Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 28 September, 2020

28 September, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

201/3 (20.0 ov)

Match 10
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

201/5 (20.0 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore tied with Mumbai Indians (Royal Challengers Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians
201/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.05 201/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.05

Match Ended

Royal Challengers Bangalore tied with Mumbai Indians (Royal Challengers Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)

Kieron Pollard - 4

Krunal Pandya - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kieron Pollard not out 60 24 3 5
Krunal Pandya not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Isuru Udana 4 0 45 2
Navdeep Saini 4 0 43 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 197/5 (19.5)

4 (4) R/R: 24

Ishan Kishan 99(58) S.R (170.68)

c Devdutt Padikkal b Isuru Udana
IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's Bangalore win the super over

IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's Bangalore win the super over

Highlights

00:23 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli:

I don't have the words to describe this right now. It was such a rollercoaster of a game. I think we batted really well in the first innings, to get us past 200. The start with the ball was really good as well, but I think they played a very good, very patient game in the middle overs. They waited for the dew to kick in, and with that power at the back end, with Pollard and Hardik and Ishan was outstanding.

It really went down to the wire, we tried to execute the things that we wanted to. Again fielding is something that we have to keep working on, because those dropped catches can be costly. If we'd taken our chances tonight, maybe it wouldn't have been so close. We've got a close victory, we need to focus on the little things.

I thought about the super over a lot. I knew Jasprit was going to use the longer boundary, so I thought to myself, 'who can run the first four balls for two?' And I knew it had to be me and AB. AB said 'I'm going,' and I said, 'I'm coming with you.' It was all about stepping out onto that field and taking responsibility for the team. We got a boundary each and got the job done.

It was interesting to face Bumrah. It was a good match-up, he's the best bowler they had, and he was under a bit of pressure as well, to defend eight. It was a good contest. This is what people love watching, this is what this competition is all about - top quality cricket. It's a bit more stressful if you're captaining it though!

I think the changes we made, like making Washington bowl in the powerplay paid off. Isuru did quite well too. To be honest, these changes have us a bit of balance. I think Zampa was good as well, apart from that last over where Pollard went after him. The guys showed good character, they were positive through the innings, and when you're playing against such good sides, they can hurt you sometimes.

Outstanding super over from Saini, bowling against Hardik and Pollard. The longer boundary gave him some confidence for the yorker. I think everyone showed real good composure to get these two points in the bag. It's good to have them early on in the tournament.

It's a good start to the tournament, pretty different from earlier years isn't it? Feels good, this should give us a good boost and help us plug in the gap and be more professional going on.
23:51 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli leads his team to victory with a boundary in the very last ball of the super over. This has been an incredible match, filled with more than its fair share of fine, match-winning performances. Special shout-out to young Ishan Kishan, who played what is likely the best ever knock of his life to take MI within touching distance of a win.
23:49 (IST)

Super Over: RCB - Ball 6

Kohli on strike. If there's one man you could have on strike in this situation, surely it's him? Kohli whacks it away for four and RCB win it! 
23:23 (IST)

OUT! Oh lord, how cruel this game can be! Ishan Kishan was on the verge of leading his team to a remarkable victory, but he holes out Padikkal on 99.
22:39 (IST)

50! Ishan Kishan has been the sole bright spot in this howler of an innings from Mumbai Indians, and he brings up his fifty with a huge six!
22:25 (IST)

OUT! It's Hardik Pandya's turn to walk back, after he holes out to Pawan Negi on the boundary line. 
21:58 (IST)

OUT! Things go from bad to worse for Mumbai Indians, as Quentin de Kock holes out to Pawan Negi at deep midwicket Yuzvendra Chahal gets his first wicket of the night!
21:37 (IST)

OUT! Suryakumar Yadav is gone, and he wasn't here long! Isuru Udana gets the wicket after the Mumbai batsman edges a delivery to the keeper. 
21:32 (IST)

OUT! Rohit Sharma is gone, and it's Washington Sundar who gets the breakthrough! Sharma hits it straight to Negi at deep midwicket!
20:54 (IST)

Slower ball from Boult. Padikkal fails to clear Pollard near the boundary. His good knock comes to an end. Devdutt Padikkal c Pollard b Boult 54(40)
20:26 (IST)

VIRAT DEPARTS! 

