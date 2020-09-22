IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals clinch victory by 16 runs

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings latest updates: That's it! RR win by 16 runs. 217 was always going to be a massive challenge and CSK have fallen short here by some margin, remember Ngidi was smoked for 30 runs in his last over during RR's innings. In any case, a winning start for RR to IPL 2020. CSK lose their first match of the season.

Preview: It's been a fantastic start to the 13th edition of the IPL, we've already had a Super Over in just the second match of the league. Chennai Super Kings started off in style with a win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. They will be in action again as they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the IPL.

Just like CSK, RR will be looking for a positive start. However, a big set back for them will be the unavailability of the in-form Jos Buttler who will be serving mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the UAE with his family. RR already don't have the services of Ben Stokes who has not arrived in the UAE due to personal reasons. The good news is that Steve Smith is available for selection after missing the Australia ODI series with concussion symptoms.

"Yeah obviously missed the last three one-dayers in England. Been in Dubai for a couple of days now with some good rest and then got into a bit of running," Smith said. "Yesterday I did a bit of zig-zag running, which is part of the protocols to pass to get back to play and today I’ll have a hit in the nets. Hopefully, pull up well from the hit and be good to play tomorrow," he added.

Without Buttler and Stokes, the batting looks a bit thin and the onus will be on Smith, David Miller, Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson to deliver the goods.

Rajasthan have a good mix of youth and experience and the young Riyan Parag who impressed last season will be the one to watch out for.

In the bowling front, there is no shortage of pace with Jofra Archer and Varun Aaron in the mix. Archer will be coming into the match on the back of a very good white-ball series' against Australia. They also have versatile bowlers in Jaydev Unadkat and Andrew Tye. The inexperienced spin section is a potential weak link where Shreyas Gopal will be the vital cog.

CSK, on the other hand, have a balanced team. Openers Murali Vijay (1) and Shane Watson (4) would be looking to make amends after failures in the first match. Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis will be looking to carry forward the confidence from the MI match after their match-winning efforts. CSK's strength is the depth in their batting and that allows them to be flexible as was witnessed against MI where Jadeja and Curran were promoted ahead of Dhoni. Piyush Chawla will again be the key in the bowling department. He was brilliant against MI ending with figures of 4-0-21-0. CSK wouldn't be looking to tinker much with the winning combination.

With momentum on their side, CSK will start off as favourites against a relatively weak RR.

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

