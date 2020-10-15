Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE SCORE (t20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings XI Punjab At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 15 October, 2020

15 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

171/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 31
Kings XI Punjab

177/2 (20.0 ov)

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab
171/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.55 177/2 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.85

Match Ended

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets

KL Rahul (C) (W) - 0

Nicholas Pooran - 6

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul (C) (W) not out 61 49 1 5
Nicholas Pooran not out 6 1 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Morris 4 0 22 0
Yuzvendra Chahal 3 0 35 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 171/2 (19.5)

6 (6) R/R: 36

Chris Gayle 53(45) S.R (117.77)

run out (Devdutt Padikkal / AB de Villiers)
IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs KXIP Match, Full Cricket Score: Gayle, Rahul clinch thrilling win for Punjab

Highlights

title-img
23:03 (IST)

After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 177/2 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 61 , Nicholas Pooran 6)

Finally, KXIP win the match by 8 wickets! Chahal bowls the final over. No runs from the first two balls. Gayle goes for the big hit in the next one but it just falls short of deep mid-wicket for one run. Another dot and follwed by Gayle's run out. Pooran, under pressure, comes down the track and manages to clear the long-on fielder for a six. Phew! 
23:00 (IST)

Holy, what is happening out there? 

Somehow the equation is now one run off one ball. Gayle is run out. Gayle run out (Devdutt Padikkal/de Villiers) 53(45) 
22:00 (IST)

BOWLED! 

Lovely from Chahal. Another flighted delivery, Mayank tries another big hit but misses it and the stumps are broken. Agarwal b Chahal 45(25) 
20:56 (IST)

Virat Kohli departs!

Slow bouncer, Kohli goes early but the ball hits the gloves and Rahul takes the catch behind the stumps. Kohli c Rahul b Shami 48(39)  
20:53 (IST)

Big wicket of AB de Villiers! 

Shami goes full, yorker length as AB tries for the big hit. No timing at all and a simple catch taken at cover. de Villiers c Hooda b Shami 2(5) 
20:45 (IST)

Chirs Jordan's bouncer does the trick! Dube goes for the pull but gets an top edge and Rahul takes the catch. Shivam Dube c Rahul b Jordan 23(19)
20:18 (IST)

Sundar's stay comes to the end! Goes for the big hit but Jordan takes a good catch at deep mid-wicket. M Ashwin strikes! Washington Sundar c Jordan b Murugan Ashwin 13(14)
20:01 (IST)

BOWLED!

Bit of spin and Murugan gets his man. Finch walks back to the pavilion. Finch b Murugan Ashwin 20(18)
19:49 (IST)

First wicket of the night and it belongs to Arshdeep. 

Devdutt checks his shot and hands a simple catch to the cover fielder. Devdutt Padikkal c Pooran b Arshdeep Singh 18(12)
19:07 (IST)

Three changes for KXIP

Mandeep SIngh, Prabhsimran Singh and Mujeeb Ur Rahman miss out. Chris Gayle, Deepka Hooda and M Ashwin come in. 

Playing XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
19:03 (IST)

No changes for RCB

Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:00 (IST)

Toss update

 Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss and Virat Kohli opts to bat first
23:30 (IST)

That's all for tonight! 

In the end, thanks to Kings XI Punjab, the match got interesting and it went till the final over. But they got the much-needed win, only for the second time this season. KL Rahul, as usual, led from the front and it was good to see the Universe Boss back in the business. 

We will see you tomorrow for another night of IPL action. Do join us then, goodbye! 

23:27 (IST)

KL Rahul

"I don't even have words. Towards the end, it got too close for comfort but thankfully we got it over the line. There are ups and downs and this has been the kind of rollercoaster that's been crazy but on a positive note we needed this win. Chris has not been feeling well but he's always been hungry. Anyone who saw him, he was training hard like he's probably never done. It was a tough call to make not to play someone like that. I won't take credit but it's important to keep the lion hungry sometimes."

23:19 (IST)

KXIP skipper KL Rahul is the Man of the Match

23:12 (IST)

Virat Kohli:

"Surprisingly, the game went down the wire. It was a good performance from Kings XI Punjab. (On AB de Villiers batting down the order) - There was a message about left-hand and right-hand combination. We wanted to go with it because they had two leggies. Sometimes things don't come off. We're pretty happy with the decisions we took, but it didn't come off. 170 was a decent score. They bowled well. It's not a great ground for bowlers but that's not an excuse. There was no conversation with Chahal to be honest (final over). The only conversation was with the last ball. Credit to Nicholas, we didn't expect him to come down the track."

23:03 (IST)

23:00 (IST)
wkt

22:56 (IST)

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 170/1 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 61 , Chris Gayle 52)

Another good over for RCB and they've managed to take this match to the final over. Isuru Udana concedes just five but Punjab need only two from six balls. Gayle to keep the strike.

22:55 (IST)

Chris Gayle 50-plus scores in T20 cricket:

Opening: 104
Other positions: 1 (Today)*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

22:55 (IST)
22:51 (IST)

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 165/1 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 59 , Chris Gayle 51)

In a different game. Morris' over would've been excellent but it won't make big difference today. Just four runs off the over, two of those from wides but Punjab need only seven from 12 balls. Maybe they'll finish off in the next over. 

22:46 (IST)

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 162/1 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 58 , Chris Gayle 50)

Virat Kohli got his tactics all wrong today. Sundar should've finished his quote before but Kohli kept him till the end and now the game is gone. The spinner goes for 15 runs in his final over. Gayle also completes his half-century. 

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab latest updates: Finally, KXIP win the match by 8 wickets! Chahal bowls the final over. No runs from the first two balls. Gayle goes for the big hit in the next one but it just falls short of deep mid-wicket for one run. Another dot and follwed by Gayle's run out. Pooran, under pressure, comes down the track and manages to clear the long-on fielder for a six. Phew!

 Preview: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to strengthen their case for a top four spot with a victory over struggling Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Earlier in the season when these two sides met, KXIP captain KL Rahul made a sensational century – 132 not out – as they handed a 97-run thrashing to Kohli's RCB.  It has been a remarkable turnaround for both the teams since that match. The win over RCB is the only time Punjab managed to grab all two points. Currently they are at the bottom of the table after seven matches, suffering defeats on six occasions.

RCB have won their previous two matches and they occupy third spot with 10 points. Both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are in form but it's their bowlers who impressed in their previous match.

Bowling on a tough Sharjah pitch, RCB bowlers did a phenomenal job against Kolkata Knight Riders. Spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal were outstanding in their spells as they RCB reduced KKR to 112/9 in 20 overs, and won the match by a massive 97 runs.

For KXIP, Chris Gayle has recovered from food poisoning and will likely start the match against his former team. "To all the fans out there, the wait is over. The Universe Boss is back. I know you all have been waiting for such a long time, the wait is over unless something dramatic happens to the Universe Boss again, which I hope not," Gayle said.

After losing a few close matches, Punjab are in desperate state. A win could lift the morale of KXIP but RCB are the favourites and they will look to punish Rahul and Co for what happened in the previous match.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 15, 2020 23:31:32 IST

Tags:

