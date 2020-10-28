Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 28 October, 2020

28 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

164/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 48
Mumbai Indians

166/5 (19.1 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Live Blog
164/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.2 166/5 (19.1 ov) - R/R 8.66

Match Ended

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Suryakumar Yadav - 4

Kieron Pollard (C) - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Suryakumar Yadav not out 79 43 10 3
Kieron Pollard (C) not out 4 1 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Morris 4 0 36 1
Mohammed Siraj 3.1 0 28 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 158/5 (18.5)

8 (8) R/R: 24

Hardik Pandya 17(15) S.R (113.33)

c Mohammed Siraj b Chris Morris
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

23:25 (IST)

That's that from us tonight as well. MI on top of the table with 16 points and they have pretty much sealed their playoffs spot. Now the focus will be on to maintain the winning run and be in top 2. RCB started off well but lost the plot after 15th over in their innings and from there it was tough coming back. What a knock from Surya, two days after he was ignored by national team for tour of Australia, he makes a statement with the bat. It was fun watching him bat like this. All textbook shots played all over the park. 

Tomorrow, we have CSK taking on KKR. See you tomorrow at 7 PM IST. Good night.

23:21 (IST)

Kieron Pollard: "I am in a way (big on match ups). I got the wicket of AB de Villiers and it changed the momentum for us. We lost a few wickets but Surya took us home. Imagine, someone coming in at that number and batting at that strike rate despite a wicket going down. Time and time again, no matter the situation, Suryakumar has performed for us."

23:20 (IST)

Surya Kumar Yadav, Man of the Match:

Surya: I was looking to finish the game for a long time, I used to think about it, so I worked hard learnt how to do it. I do a lot of meditation and that is what is helping me (to remain calm on the field). I guess there were two shots I love, back foot punch to Steyn and one over covers off Chahal. I worked hard on my off side game during lockdown. Loving my time batting at No 3. When we started the tournament, Rohit and management told me bat as deep as possible, as it provides good platform for the team.

23:03 (IST)

Virat Kohli, RCB Captain: It was a strange phase, everything we hit, went to the fielder, they bowled in good areas and we were short of 20 runs. We gave a good fight with the ball, that was a decent show from boys. This is always going to happen, some teams peak late. We have to focus on what we can do, we have two more games and want to finish off in top 2. 

22:58 (IST)
four

Surya finishes it off in style. Terrific shot, over covers and that's the match for Mumbai. They win the contest by five wickets. He goes back unbeaten on 79 off 43 balls. He and Bumrah the chief architect of the win tonight. He finished the game and made a gesture to the dug out, saying, "You all please calm down, I am here and I have got this." 

22:57 (IST)

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 162/5 ( Suryakumar Yadav 75 , Kieron Pollard (C) 4)

Hardik Pandya gone. He was looking to finish the game in this over only and has perished. Pollard, the new man in, starts off with a boundary to bring equation to: 3 in 6. The match heads now to the last over and last overs have been very tricky for the chasing sides in this IPL.

22:56 (IST)
four

FOUR! Low full toss on leg stump and Pollard, the new man in, hits it to deep mid-wicket for four

22:55 (IST)
wkt

OUT! And Morris gets Hardik, it was going hot between the two, Morris got hit for a six and then next ball, fuller and slower, Hardik went on with his shot and ended up getting caught at covers, some words exchanged between the two after the dismissal as Morris gave him a send off
Hardik Pandya c Siraj b Chris Morris 17(15) .  

22:53 (IST)
six

SIX! My word! What a shot! Hardik gets one under his bat and he powers it over long on for a flat six

Full Scorecard
22:50 (IST)

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 149/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 72 , Hardik Pandya 11)

Not an ideal over for RCB, Steyn bowls wide after wide. He just could not get the line right. The aim was to bowl the wide yorkers but they just could not come off properply. Surya with another brilliant shot to hit a six. What a knock this has already been. Mumbai Indians need 16 runs in 12 balls.

Highlights

22:58 (IST)

22:55 (IST)

22:25 (IST)

22:13 (IST)

21:58 (IST)

21:46 (IST)

20:55 (IST)

20:50 (IST)

20:48 (IST)

20:40 (IST)

20:23 (IST)

20:09 (IST)

19:05 (IST)

RCB playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:04 (IST)

Three changes for RCB

Navdeep Saini is injured. Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali are also out. In come Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe and Dale Steyn. 
19:02 (IST)

No changes for Mumbai Indians

Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
19:01 (IST)

Toss update

Rohit Sharma misses out again. Kieron Pollard wins the toss and Mumbai Indians will field first.
18:52 (IST)

JP Duminy and Daren Ganga with pitch report: Looks a really good track, Tinge of grass on surface but its underbelly seems to be dry. If you are looking for wickets, you go short, but sometimes as fast bowlers, you are defensive, here you get an economy rate of 8. This pitch is still good for batting. 

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: Surya finishes it off in style. Terrific shot, over covers and that's the match for Mumbai. They win the contest by five wickets. He goes back unbeaten on 79 off 43 balls. He and Bumrah the chief architect the win tonight. He finished the game and made a gesture to the dug out, saying, "You all please calm down, I am here and I have got this."

Preview: This season the competition has been more intense than before and bar CSK, every team is still alive in the competition and fighting it out for the playoff spots. Even the top teams can't take it easy with the fixtures getting trickier. MI and RCB would like to put one foot inside the playoffs door with a win at Abu Dhabi. The two teams are equal on points (14) but separated by run rate with MI taking the first spot and RCB taking the third.

 RCB have played a good brand of cricket and for a change, it's their bowling that has shone in the tournament. They had an off day against CSK in the last match as they lost by eight wickets and it was their batting that let them down as they could only manage 145. Maybe they need to rethink their approach in batting, they are slow to start off and rely heavily on AB de Villiers to finish it off things in style.

This overreliance on ABD can hurt them, after all, he won't be clicking in every single match. The form of Aaron Finch is also a concern, he's averaged just 21.45 and failed to cross 20 in his last four innings. He is a much better batsman than what his scores read and would be looking to find some form against MI. With the pitches getting slow, RCB might want to stick with Moeen Ali who played his first match of the tournament, against CSK, replacing Isuru Udana.

The bowling attack had a rare off day and would be looking to bounce back against MI. It won't be easy though against a formidable MI batting line-up. The Bumrah vs Kohli battle will be fascinating to watch.

MI, on the other hand, suffered a heavy defeat against RR in the last match. It's been a roller-coaster ride in the last three matches with one game going to the Super Over which KXIP won, then in the next one MI thumped CSK by 10 wickets and then suffered a hammering at the hands of RR by eight wickets.

They would look to gain some consistency. The bowlers had an off day against RR and a much better performance is the need of the hour. There is still uncertainty around the participation of Rohit Sharma who was left out of all of India squads that will tour to Australia. However, late on Monday evening, Mumbai Indians posted a video of him practicing in the nets.

The one positive to come out of the RR match was Hardik Pandya's batting. He was at his best clobbering the bowlers out of the park. MI needed him to find that touch and get some batting time out in the middle.

If Rohit is not fit, MI might go in with an unchanged line-up.

The last time these two teams met, earlier in the tournament, it ended up being a thriller with RCB winning in the Super Over.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

Updated Date: October 28, 2020 23:26:29 IST

Tags:

