.

With two teams desperately looking to stay afloat, we can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the RR vs SRH match in Dubai:

When is the 40th match of IPL 2020 between RR and SRH?

The 40th match of the IPL between RR and SRH is on Thursday, 22 October 2020.

Where will the RR vs SRH match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the RR vs SRH match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs SRH match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Squads 

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat.

Updated Date: October 22, 2020 23:19:27 IST

