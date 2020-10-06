IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Bumrah picks four wickets as MI dismantle RR to clinch win

So that's all we have for you tonight!

Mumbai Indians showed why they have got one of the best squads this season. Today, the batting, bowling and fielding was outstanding. They are now top of the table with four wins out of six. Rajasthan top order failed once again. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson did not make any impact. Jos Buttler got the runs but plenty to improve. Still a lot time left in the tournament so they can turnaround their fortune.

See to you tomorrow. Goodbye!