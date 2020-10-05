IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 59 runs, jump to top of table

So, that's it from us today. Great show by DC and they jump to top of points table. RCB need to regroup and come back strongly.
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|196/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.80
|137/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.85
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Navdeep Saini
|not out
|12
|12
|1
|0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Anrich Nortje
|4
|0
|22
|2
|Harshal Patel
|4
|0
|43
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 127/9 (19)
|
10 (10) R/R: 10
Navdeep Saini 8(6)
Yuzvendra Chahal 0(0)
|
Mohammed Siraj 5(4) S.R (125)
b Anrich Nortje
OUT! Yorker from Nortje, cleans up Siraj. The batsman gave a good look of all the three stumps to Nortje and he castled the stumps. Siraj b Nortje 5(4)
OUT! Rabada gets another one. Slower from him and Udana attempts a heave, could connect it well and is caught at mid off by Iyer. Udana c Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 1(3)
OUT! Rabada strikes! Dube attempts a heave and missed it completely but Rabada did not miss the stumps. Sound of the timber as Dube walks back. RCB seven down. Shivam Dube b Rabada 11(12)
OUT! Sundar gone, slow and short from Rabada and Sundar hits it directly to Ashwin at mid-wicket. RCB six down. Washington Sundar c Ashwin b Rabada 17(11)
OUT! Rabada strikes and he gets the big wicket. Kohli gone. Not so short, but Kohli swings across the line, the ball takes the inside edge and goes to Pant who takes a good low catch. Kohli c Pant b Rabada 43(39)
OUT! Moeen Ali gone. He stepped out and Axar bowled low full toss, Moeen still went on with the shot, he targeted the long boundary on the on side and was caught by Hetmyer placed in the deep. Moeen Ali c Hetmyer b Axar 11(13)
OUT! Hit for a six on the previous delivery and Nortje come back with a short ball, angled in and ABD swung across the line, the ball took the leading edge, went up in the ai, Dhawan caught it safely. de Villiers c Dhawan b Nortje 9(6)
FOUR! Harshal comes into attack and bowls on Kohli's pads, he flicks it fine leg boundary for four runs. 9,000 T20 runs for Kohli with that boundary.
OUT! Finch runs out of luck, lovely off spinner from Axarm, around the off stump and spins, takes the edge to the keeper and that's that for Finch tonight. Finch c Pant b Axar 13(14)
OUT! Ashwin strikes in his first over. From round the wicket, Padikkal comes down the wicket and tries to play a one-handed heave to the on side and perishes in the process, caught by Stoinis at deep mid-wicket. Devdutt Padikkal c Stoinis b Ashwin 4(6)
DROPPED! OH NO, KG! Finch gives the simplest of caught and bowl to Rabada and he makes a mess of it.
OUT! Siraj returns to clean up Pant. Shortish and slower, Pant swings wildly, ball takes the inside edge of the bat and chops on to the stumps. Pant b Siraj 37(25)
OUT! Padikkal pulls off a brilliant catch at deep mid-wicket! Moeen tosses it up, and Iyer plays the big shot and it almost travelled to the ropes before Padikkal took the catch, and before stepping outside the field, threw the ball up, came back in and caught it. Top stuff. DC skipper is gone. Shreyas Iyer c Devdutt Padikkal b Moeen Ali 11(13)
OUT! Dhawan gone. Udana gives it right under his bat and Dhawan plays it in air to give a catch to Moeen Ali at long on. DC lose their second wicket. RCB coming back nicely in the game. Dhawan c Moeen Ali b Udana 3
OUT! Siraj gets his man, Prithvi Shaw. Good short ball, Shaw pulls but he was off balance playing it as it came quicker to him, and the ball kissed his gloves to the keeper. He is gone for 42. Prithvi Shaw c de Villiers b Siraj 42(23)
After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 53/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 33 , Shikhar Dhawan 19)
Kohli brings in Chahal inside the powerplay. He has more trust in his spinners this year. He wants Dhawan and Shaw to go at him. Know what? Shaw goes after him, hits a four and six before taking a risky single. Dhawan collects a boundary as well. Chahal has turned out to be costly. 18 off the over. Fifty comes up for DC.
Here are the two teams for today
DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
RCB XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Here are two squads:
RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.
DC: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
So, that's it from us today. Great show by DC and they jump to top of points table. RCB need to regroup and come back strongly.
Tomorrow, MI take on RR. Do come back to join us to follow latest score. For now, it's good night from us.
Axar Patel is Man of the match for his spell of 2 for 18:
Axar: We knew the ball was stopping on the wicket. I have practiced bowling in the powerplay. So I executed the plan well. I wanted to bowl my stock delivery and vary my pace. It was important to slow down and get turn on the wicket. I had a more defensive approach when I came to bowl in the powerplay but soon I switched to attacking mode after seeing how pitch was behaving.
Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals captain: Kudos to the boys. The strategy was to play with freedom and be fearless. We have got good youngsters in our team who are filled with energy. It’s just that we have to go out and execute our talent and skill. It is really important for us to get good recovery after the games. It is not easy when you are in the bio bubble.
On missing Amit Mishra: “It’s really saddening when your senior-most player who has been doing so well misses out. We will miss him, but we have got good replacements as well."
Best bowling figures for Rabada in IPL:
4/21 v RCB, Bangalore, 2019
4/22 v SRH, Hyderabad, 2019
4/24 v RCB, Dubai, 2020*
Virat Kohli, RCB captain: They got off to a great start, in first six, we pulled things back in next eight but in last phase, it again went away from us. We are dropping half chances, dropping sitters. Execution could have been better. Not a good show from us in any regard. Shaw and Dhawan batted very well but we tried to put them under pressure, we did not put our heads down. Stoinis batted well, we gave him a life but he took the game away from us. Chris Morris was close to playing the game. It is just about rectifying those small mistakes. We just need to go professional in those small moments. Conversation around chasing is having a big partnership. When you lose a few early wickets, the game starts drifting away from you. DC are playing good cricket, their batting is fearless. It is a side hard to beat. Against this kind of team, you need to bring your A game and we did not do that tonight.
After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 137/9 ( Navdeep Saini 12 , Yuzvendra Chahal 0)
DC win by 59 runs
That's it. RCB manage just 137/9 in reply to DC's target of 197 runs. DC jump to top of table with the win. Top show by the South African pacers Nortje and Rabada alongside the spinners. RCB completely outplayed in all departments tonight.
FOUR! Saini swings his bat and connects, collects a boundary at long off.
After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 127/9 ( Navdeep Saini 4 , )
Nortje continues. Top spell from him. Finishes with two wickets in the game. Has been very good in death overs. RCB lose their ninth wicket in form of Siraj. Chahal comes in to bat.
OUT! Yorker from Nortje, cleans up Siraj. The batsman gave a good look of all the three stumps to Nortje and he castled the stumps. Siraj b Nortje 5(4)
FOUR! Fuller from Nortje, Siraj makes room and and puts bat on the ball to collect boundary on off side square of the wicket.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: DC win by 59 runs!
That's it. RCB manage just 137/9 in reply to DC's target of 197 runs. DC jump to top of table with the win. Top show by the South African pacers Nortje and Rabada alongside the spinners. RCB completely outplayed in all departments tonight.
Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, two in-form teams, clash on Monday in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Both teams have played four matches each and ended up on the winning side thrice this season. In their previous matches, an all-round performance from RCB resulted in them defeating Rajasthan Royals on Saturday while Delhi clinched victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on the same day.
Good news for RCB is that their captain, leader and legend Virat Kohli is back in form. He played a superb unbeaten knock of 72 against Rajasthan, helping his team to chase down 155. The team's spinners– Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal also bowled impressive spells.
It's unlikely that Kohli will change his winning combination against Delhi.
Delhi's batting department had a blast in their last match against KKR. Skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front and played a sensational knock of 88 in just 38 balls, smashing seven fours and six maximums. In four matches so far, he is averaging 56.66 and has a strike rate of 150.
But their last game was at Sharjah, where pitch and dimensions of the ground worked in their favour. It may not be a high-scoring match like their game so bowlers need to step up on Monday.
Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.
Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
