Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 06 October, 2020

06 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

193/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 20
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

136/10 (18.1 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs

Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals
193/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.65 136/10 (18.1 ov) - R/R 7.49

Match Ended

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs

Ankit Rajpoot - 0

Kartik Tyagi - 0

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kartik Tyagi not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 20 4
James Pattinson 3.1 0 19 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 136/10 (18.1)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Ankit Rajpoot 2(5) S.R (40)

c Rohit Sharma b James Pattinson
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Bumrah picks four wickets as MI dismantle RR to clinch win

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Bumrah picks four wickets as MI dismantle RR to clinch win

23:35 (IST)

Suryakumar Yadav is the Man of the Match

"I just felt it was coming. Last few games, I was finding ways to get out but backed myself today. Loving the added responsibility of batting in top-order. Most importantly the thing that satisfies me is the team winning." 
23:15 (IST)

It's all over!

Pattinson takes the final wicket. Dominant performance from Mumbai Indians as they clinch victory by 57 runs.  Rajpoot c Rohit b Pattinson 2(5)
23:02 (IST)

Gopal's stay in the middle is a short one. Edges it to the keeper. Bumrah gets second wicket in the over. Shreyas Gopal c de Kock b Bumrah 1(2) 
22:59 (IST)

Bumrah knocks the stumps. No Tewatia special today. Rahul Tewatia b Bumrah 5(6)  
22:52 (IST)

Pollard now picks up a wicket. 

Tom Curran fails to clear the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Tom Curran c Hardik Pandya b Pollard 15(16). 
22:46 (IST)

WHAT A CATCH!  WHAT A CATCH!!

Buttler with the slog. Pollard, at long on, jumps and then after a little fumble, manages to hold on to the catch. Is that the end for Rajasthan? Buttler c Pollard b Pattinson 70(44). 
22:22 (IST)

What a catch from substitute fielder Anukul Roy! 

Lomror comes down the track to Chahar. Goes for the big hit but no timing at all. Ball goes high in the air. Anukul runs and takes a diving catch inside the 30-yard circle. Lomror c (sub)Anukul Roy b Rahul Chahar 11(13) 
21:53 (IST)

Another one bites the dust! 

No timing at all from Samson as he hands a simple catch to mid-on fielder. Boult strikes again! Samson c Rohit b Boult 0(3)
21:47 (IST)

Horrible shot from Smith! 

Tries to play across the line but nicks it to the keeper. Bumrah gets his man! Steve Smith c de Kock b Bumrah 6(7)
21:39 (IST)

Edge and gone!

Jaiswal walks back to the pavilion after edging the ball to the keeper. Boult strikes in the first over. Jaiswal c de Kock b Boult 0(2)
20:54 (IST)

50 for Suryakumar! 

He gets there with a deft touch to beat both wicket-keeper and short third-man fielder. 
20:22 (IST)

Two in two for Gopal! 

Poor shot from Ishan Kishan. Goes for the big hit in his first ball but top-edges it to a fielder at mid-wicket. Ishan Kishan c Samson b Shreyas Gopal 0(1)
20:20 (IST)

Easy catch for Tewatia at long-on. Rohit Sharma takes on Gopal but fails to clear the fielder at the boundary line. Rohit c Rahul Tewatia b Shreyas Gopal 35(23)
19:53 (IST)

TYAGI STRIKES!

A brilliant bouncer to De Kock does the trick. Top edge and a comfortable catch for Buttler. De Kock c Buttler b Kartik Tyagi 23(15)
19:07 (IST)

Three changes for Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot back in the playing XI and Kartik Tyagi makes his debut.

Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
19:03 (IST)

No changes for Mumbai Indians

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
19:01 (IST)

Toss update

Mumbai Indians win the toss and Rohit Sharma opts to bat first. 
23:40 (IST)

So that's all we have for you tonight! 

Mumbai Indians showed why they have got one of the best squads this season. Today, the batting, bowling and fielding was outstanding. They are now top of the table with four wins out of six. Rajasthan top order failed once again. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson did not make any impact. Jos Buttler got the runs but plenty to improve. Still a lot time left in the tournament so they can turnaround their fortune. 

See to you tomorrow. Goodbye! 

 Preview: Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions have been in good form and will go into the match on the back of consecutive wins. They beat Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly in their last two matches and are at the top of the table. They would be looking to carry forward that momentum.

Opener Quinton de Kock found some form against Sunrisers Hyderabad hitting a 39-ball 67 and he would look to carry forward that confidence in this match. The biggest threat for RR would be MI's power hitters - Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard - who have looked ominous in the last two matches. The other positives for MI have been the way their pacers have stepped up when Bumrah has had a bad day. Trent Boult and James Pattinson have impressed. Bumrah took two wickets in the last match but went for 41 runs but if he gets back to his best, RR are in for a tough ride. MI might go in with the same side as they wouldn't want to tinker with the winning combination.

RR, on the other hand, would be looking to get back to winning ways having lost their way with two defeats after starting with two wins. Both their losses were comprehensive and they would be looking to bounce back hard. Their middle order has been their Achilles heel and it needs to fire big time. Robin Uthappa has faltered and so has Riyan Parag. After a blistering start, Sanju Samson has had scores of 4 and 8. A much-improved batting performance is the need of the hour. Don't be surprised if RR decide to drop Uthappa.

With confidence and momentum on their side, MI start off as favourites.

Squads: 

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson.

Rajasthan Royals full squadSteve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

