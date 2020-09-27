Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Rajasthan Royals Vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Rajasthan Royals Vs Kings XI Punjab At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 27 September, 2020

27 September, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab

223/2 (20.0 ov)

Match 9
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

226/6 (19.3 ov)

Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets

Live Blog
Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals
223/2 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11.15 226/6 (19.3 ov) - R/R 11.59

Match Ended

Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets

Tom Curran - 4

Jofra Archer - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jofra Archer not out 13 3 0 2
Tom Curran not out 4 1 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 4 0 53 3
Murugan Ashwin 1.3 0 16 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 222/6 (19.2)

4 (4) R/R: 24

Tom Curran 4(1)

Riyan Parag 0(2) S.R (0)

b Murugan Ashwin
IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs KXIP Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan script amazing comeback to register highest-ever successful chase

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs KXIP Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan script amazing comeback to register highest-ever successful chase

Highlights

title-img
23:46 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

That was some match. KXIP did so so well to put a huge total on the board, but Rajasthan Royals, led by the plucky Rahul Tewatia, showed incredible grit and determination to successfully see through the biggest run-chase in IPL history! We could all do with a break after the exhilarating last few hours of action, so here's where we bid you adieu. Do tune in tomorrow though, because we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against the Mumbai Indians. Until then, goodbye and goodnight. 
23:41 (IST)

Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals skipper: 

That was some chase wasn't it? We were lagging a bit there, but then Tewatia, wow, that was a great display. What an amazing game.

It generally gets a bit wetter and skids a bit more in the second innings. I thought we always had a chance, we just had to keep going and not let the required run rate climb too much. It's a small ground and there have been a lot of sixes hit here in the last two times we played here. We always thought we had a chance and we gave ourselves the opportunity to come back.

Sanju Samson is striking the ball really cleanly, all around the ground. He's powerful, he's making the job easier for whoever he's batting with. He's hitting sixes at will right now. It's just going to be about adapting a bit, when we play in Dubai or Abu Dhabi. Those grounds will be a bit bigger, but most of the balls he's hitting right now will go out of any ground.

What we've seen from Tewatia in the nets is what he came up with in that huge over, he's been hitting the ball a long way. Obviously it was a bit of a scratchy start, but I actually said to Ronnie, once he gets one the floodgates will open, and that was the case. Sanju told him at one point, run down the wicket and just try to hit it as far as you can. Credit to him, he stuck to it. He did a pretty good job in the end.

You can look at Jofra as well, his first two balls were sixes. I think we've got a good balance of players at the moment, some strong boys who can hit some sixes. It's on a smaller ground, but we'll have to adapt on the other surfaces. I'm really proud of all the boys today, including the bowlers. I think they did a really good job today, it felt like we could be chasing something like 250 at one point. They gave us something to chase and we got over the line. 
23:37 (IST)

Sanju Samson is the Player of the Match for his 42-ball 85!

23:17 (IST)

After 19.3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 222/5 ( Jofra Archer 13 , Tom Curran 4)

And it's all over! What a match, and despite some huge, huge knocks, the unassuming Rahul Tewatia has won millions of hearts with his incredible performance in the eleventh hour. He left it late, but my god did he deliver. His heroics are enough for Tom Curran and Jofra Archer to see it through to the end, and Rajasthan Royals complete the highest run-chase in IPL history.
23:13 (IST)

Tewatia is gone! He's done more than enough to put his team in prime position to win the match though. He walks back after being caught by Mayank Agarwal at deep midwicket. 
23:06 (IST)

Robin Uthappa is gone! He doesn't get enough power on his shot and he's caught at long-off
22:53 (IST)

Sanju Samson's gone!

It was one too many shots from the batsman, and he departs for 85 off of 42, after being caught by KL Rahul. Mohammed Shami gets the wicket. 
22:49 (IST)

6! Another six and Sanju Samson has just decided to do it all himself. He brings up a fifty partnership with Tewatia. 
22:27 (IST)

Sanju Samson gets his fifty! The Rajasthan Royals batsman has done really well to keep his team in the match, and he'll need to keep going if they have any hopes of winning this. 
22:15 (IST)

And at 50 is where Smith's innings will end. It's a rare mishit from the Australian, as he hits it high into the hands of Mohammed Shami. RR 100/2
22:13 (IST)

Steve Smith has his fifty after a howler of a delivery from Neesham! He gets there off just 26 balls, the same as Mayank Agarwal in the first innings. 
21:38 (IST)

Sheldon Cottrell gets the breakthrough and Jos Buttler's out of here! Sarfaraz Khan takes an excellent catch, diving to claim Buttler's across the line shot. RR 19/1
21:07 (IST)

SIX! Finishes off in style, does Pooran, hooking a short ball from Archer over the wide long on fence for a maximum off the last ball! KXIP 223/2
20:58 (IST)

OUT! Both KXIP openers back in the hut now! Rahul went for a wild heave towards the off side, mishitting it towards Gopal at deep backward point  for a comfortable catch instead! KXIP 194/2

Rahul c Gopal b Rajpoot 69(54)
20:51 (IST)

OUT! The opening partnership FINALLY comes to an end! For once, a mishit doesn't actually clear the rope or fall in the gap to run away for a four, as Samson grabs this safely at deep midwicket. Glenn Maxwell walks out at No 3 today! End of an outstanding knock from Agarwal! KXIP 183/1

Agarwal c Samson b Curran 106(50)
20:43 (IST)

FOUR! Maiden IPL ton for Mayank Agarwal off just 45 balls, lofting the ball towards wide long off! What a knock this has been from the Karnataka batsman! The runs just continue to flow for the Kings XI in the tournament! KXIP 172/0
20:34 (IST)

150-partnership comes up between KXIP openers Agarwal and Rahul, the former coming back for a third run and working the ball through the off side off the second delivery of the 14th over KXIP 152/0
20:28 (IST)

Fifty up for KL Rahul — his 17th in the IPL and second consecutive fifty-plus score after his 132 not out against RCB in the previous game! Gets to the milestone with a single KXIP 134/0
20:24 (IST)

SIX! Rahul gets back in action after a brief period of lull, tonking a length ball from Curran over deep midwicket! Meanwhile, this is the highest partnership for any wicket in IPL 2020 so far! KXIP 126/0
20:12 (IST)

SIX! Second maximum in three deliveries for the Kings XI, and this one's hit a lot straighter, the ball hitting the sight screen. This one brings up the century opening stand with Rahul! Superb start for Punjab today! KXIP 101/0
20:11 (IST)

SIX! Mayank Agarwal races to his seventh IPL half-century in style, getting down on one knee and hammering this inside out over long off to clear the rope comfortably! Takes just 26 balls to reach the milestone today! KXIP 93/0
19:51 (IST)

FOUR! Agarwal guides this towards third man, beating the diving fielder inside the circle to bring up the fifty-stand with KL Rahul! Both batsmen looking ominous from the Royals' perspective. KXIP 50/0
19:09 (IST)

Kings XI Punjab team: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell
19:06 (IST)

Rajasthan Royals team:  Robin Uthappa, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot
19:04 (IST)

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and skipper Steve Smith opts to field first!

17:27 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of Game 9 of IPL 2020!

Today we have a match between two sides who both find themselves on two points. KXIP come into the match having recorded a landslide victory against RCB after losing their first match, while this is just RR's second match, after the Steve Smith-led outfit won their opener against CSK. Stay tuned for all the updates, live score and over-by-over commentary!
23:46 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

That was some match. KXIP did so so well to put a huge total on the board, but Rajasthan Royals, led by the plucky Rahul Tewatia, showed incredible grit and determination to successfully see through the biggest run-chase in IPL history! We could all do with a break after the exhilarating last few hours of action, so here's where we bid you adieu. Do tune in tomorrow though, because we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against the Mumbai Indians. Until then, goodbye and goodnight. 

Full Scorecard
23:41 (IST)

Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals skipper: 

That was some chase wasn't it? We were lagging a bit there, but then Tewatia, wow, that was a great display. What an amazing game.

It generally gets a bit wetter and skids a bit more in the second innings. I thought we always had a chance, we just had to keep going and not let the required run rate climb too much. It's a small ground and there have been a lot of sixes hit here in the last two times we played here. We always thought we had a chance and we gave ourselves the opportunity to come back.

Sanju Samson is striking the ball really cleanly, all around the ground. He's powerful, he's making the job easier for whoever he's batting with. He's hitting sixes at will right now. It's just going to be about adapting a bit, when we play in Dubai or Abu Dhabi. Those grounds will be a bit bigger, but most of the balls he's hitting right now will go out of any ground.

What we've seen from Tewatia in the nets is what he came up with in that huge over, he's been hitting the ball a long way. Obviously it was a bit of a scratchy start, but I actually said to Ronnie, once he gets one the floodgates will open, and that was the case. Sanju told him at one point, run down the wicket and just try to hit it as far as you can. Credit to him, he stuck to it. He did a pretty good job in the end.

You can look at Jofra as well, his first two balls were sixes. I think we've got a good balance of players at the moment, some strong boys who can hit some sixes. It's on a smaller ground, but we'll have to adapt on the other surfaces. I'm really proud of all the boys today, including the bowlers. I think they did a really good job today, it felt like we could be chasing something like 250 at one point. They gave us something to chase and we got over the line. 

Full Scorecard
23:37 (IST)

Samson: Hitting it well for the last one year. I can see a change in my game, and have played two-three practice games here. I was really fed up of myself for the last one work with things not working out for me. So I decided I have 10 more years left in this wonderful game, and decided to give my everything to this sport. I believe it’s in my gene as my father’s a very powerful man and that’s why I have a lot of strength.

Full Scorecard
23:37 (IST)

Sanju Samson is the Player of the Match for his 42-ball 85!

Full Scorecard
23:25 (IST)

Highest targets successfully chased in IPL history:

224 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab , Sharjah, 2020
215 - Rajasthan Royals v Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad, 2008
209 - Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions, Delhi, 2017

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:25 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:23 (IST)

Rahul Tewatia today:

First 23 balls - 17 runs (SR - 73.91)
Last 8 balls - 36 runs (SR - 450.0)

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:23 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:23 (IST)

Rahul Tewatia: I think that was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever faced. After that, I had belief in myself, because I was hitting the ball very well in the nets. I just took it from there. I was not hitting the ball well initially, and everyone in the dugout looked so serious. I thought to myself, it's time to get going. After the first six, it was all great. The coach told me to hit sixes off the leg-spinner, but unfortunately I couldn't. I did it off the other bowler though.

Full Scorecard
23:19 (IST)

KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab skipper: That’s T20 cricket isn’t it. Just a good game of cricket, and we’ve got to come back stronger. Lot of positives to take away.  The game keeps you humble all the time. I honestly thought we had the game in the pocket at one stage. I backed my bowlers to do the job. They’ve done it in the last couple games, and it’s okay to make mistakes in one game early in the tournament, and hope we learn from that. Small ground, the total really doesn’t matter. Sanju played really well.

Full Scorecard
23:17 (IST)

After 19.3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 222/5 ( Jofra Archer 13 , Tom Curran 4)

And it's all over! What a match, and despite some huge, huge knocks, the unassuming Rahul Tewatia has won millions of hearts with his incredible performance in the eleventh hour. He left it late, but my god did he deliver. His heroics are enough for Tom Curran and Jofra Archer to see it through to the end, and Rajasthan Royals complete the highest run-chase in IPL history.

Full Scorecard
23:16 (IST)
wkt

Riyan Parag is gone! It's a gorgeous delivery from M Ashwin, who takes the bails off with a googly. Is there more drama in this?

Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: And it's all over! What a match, and despite some huge, huge knocks, the unassuming Rahul Tewatia has won millions of hearts with his incredible performance in the eleventh hour. He left it late, but my god did he deliver. His heroics are enough for Tom Curran and Jofra Archer to see it through to the end, and Rajasthan Royals complete the highest run-chase in IPL history.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday (27 September). The Steve Smith-led side beat last year's runners up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 16 runs to start their IPL 2020 campaign on a positive note. The fact that RR registered the victory against such a strong IPL team and without the services of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes would have given them a lot of confidence.

Good news for RR is that Jos Buttler, who has completed his quarantine time since coming to UAE from England, will be playing in the match against Punjab. With no Stokes in the team, it is expected Smith who opened against CSK will drop down to No 4 in the batting order, with Yashaswi Jaiswal opening and Sanju Samson at 3.

RR will hope Samson comes good against Punjab as well. He had smashed 74 of just 32 balls, including 9 sixes and 1 four against MS Dhoni's team. With Buttler coming in, the top 3 of RR is filled with fiery batsmen.

On the other hand, Punjab too will be coming into this contest with a lot of confidence after their big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) two days ago. Led by skipper KL Rahul, who hit an unbeaten 132 off just 69 balls, Punjab had posted a massive 206/3 in their 20 overs, batting first. They came out with goods with the ball in hand as well, dismissing RCB for a mere 109 and sealing the victory by 97 runs.

KXIP have good balance of spin and pace in their playing XI, and they bowled brilliantly as a group against RCB.

Both teams have momentum with them and it will be interesting to see which one of them goes on to win the battle on Sunday.

Here's all you need to know about the RR vs KXIP match in Sharjah:

When is the ninth match of the IPL between RR and KXIP?

The ninth match of the IPL between RR and KXIP is on Sunday, 27 September 2020.

Where will the RR vs KXIP match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the RR vs KXIP  match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs RCB match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

The Squads (From):

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Rajasthan Royals full squadSteve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: September 27, 2020 23:46:42 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals clinch victory by 16 runs
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals clinch victory by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals end up winning their opening match by 16 runs against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Clinical Delhi thump Chennai by 44 runs
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Clinical Delhi thump Chennai by 44 runs

Superb performance from Delhi Capitals as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs to make it two wins out of two.

IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, RCB vs MI Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, RCB vs MI Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

All you need to know about match 10 of IPL 2020 between Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians