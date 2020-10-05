IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 59 runs, jump to top of table

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: They got off to a great start, in first six, we pulled things back in next eight but in last phase, it again went away from us. We are dropping half chances, dropping sitters. Execution could have been better. Not a good show from us in any regard. Shaw and Dhawan batted very well but we tried to put them under pressure, we did not put our heads down. Stoinis batted well, we gave him a life but he took the game away from us. Chris Morris was close to playing the game. It is just about rectifying those small mistakes. We just need to go professional in those small moments. Conversation around chasing is having a big partnership. When you lose a few early wickets, the game starts drifting away from you. DC are playing good cricket, their batting is fearless. It is a side hard to beat. Against this kind of team, you need to bring your A game and we did not do that tonight.