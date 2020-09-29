IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's Bangalore win the super over

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli:

I don't have the words to describe this right now. It was such a rollercoaster of a game. I think we batted really well in the first innings, to get us past 200. The start with the ball was really good as well, but I think they played a very good, very patient game in the middle overs. They waited for the dew to kick in, and with that power at the back end, with Pollard and Hardik and Ishan was outstanding.

It really went down to the wire, we tried to execute the things that we wanted to. Again fielding is something that we have to keep working on, because those dropped catches can be costly. If we'd taken our chances tonight, maybe it wouldn't have been so close. We've got a close victory, we need to focus on the little things.

I thought about the super over a lot. I knew Jasprit was going to use the longer boundary, so I thought to myself, 'who can run the first four balls for two?' And I knew it had to be me and AB. AB said 'I'm going,' and I said, 'I'm coming with you.' It was all about stepping out onto that field and taking responsibility for the team. We got a boundary each and got the job done.

It was interesting to face Bumrah. It was a good match-up, he's the best bowler they had, and he was under a bit of pressure as well, to defend eight. It was a good contest. This is what people love watching, this is what this competition is all about - top quality cricket. It's a bit more stressful if you're captaining it though!

I think the changes we made, like making Washington bowl in the powerplay paid off. Isuru did quite well too. To be honest, these changes have us a bit of balance. I think Zampa was good as well, apart from that last over where Pollard went after him. The guys showed good character, they were positive through the innings, and when you're playing against such good sides, they can hurt you sometimes.

Outstanding super over from Saini, bowling against Hardik and Pollard. The longer boundary gave him some confidence for the yorker. I think everyone showed real good composure to get these two points in the bag. It's good to have them early on in the tournament.

It's a good start to the tournament, pretty different from earlier years isn't it? Feels good, this should give us a good boost and help us plug in the gap and be more professional going on.