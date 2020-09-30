IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs, collect 2nd win

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR win by 37 runs. RR lose their first game. Fifty for Curran with the bat is a big positive for RR from the match apart from that Archer spell. Nothing inspiring really other than these two performances. KKR collect two more points. Very satisfying performance from the young players. DK should be a happy captain.

Preview: A high on confidence Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 12th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

RR have enjoyed an electric start to their IPL 2020 campaign, winning both of their opening matches in some style. While they beat CSK by 16 runs after posting 216 runs on board batting first, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia stole the limelight as the Jaipur-based franchise chased down a record target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Tewatia, who was on 17 from 23 at one stage, had a dream outing against the Punjab franchise, going on to slam 53 runs off just 31 balls to perfectly set-up the platform for an RR win. He and Samson built a 61-run stand for the third wicket before the Kerala batsman was dismissed by Mohammed Shami. And although Tewatia and Riyan Parag were dismissed later on, the English duo of Jofra Archer and Tom Curran held their nerve to beat KXIP by four wickets.

Samson, who has scored 74 and 85 in the first two games, will continue playing an important role in RR’s batting lineup, and as always, much will be expected from him as well as skipper Steve Smith, who has also enjoyed a positive start with scores of 69 and 50.

Samson also has the best strike-rate (214.86) so far in IPL 2020, after aggregating 159 runs from the first two games. He also ranks fourth on the highest run-getters (159) list this season, behind CSK’s Faf du Plessis (173) and the KXIP duo of Mayank Agarwal (221) and KL Rahul (222).

Jos Buttler played his first game for RR this season against KXIP after serving his mandatory quarantine coming from England, and will be one to watch out for despite failing to impress in that clash.

The experienced pace duo of Archer and Jaydev Unadkat, however, are yet to fire, and will be hoping to make an impact in the game.

Meanwhile, KKR are coming off a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, as Shubman Gill’s knock of 70 propelled them to chase down 145 with two overs to spare.

KKR boast of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell - two reliable batsmen who could be a threat for bowlers on their day. There were even talks of Russell being promoted up the order before the tournament, but the team management have so far not given any intention of doing so. Russell came out to bat at No 6 in the first game against Mumbai Indians, while KKR did not have to rely on him for the chase against SRH.

While Pat Cummins went wicketless for 49 runs in KKR’s contest against MI, he did pick up a wicket against SRH, finishing with figures of 1/19. It may be just the initial stages of the campaign, but Kuldeep Yadav has endured a silent start, remaining wicketless in the two matches.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the RR vs KKR game:

When is the IPL match between RR and KKR?

The match between RR and KKR is on Wednesday, 30 September 2020.

Where will the RR vs KKR match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the RR vs KKR match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast RR vs KKR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can also catch LIVE updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

