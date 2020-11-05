Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 05 November, 2020

05 November, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

200/5 (20.0 ov)

Qualifier 1
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

143/8 (20.0 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs

Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals
200/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10 143/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.15

Match Ended

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs

Anrich Nortje - 0

Kagiso Rabada - 0

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kagiso Rabada not out 15 15 2 0
Anrich Nortje not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Nathan Coulter-Nile 4 0 27 0
Kieron Pollard 4 0 36 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 141/8 (19.5)

2 (2) R/R: 12

Axar Patel 42(33) S.R (127.27)

c Rahul Chahar b Kieron Pollard
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs DC Qualifier 1, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs, book spot in final

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs DC Qualifier 1, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs, book spot in final

23:38 (IST)

Complete performance from Mumbai Indians. Right from the first over that Quinton de Kock faced to the first over Trent Boult bowled, MI never really had to sweat for this one. The result is a spot in their sixth final. For DC, a lot of questions to answer, starting with Prithvi Shaw's abysmal form at the top. Their bowling, touted as the tournament's best attack at one stage, conceded 200 runs in 20 overs, thanks to a brutal assault from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.

MI will sleep well tonight, but cricketing action doesn't stop at Firstpost. Coming up tomorrow is the Eliminator between an on-song Sunrisers Hyderabad and a scratchy Royal Challengers Bangalore from Abu Dhabi.

Until then, it's a wrap from us. Good night, and take care, everyone!

23:34 (IST)

Bumrah: "I am ok with not getting the wickets and winning the tournament. I felt that the yorker (to Dhawan) was important. I am always on my toes and always in the game. I don't focus on the end result. I take it ball-by-ball. We have got really nice camaraderie (with Trent Boult). It's very good working with him. We talk a lot about bowling. Win is the most important thing."

23:33 (IST)

Rohit Sharma (winning skipper)

"I guess it was our best performance of the season. Perfect result for us. We never had a target in the mind because we are a different team and we wanted to play a different way. Losing my wicket early was not good but we knew we can accelerate towards the back end. We never wanted the momentum to shift away, and the message was very clear to Ishan and Krunal to put pressure on bowling without fearing for their wicket. Such a versatile squad gives me the flexibility to change the batting order depending on the match situation. Boult should be fine in three days. When you have bowlers like Bumrah and Boult, it makes life easy for any skipper. Hats off to them for understanding what the team needs. I don't talk to Bumrah too much; just hand him the bowl and he does the job."

23:30 (IST)

Jasprit Bumrah is the Man of the Match

23:22 (IST)

MI juggernaut rolls on

MI are a winning machine, and they gave ample evidence of that tonight. Having lost the toss, their mighty batting order ensured the toss was taken out of the equation. The assault was relentless and ruthless. Worthy winners.

23:19 (IST)

MI will be playing their 6th IPL final – 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020*.

Rohit Sharma has won each of the previous five IPL finals that he was part of. (1 for Deccan Chargers and 4 for Mumbai Indians).

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:19 (IST)
23:14 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer: "Very tough night. Don't want to talk negative about the team. We'll see to it that we'll come back stronger. We could've chased 170 runs on this wicket. It's really important to have a great mindset. Results are keep going here and there but proud of my team's efforts. Ashwin has got a great mind, he's a great asset to the team. Mumbai Indians batsmen are in great touch. We'll have to stay positive."

23:11 (IST)

After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 143/8 ( Kagiso Rabada 15 , Anrich Nortje 0)

Pollard bowls the final over, and MI canter to a 57-run win. This has been embarrassingly easy for the defending champions who are in their sixth IPL final. A complete, clinical show from Rohit Sharma's team while questions abound for DC. 

23:09 (IST)

Best bowling figures for Bumrah in IPL:

4/14 v DC, Dubai, 2020*
4/20 v RR, Abu Dhabi, 2020 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:09 (IST)
23:08 (IST)
wkt

Axar's gone! Well, it doesn't really matter now, but he played a very good part. Goes across the line, mistimes, and Rahul Chahar takes a juggling, tumbling catch.

Axar c Rahul Chahar b Pollard 42(33) [4s-2 6s-3]

Tags:

