Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 31 October, 2020

31 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

120/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 52
Sunrisers Hyderabad

121/5 (14.1 ov)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Live Blog
120/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6 121/5 (14.1 ov) - R/R 8.54

Jason Holder - 7

Abdul Samad - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jason Holder not out 26 10 1 3
Abdul Samad not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Navdeep Saini 2 0 30 1
Yuzvendra Chahal 3.1 0 19 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 114/5 (13.5)

7 (7) R/R: 21

Abhishek Sharma 8(5) S.R (160)

c Gurkeerat Singh Mann b Navdeep Saini
IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Holder's cameo helps Sunrisers win by five wickets, keeps playoff hopes alive

IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Holder's cameo helps Sunrisers win by five wickets, keeps playoff hopes alive

23:17 (IST)

That brings an end to another day of high-octane cricketing action. The top two teams – RCB (at second) and DC (third) failed miserably and will try to have the last laugh once they take on each other in their last clash. We still have the last four matches and three spots are still up for grabs for playoffs this year. It is going right down to the wire.

That’s it from us today but do join us for the live coverage of the double-header tomorrow, where RR take on KKR and CSK square off against KXIP. 

Full Scorecard
23:06 (IST)

SRH captain David Warner: Losing Vijay is a big miss. For us we have worked out, how to go about at the top of the order. All the credit today goes to the bowlers. The wicket now is slowing up quite a bit. It just can’t be slower balls or yorkers, you have to hit the deck as well. Tonight, the bowlers have executed it well. Dubai has been the same, I think it gets dewy here. It wasn't a surprise at all. Holder's a great all-rounder. To bowl a bouncer against someone like him, you have to dig it very short. It’s great to have consistency and momentum heading into the next game, which is a do or die as well. In 2016 we had to win three games and we did that.

Full Scorecard
23:06 (IST)

Sandeep Sharma: When I started bowling, the wicket was a bit sticky, so my plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket. I’ve been bowling knuckle ball and have been getting big help from Jonny Bairstow on how I can go about my business. It took me around 3-4 months to land it at proper pace. It is coming along nicely at the moment. He’s obviously one of the greatest batsmen this sport has seen and it’s always special to dismiss him. We’re finding our momentum. One game to go, and we’re excited for that.

Full Scorecard
23:05 (IST)

Sandeep Sharma is the Player of the Match for his haul of 2/20 from four overs:


 

Full Scorecard
22:52 (IST)

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: It was never enough. We thought 140 would be a good total, but things changed drastically. There was a lot of dew in the second innings, and it was very difficult to hold the ball. You need enough runs on the board regardless of the conditions. Today we weren’t brave enough with the bat, and credit to their bowlers. It’s a very competitive tournament, and you can’t take any game or any team lightly. It’s going to be a cracker of a game. I’ve always been a Bangalore boy in the IPL, never drifted towards Delhi.

Full Scorecard
22:50 (IST)

We have the last four matches left and three spots still available for playoffs this IPL.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

22:50 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:48 (IST)

Done and Dusted! SRH have beaten RCB by five wickets, with more than five overs to spare. Holder was an assuring presence for SRH and sealed his side’s victory in style, with a massive six over long-on.

Full Scorecard
22:45 (IST)

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 115/5 ( Jason Holder 20 , Abdul Samad 0)

Saini has been called back into the attack. Kohli reviews for LBW off the first ball against Holder, but the ball touched Holder’s bat on that occasion. Holder pulls the second ball for massive six, before inside edging off the next and yet, still finding a boundary. Sharma helps the ball on its way for a six off the penultimate ball before handing a simple catch to Gurkeerat in the deep. 19 runs and a wicket in that over.

Full Scorecard
22:44 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Unnecessary shot from Abhishek. He holes out to Gurkeerat Singh in the deep.  Abhishek Sharma c Gurkeerat Singh b Navdeep Saini 8(5) 

Full Scorecard
22:42 (IST)
six

SIX! Sharma just helps it on its way for a maximum. Wise thing, he used the pace of Saini on that occasion.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
23:05 (IST)

Sandeep Sharma is the Player of the Match for his haul of 2/20 from four overs:


 
22:50 (IST)

We have the last four matches left and three spots still available for playoffs this IPL.
22:26 (IST)

OUT! Classic leg spin! Chahal tosses it up, tempts Saha to go down the track and de Villiers does the rest behind the stumps. Saha st de Villiers b Chahal 39(32)
21:29 (IST)

OUT! This time it wasn’t as short from Sundar, Warner still went for the pull shot but found Udana at mid-on. Big wicket this, RCB need more of these. Warner c Udana b Washington Sundar 8(5)
21:01 (IST)

OUT! One more for Jason Holder in the wickets column today as Udana perishes for a golden duck while trying to heave the ball inside out, getting the height but not the distance. Easy catch for Williamson — his second of the evening — near extra cover. RCB 114/7

Udana c Williamson b Holder 0(1)
20:57 (IST)

OUT! Morris lasts a total of four deliveries today as he hits a low full toss from Holder straight into the waiting hands of David Warner at long on! RCB 112/6

Morris c Warner b Holder 3(4)
20:51 (IST)

OUT! Natarajan ends what was starting to look like a dangerous partnership for SRH as he collects a return catch off Sundar, who departs after getting off to a promising start. Wasn't an easy chance, mind you, as the bowler had a fraction of a second to react. RCB 106/5

Sundar c and b Natarajan 21(18)
20:23 (IST)

OUT! One wicket fetches another, as Philippe this time hits the ball straight down Pandey's throat at deep midwicket! The Aussie never got the distance on that one, and made for the easiest of chances. RCB 76/4

Philippe c Pandey b Rashid 32(31)

20:20 (IST)

OUT! Huge wicket for SRH as AB de Villiers goes for an inside out loft over extra cover, unfortunately straight into the hands of Abhishek Sharma standing near the boundary! Nadeem makes up for the dropped catch off ABD earlier in the innings. RCB 71/3

De Villiers c Abhishek b Nadeem 24(24)
19:52 (IST)

OUT! Second wicket for Sandeep inside the powerplay as Kohli steers the ball straight to Williamson at extra cover! Sunrisers are on top with this start! Seventh time the seamer gets rid of the India and RCB skipper in IPL! RCB 28/2

Kohli c Williamson b Sandeep 7(7)
19:43 (IST)

BOWLED! Sandeep gets the breakthrough afterall after missing out on a return catch earlier in the over. Padikkal looks to heave the ball over mid on, but the ball ends up travelling through the gap between bat and pad, and shatters the timber. RCB 13/1

Padikkal 5(8)
19:11 (IST)

SRH XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
19:10 (IST)

RCB XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.
19:00 (IST)

TOSS: SRH win the toss, and skipper David Warner opts to bowl

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Done and Dusted! SRH have beaten RCB by five wickets and with more than five overs to spare. Holder was an assuring presence for SRH and sealed his side’s victory in style, with a massive six over long-on.

 Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 52 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

RCB are second in the league table with 14 points from 12 matches while SRH are at the sixth spot with 10 points from same number of matches.

A playoff spot is at stake for RCB in the match. The equation is pretty simple for them, win the match and qualify for the playoff. However, for that to happen, RCB would need to beat their current losing streak which is now two-game long.

Virat Kohli and Co have lost their last two matches against CSK and MI. And while the clash against SRH is not a do-or-die situation for RCB, with one more game in hand, a defeat would adversely impact their net run rate.

SRH, on the other hand, would be determined to put up a tough challenge. The Hyderabad franchise could reach 14 points with a win against RCB and MI in their last match. And could qualify for the playoff if RCB, DC, or KXIP don't reach 16 points and SRH possess a better net run rate than competitors.

SRH would once again rely on inspirational captain David Warner for his leadership and runs in the battle against RCB. Rashid Khan remains the franchise's top bowler with Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan providing able assistance.

For RCB the main concern is the fitness of pacer Navdeep Saini who missed the match against MI after suffering a split webbing in his right hand against CSK. His replacement Dale Steyn proved to be expensive against MI as RCB lost by five wickets. The franchise would also hope for runs from Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Singh just in case Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have another quite outing.

Full squads: 

Royal Challengers BangaloreVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 31, 2020 23:31:36 IST

Tags:

