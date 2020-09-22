Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 22 September, 2020

22 September, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

216/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 4
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

200/6 (20.0 ov)

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs

Live Blog
Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings
216/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.80 200/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.00

Match Ended

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs

MS Dhoni (C) (W) - 20

Ravindra Jadeja - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
MS Dhoni (C) (W) not out 29 17 0 3
Ravindra Jadeja not out 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jofra Archer 4 0 26 1
Tom Curran 4 0 54 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 179/6 (18.5)

21 (21) R/R: 18

Faf du Plessis 72(37) S.R (194.59)

c Sanju Samson b Jofra Archer
IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals clinch victory by 16 runs

Highlights

title-img
23:47 (IST)

Sanju Samson is the player of the match
23:46 (IST)

Steve Smith, RR captain: The last surge from Jofra was an incredible bit of hitting, Samson played an unbelievable knock upfront. MS smashed a few in the end, and Faf got going too, but nice to get a win. Jos is a quality player and we'll see what happens when he comes back, hard to take the opening slot away from someone like him. 
23:26 (IST)

That's it! RR win by 16 runs. 

217 was always going to be a massive challenge and CSK have fallen short here by some margin, remember Ngidi was smoked for 30 runs in his last over during RR's innings. In any case, a winning start for RR to IPL 2020. CSK lose their first match of the season. 
23:19 (IST)

OUT! du Plessis c Samson b Jofra Archer 72(37)

Game over? Short delivery from Archer, into Faf's body as he tried to play the pull shot but could only manage to top-edge it to the keeper. A good innings comes to an end. 
23:10 (IST)

FIFTY! 14th IPL half-century for Faf and he reaches there with a six down the ground. Lovely shot. Lovely innings. 
22:51 (IST)

OUT! Kedar Jadhav c Samson b Tom Curran 22(16) 

Jadhav wanted to clear the midwicket boundary and went for a pull shot but the ball got bigger on him, took the outside edge and flew to Samson who timed his jump excellently to take a one-handed catch.
22:26 (IST)

OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad st Samson b Rahul Tewatia 0(1)

Gaikwad out for a golden duck on his debut. A bit foolish by the batsman to step out on the first ball, Tewatia was smart enough to push the ball out wide and was rewarded with a wicket. 
22:25 (IST)

OUT! Sam Curran st Samson b Rahul Tewatia 17(6) 

Smart bowling from Tewatia. He shortened his length to get the googly past Curran's outside edge as the batsman stepped out again and got stumped. 
22:16 (IST)

OUT! Vijay c Tom Curran b Shreyas Gopal 21(21) 

The boundaries at Sharjah stadium are small but you still need to clear them. Vijay went for pull shot against the short ball but failed to time his shot and found the fielder in the deep. 
22:12 (IST)

OUT! Watson b Rahul Tewatia 33(21)

Watson gets out trying to play his favourite pull shot. The ball skidded into him as Watson tried to go on backfoot, hit his pads and crashed into the stumps. The length was not right for a pull. 
21:09 (IST)

Smith departs!

Tries to clear the deep mid-wicket fielder but fails. A good knock comes to end. Smith c Kedar Jadhav b Sam Curran 69(47)
20:58 (IST)

Parag edges one to Dhoni and that's another wicket for Curran. Riyan Parag c Dhoni b Sam Curran 6(4) 
20:54 (IST)

LBW!

Low full toss from Curran as Tewatia misses the shot. He takes the review but DRS shows all three parameters in red. Rahul Tewatia lbw b Sam Curran 10(8)
20:43 (IST)

A wicket for Piyush Chawla! 

Good catch from Faf at the boundary as Uthappa departs cheaply. Uthappa c du Plessis b Chawla 5(9)
20:31 (IST)

RUN-OUT!

David Miller fails to reach the line on time as he departs without facing a ball.  Miller run out (Ruturaj Gaikwad/Kedar Jadhav) 0(0). 
20:29 (IST)

GONE!

Short and wide from Ngidi as Samson goes for a big hit on the off-side. Deepak Chahar grabs a good catch to send Samson back to the pavilion. A brilliant knock comes to an end. Samson c Chahar b Ngidi 74(32)
19:44 (IST)

GONE!