Little bit of spin from Chahar and Kohli hands a simple catch to Rohit Sharma at cover. Big wicket!  
20:13 (IST)

Finch departs but he has given a good start to RCB!

Slower one from Boult as Finch fails to beat the long-off fielder. Finch c Pollard b Boult 52(35)
19:04 (IST)

Only one change for Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan replaces Saurabh Tiwary

Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
19:01 (IST)

TOSS UPDATE:

Mumbai Indians win the toss and Rohit Sharma elects to bowl first. 
17:20 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of Game 10 of IPL 2020!

Today we have a match between two sides who both find themselves on two points. Royal Challengers Bangalore come into the match having lost heavily in their second match of the tournament, while Mumbai Indians recovered from their opening day defeat to record a 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Stay tuned for all the updates, live score and over-by-over commentary!
23:55 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: "It was a great game. We were not in the game at all when we started with the bat. Great innings by Ishan to get us back. Polly was brilliant as usual. Just seven runs, you have to have luck on your side and get a wicket in the first two balls. And that unfortunate edge over fine leg made it two in two for them."

23:51 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli leads his team to victory with a boundary in the very last ball of the super over. This has been an incredible match, filled with more than its fair share of fine, match-winning performances. Special shout-out to young Ishan Kishan, who played what is likely the best ever knock of his life to take MI within touching distance of a win.

23:49 (IST)

Super Over: RCB - Ball 6

Kohli on strike. If there's one man you could have on strike in this situation, surely it's him? Kohli whacks it away for four and RCB win it! 

23:48 (IST)

Super Over: RCB - Ball 5

Brilliant yorker, but AB de Villiers sprints straight away and it's a single. Scores tied now. One needed from one. Could we have another super over? Surely not? 

23:46 (IST)

Super Over: RCB - Ball 4

One bounce and four! It's a bouncer from Bumrah, and it takes a heavy edge, before racing away past the non-existent deep fine leg. 6/0, they need 2 from 2!

23:45 (IST)

Super Over: RCB - Ball 3

And AB de Villiers is out! He's caught behind, but they're going to review it. Quinton de Kock looked certain of it. Third umpire checking, a replay doesn't help. We go ultra edge. There's no sound on there, it missed the bat! Not out!

23:43 (IST)

Super Over: RCB - Ball 2

Kohli's been having a stinker of a tournament with the bat so far, can he turn that around tonight? Pull shot, and it's straight to Trent Boult. Just a single!

23:42 (IST)

Super Over: RCB - Ball 1

It's RCB's turn to bat now. They need 8 runs from this, and they'll be thinking that's quite achievable. Jasprit Bumrah's got the ball in his hand. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli come out to bat. Can they do it? De Villiers takes strike. Single off the first ball, good hard running.

23:35 (IST)

Super Over: MI - Ball 6

Hardik Pandya on strike. He misses it!! They sprint anyway, and they get a single. 7/1. This is more than doable for RCB.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli leads his team to victory with a boundary in the very last ball of the super over. This has been an incredible match, filled with more than its fair share of fine, match-winning performances. Special shout-out to young Ishan Kishan, who played what is likely the best ever knock of his life to take MI within touching distance of a win.

Preview: After winning their first match, Royal Challengers Bangalore experienced familiar problems with their bowling in the next match against Kings XI Punjab, which they lost by a massive 97 run. Virat Kohli would hope that his side won't repeat the same mistakes when they face Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

RCB's bowling department conceded 200 plus runs against Punjab, with KL Rahul scoring a brilliant century. In the chase, the Bangalore-based side were bowled out for mere 109, with key batsmen like Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch failing to make an impact.

Only leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal looked to be in form when compared to other RCB bowlers while captain Kohli hasn't fired in the two matches. Still early days, but Kohli would know that a bad start to the season will only make things difficult in the future. It will be interesting to see if England all-rounder Moeen Ali would make his way into the playing XI against Mumbai to bolster the bowling attack.

For Mumbai, everything went as per the plan against Kolkata Knight Riders. They put up runs on board and the bowlers also impressed, picking up nine wickets during Kolkata's chase. Rohit Sharma was outstanding in that game, smashing 80 off just 54 balls. Pacers Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah bowled quite well while spinner Rahul Chahar was also economical in his four-over spell.

It's unlikely that Rohit will change his winning combination against Bangalore.

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson.

Updated Date: September 29, 2020 00:17:13 IST

