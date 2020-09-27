IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs KXIP Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan script amazing comeback to register highest-ever successful chase

Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals skipper:

That was some chase wasn't it? We were lagging a bit there, but then Tewatia, wow, that was a great display. What an amazing game.

It generally gets a bit wetter and skids a bit more in the second innings. I thought we always had a chance, we just had to keep going and not let the required run rate climb too much. It's a small ground and there have been a lot of sixes hit here in the last two times we played here. We always thought we had a chance and we gave ourselves the opportunity to come back.

Sanju Samson is striking the ball really cleanly, all around the ground. He's powerful, he's making the job easier for whoever he's batting with. He's hitting sixes at will right now. It's just going to be about adapting a bit, when we play in Dubai or Abu Dhabi. Those grounds will be a bit bigger, but most of the balls he's hitting right now will go out of any ground.

What we've seen from Tewatia in the nets is what he came up with in that huge over, he's been hitting the ball a long way. Obviously it was a bit of a scratchy start, but I actually said to Ronnie, once he gets one the floodgates will open, and that was the case. Sanju told him at one point, run down the wicket and just try to hit it as far as you can. Credit to him, he stuck to it. He did a pretty good job in the end.

You can look at Jofra as well, his first two balls were sixes. I think we've got a good balance of players at the moment, some strong boys who can hit some sixes. It's on a smaller ground, but we'll have to adapt on the other surfaces. I'm really proud of all the boys today, including the bowlers. I think they did a really good job today, it felt like we could be chasing something like 250 at one point. They gave us something to chase and we got over the line.