Jaiswal goes for the pull but gets a top edge and Chahar makes no mistake in grabbing the chance. First wicket down for RR. Jaiswal c and b Chahar 6(6) 
19:08 (IST)

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.
19:07 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.
19:04 (IST)

Four foreigners for Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, David Miller, Jofra Archer and Tom Curran.   
19:00 (IST)

Toss report

MS Dhoni wins the toss and CSK will bowl first. 
23:56 (IST)

First match in Sharjah and we got what we expected - a high-scoring match. RR edged CSK by 16 runs but it could have been a lot closer had Dhoni shown a little more urgency in the final overs. Samson for RR in the first innings was so good, some of the sixes that he hit were just pure class. Archer gave them the perfect finish with four consecutive sixes in the last over. CSK were always behind the eight ball in the chase and Tewatia made it more difficult with some quick wickets in the middle overs. A good start for RR to the tournament. 

That's it for tonight. Tomorrow we have KKR taking on MI, so that is when we will see you again. Good night!

23:49 (IST)

Sanju Samson: 

"I have been working very hard for a year. Have been working on my diet and training. I have developed my power-hitting as well in the last three-four months. We all are very fortunate to play and entertain the crowd back home."  

23:47 (IST)

23:46 (IST)

23:35 (IST)

MS Dhoni:

"With 217 on board, we needed to have a good start. Once you've seen the first innings, you know the length to bowl. Their spinners did well to bowl away from the batsman. We could have controlled no-balls. I haven't batted in a very long time (reasons for coming down the order). The 14-day quarantine doesn't help.".

23:26 (IST)

23:25 (IST)
six

SIX! This time Dhoni goes over backward square leg. 18 needed from last ball.

23:24 (IST)
six

SIX! Another massive six from Dhoni and what a powerful hit. It was a slower delivery and Dhoni just whacked it over long on fence. 24 needed from last 2 balls

23:23 (IST)
six

SIX! First boundary for Dhoni. This is a brutal slog over midwicket against Curran. CSK needed him to fire from the beginning. 30 needed in last 3 balls. 

23:21 (IST)

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 179/6 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 9 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)

Faf's lone battle comes to an end after a knock of 72 off 37. The short delivery from Archer was too close to pull but Faf still went for it and top-edged it to the keeper. 10 from the over. 36 needed from last over. 

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings latest updates: That's it! RR win by 16 runs. 217 was always going to be a massive challenge and CSK have fallen short here by some margin, remember Ngidi was smoked for 30 runs in his last over during RR's innings. In any case, a winning start for RR to IPL 2020. CSK lose their first match of the season.

Preview: It's been a fantastic start to the 13th edition of the IPL, we've already had a Super Over in just the second match of the league. Chennai Super Kings started off in style with a win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. They will be in action again as they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the IPL.

Just like CSK, RR will be looking for a positive start. However, a big set back for them will be the unavailability of the in-form Jos Buttler who will be serving mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the UAE with his family. RR already don't have the services of Ben Stokes who has not arrived in the UAE due to personal reasons. The good news is that Steve Smith is available for selection after missing the Australia ODI series with concussion symptoms.

Chennai super Kings players celebrate after beating the Mumbai Indians. SportzPics

"Yeah obviously missed the last three one-dayers in England. Been in Dubai for a couple of days now with some good rest and then got into a bit of running," Smith said. "Yesterday I did a bit of zig-zag running, which is part of the protocols to pass to get back to play and today I’ll have a hit in the nets. Hopefully, pull up well from the hit and be good to play tomorrow," he added.

Without Buttler and Stokes, the batting looks a bit thin and the onus will be on Smith, David Miller, Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson to deliver the goods.

Rajasthan have a good mix of youth and experience and the young Riyan Parag who impressed last season will be the one to watch out for.

In the bowling front, there is no shortage of pace with Jofra Archer and Varun Aaron in the mix. Archer will be coming into the match on the back of a very good white-ball series' against Australia. They also have versatile bowlers in Jaydev Unadkat and Andrew Tye. The inexperienced spin section is a potential weak link where Shreyas Gopal will be the vital cog.

CSK, on the other hand, have a balanced team. Openers Murali Vijay (1) and Shane Watson (4) would be looking to make amends after failures in the first match. Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis will be looking to carry forward the confidence from the MI match after their match-winning efforts. CSK's strength is the depth in their batting and that allows them to be flexible as was witnessed against MI where Jadeja and Curran were promoted ahead of Dhoni. Piyush Chawla will again be the key in the bowling department. He was brilliant against MI ending with figures of 4-0-21-0. CSK wouldn't be looking to tinker much with the winning combination.

With momentum on their side, CSK will start off as favourites against a relatively weak RR.

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals full squadSteve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: September 22, 2020 23:54:47 IST

Tags:

