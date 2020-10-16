IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Rohit, de Kock seal Mumbai's easy win

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE (t20)

Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 16 October, 2020

16 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
148/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 32
149/2 (16.5 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians
148/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.4 149/2 (16.5 ov) - R/R 8.85

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets

Hardik Pandya - 21

Quinton de Kock (W) - 17

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Quinton de Kock (W) not out 78 44 9 3
Hardik Pandya not out 21 11 3 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Green 2.5 0 24 0
Varun Chakravarthy 4 0 23 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 111/2 (13.3)

38 (38) R/R: 11.4

Hardik Pandya 21(11)

Suryakumar Yadav 10(10) S.R (100)

b Varun Chakravarthy
Highlights

23:11 (IST)

Quinton de Kock is the Man of the Match
22:50 (IST)

Done and dusted! Mumbai chase down 149 with eight wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare. KKR have been outplayed by the best team of this season. This is Mumbai's 21st win over Kolkata in IPL. 
22:30 (IST)

Suryakumar drags on! Varun bowls full and wide, Suryakumar tries the sweep but gets an inside edge and the ball hits the stumps. Suryakumar Yadav b Chakravarthy 10(10)
22:15 (IST)

Finally a breakthrough! Full and away movement for Mavi as Rohit nicks it to the keeper. A ball that deserves a wicket! Rohit c Karthik b Shivam Mavi 35(36)
21:12 (IST)

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 148/5 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 39 , Pat Cummins 53)

Costly final over for Mumbai. Coulter-Nile goes for 21 runs. Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan's 87-run stand have given hope for Kolkata. Mumbai Indians need to chase down 149 to win the match. Considering the form they showed, Mumbai should be able to get it, but we never know.
20:25 (IST)

BUMRAH REMOVES RUSSELL! 

Short delivery, Russell, backing away and tries to duck but the ball hits the bat and De Kock takes the catch behind the stumps. Russell c de Kock b Bumrah 12(9)
20:09 (IST)

BOWLED!

Two in two for Rahul Chahar. DK tries to play a half-sweep, half-scoop shot but gets an inside edge and the ball disturbs the stumps. Karthik b Rahul Chahar 4(8)
20:07 (IST)

Gill takes on Chahar and tries to clear the long-on fielder. But Pollard hardly makes mistake when it comes to catching. Shubman Gill c Pollard b Rahul Chahar 21(23)
19:57 (IST)

Coulter-Nile strikes! 

Bouncer from the pacer, Rana goes for the big hit but instead nicks it to the keeper. Nitish Rana c de Kock b Coulter-Nile 5(6) 
19:46 (IST)

What a catch! 

Width on offer, Tripathi, on the backfoot, cuts it but Suryakumar Yadav takes a blinder at point. Tripathi c Suryakumar Yadav b Boult 7(9) 
19:06 (IST)

One change for Mumbai Indians

Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces James Pattinson

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah
19:03 (IST)

Two changes for KKR

Tom Banton and Kamlesh Nagarkoti miss out. Shivam Mavi and Chirs Green come in. 

Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
19:00 (IST)

Toss update: 

Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and Eoin Morgan opts to bat first
23:17 (IST)

Right then, the night belongs to Mumbai Indians. They delivered with the ball and then ensured they chase down the target with ease. Quinton de Kock played another good knock while Mumbai bowlers also put up impressive performance. 

That's all we have for you tonight. Tomorrow is a double header – RR vs RCB followed by DC vs CSK. We will bring you all the updates from both the matches so do join us. Goodbye!   

23:13 (IST)

Quinton de Kock: "Those leg-side shots are just one of the shots I have in my armoury. I don't plan to do that, it is just natural. It is just about keeping my balance and playing them as I see them. Last game I was disappointed I didn't finish the game. To be honest I have played this game enough to know you can't do anything about it if you drop one. You have to carry on and do the best for your team. I am a better keeper than that, and don't drop catches on purpose so that is nothing to worry about."

23:12 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: "It is special, gives us confidence. In the second-half of the tournament, I think teams batting second will most of the matches. I believe a lot in match-ups. It has gives us success. I enjoy batting with Quinton. He is straightforward. Most of the times I take the back seat. I have a role to play in the squad. I need to let Quinny bat free and not worry about what the team needs from him."

23:11 (IST)

Quinton de Kock is the Man of the Match

22:55 (IST)

Eoin Morgan:

"We weren’t in the race at all really, being four or five down. Managed to get a score on the board but when Mumbai are like that, they are hard to stop. Full credit to Mumbai, they played well. We have lessons to learn."  

22:50 (IST)

Done and dusted! Mumbai chase down 149 with eight wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare. KKR have been outplayed by the best team of this season. This is Mumbai's 21st win over Kolkata in IPL. 

22:48 (IST)
four

Scores are now level. Hardik cuts hard and gets the boundary

22:45 (IST)

After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 141/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 76 , Hardik Pandya 15)

Cummins is back and the first ball is a slower one down the leg. Just one for de Kock. Hardik now takes charge and takes Cummins to cleaners. Some timing on those boundary hits. Eight needed now. Next could be the last over.

22:44 (IST)
six

Sensational! This time, Hardik flicks it but does it so well that the ball crosses the square boundary! 

22:43 (IST)
four

Stand and deliver again! Hardik hits this one over Cummins' head for another boundary. 

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders latest updates: Done and dusted! Mumbai chase down 149 with eight wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare. KKR have been outplayed by the best team of this season. This is Mumbai's 21st win over Kolkata in IPL.

 Preview: Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians love playing against KKR. Before the start of the season, they had their best win percentage (for teams against whom they have played 10 or more matches) against Kolkata – 76 percent, with 19 wins from 25 matches. They continued that dominance with a comprehensive 49-run win over them earlier in this edition at Abu Dhabi and would be looking to get a double on them this season again at the same venue.

And with the way they are playing, there is every chance they can achieve that double. They are on a winning spree and will go into the match on the back of four consecutive wins. In the last match, they beat the formidable DC and it's the all-round contribution that was again the key.

Quinton de Kock has found form, Suryakumar Yadav has looked impressive with two fifties in a row. Ishan Kishan has also timed the ball well. Rohit has been a bit inconsistent but the last time he played against KKR, he made 80 off 54 balls and was named Man of the Match. The middle and lower order can tear attacks apart. So KKR have a lot to ponder about. They need their bowlers to step up after the thumping loss against RCB.

On a slowish Sharjah surface, they conceded an above-par 194 against RCB in their last match and then crumbled to 112/9 in the chase. Their batsmen need to fire after the abject performance. With Tom Banton coming in, Rahul Tripathi was again pushed down the order against RCB but they would look to bring him back to open the innings considering the fact that he had hit 81 against CSK when promoted up the order. Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell all need to raise their game. Maybe KKR should look to push Russell up the order in order to get the best out of him. With the pitches getting slower, KKR might look to bring back Kuldeep Yadav again.

With the form and confidence that MI are in and considering their record over KKR, they start off as favourites.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson

Kolkata Knight Riders full squadAndre RussellDinesh KarthikKamlesh NagarkotiKuldeep YadavAli KhanLockie FergusonNitish RanaPrasidh KrishnaRinku SinghSandeep WarrierShivam MaviShubman GillSiddhesh LadSunil NarinePat CumminsEoin MorganVarun ChakravarthyTom BantonRahul TripathiChris GreenM SiddharthNikhil Naik

Updated Date: October 16, 2020 23:18:23 IST

Tags:

