Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 11 October, 2020

11 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

162/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 27
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

166/5 (19.4 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians
162/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.10 166/5 (19.4 ov) - R/R 8.44

Match Ended

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Kieron Pollard - 2

Krunal Pandya - 12

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kieron Pollard not out 11 14 1 0
Krunal Pandya not out 12 7 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Anrich Nortje 4 0 28 0
Marcus Stoinis 2.4 0 31 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 152/5 (17.3)

14 (14) R/R: 6.46

Ishan Kishan 28(15) S.R (186.66)

c Axar Patel b Kagiso Rabada
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by five wickets

23:06 (IST)

After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 166/5 ( Kieron Pollard 11 , Krunal Pandya 12)

Stoinis with the last over. DC again banking on him for a crucial situation. Pandya flicks the first for a boundary towards square leg. Shaw misfields at point and Krunal sneaks a single off the second. A single from Pollard levels the score off the third. All men are up in the circle, Krunal gets on the backfoot and again pulls it square of the wicket for a boundary.

DONE AND DUSTED! MI beat DC by five wickets and with this, they also displace Deli at the top of the table.  
22:37 (IST)

Out! Perfect length by Stoinis. Hardik Pandya edges it straight into the gloves of Pant. Nervousness in the MI dugout. Hardik Pandya c Carey b Stoinis 0(2)
22:32 (IST)

SIX! Suryakumar brings up his fifty with a six. What a beautiful flick off the wrist.
22:11 (IST)

Out! de Kock departs! This was desperately needed. Tossed up from Ashwin and the South African holes out to Shaw at square leg. He departs after scoring 53.
21:11 (IST)

After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 162/4 ( Shikhar Dhawan 69 , Alex Carey (W) 14)

Bumrah to Carey. Fast full toss for a single. Bowls fuller delivery in the second ball, Dhawan manages to collect two. After the four, Dhawan gets another full toss but this time, there's no timing and it's a single. Bumrah misses his yorkers but not too costly from him. Mumbai need 163 to win the match. Could be a tricky chase because Delhi's bowling attack is good. Time for a break.
20:54 (IST)

Oh confusion after a misfield but Stoinis is run out! 

Dhawan says no to the second run but Stoinis is already away from the line. Stoinis run out (Suryakumar Yadav/Rahul Chahar) 13(8) 
19:54 (IST)

LBW!

Rahane was looking so good but now walks back to the dugout. Goes on the backfoot and tries to play on the leg-side but gets trapped in front of the stumps. He knows that's out so doesn't take the review. Krunal does the trick. Rahane lbw b Krunal Pandya 15(15) 
19:33 (IST)

Shaw departs! 

Full length ball from Boult. Shaw opens the face of the bat but hits it straight to the fielder at cover. Breakthrough in the first over for Mumbai. Prithvi Shaw c Krunal Pandya b Boult 4(3) 
19:08 (IST)

Delhi Capitals playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Alex Carey (w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
19:05 (IST)

No changes for Mumbai Indians

Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
19:01 (IST)

Toss update

Delhi Capitals win the toss and Shreyas Iyer opts to bat first. 
23:25 (IST)

DC made a tidy effort to set a target of 163 before MI. The latter, however, were phenomenal and outplayed the former in all departments of the game. Fifties from Suryakumar, de Kock and a quickfire 28 from Kishan made sure MI crossed the finish line with ease. Mumbai are now at the top of the table after their five-wicket win over Delhi.

That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow for another cracker of a contest – RCB vs KKR. Adios! 

23:25 (IST)

Man of the Match, Quinton de Kock: All went well eventually for us. In the nets, I have been batting really well, I wasn’t too stressed and eventually, I just made sure that I capitalised. It is obviously tough out here with the humidity and heat, but glad I came good.

23:24 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: "The kind of cricket we are playing gives us a lot of confidence. It's important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us. Clinical with the bat, but not so much towards the end. We need one set batsman to finish off the game in general, and some set batsmen got out today, but I don't want to point fingers because chasing has been difficult in this tournament. Whatever the conditions are, we need to come out and play good cricket. It's important to have those partnerships and today it got us over the line." 

23:13 (IST)

Ishan Kishan: I did not finish the match, me and Surya should have finished the match. But still a good learning experience for us. We just needed to be positive, we did just that. DC have done well, they have bowled well, but we just stuck to the process.

23:11 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer: "We were definitely 10-15 runs short. We really missed out when Stoinis got run out. That is something we need to work on. We need to work on our fielding as well. Overall they outplayed us. We need to work on our mindset for the next game.  We have no idea when Rishabh is back. I spoke to the doctor, and he said he will be resting for a week." 

23:06 (IST)

23:02 (IST)
four

Four! Into the pads and Krunal flicks it off his pads for a boundary. Fine leg’s up and deep backward square is way square.

23:00 (IST)

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 156/5 ( Kieron Pollard 10 , Krunal Pandya 3)

Nortje into the penultimate over of the innings. Krunal pokes the first one for a single towards third man. A referral for lbw by DC on the second ball against Pollard, but the umpire turns it down as it was going down leg. The South African clocks 142 on the third ball, Pollard goes for the wild slog but misses. Pollard then gives the strike to Krunal, who returns the favour off the fifth. Great over from the South African, just three off it.

Mumbai Indians need 7 runs from 6 balls

22:54 (IST)

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 153/5 ( Kieron Pollard 9 , Krunal Pandya 1)

Rabada bowls the 18th over. Pollard nudges the ball into the gap for a single. This will do it, they just need run a ball from here on. Kishan smacks the second one towards square leg for a six and then departs on the next one, after hitting it straight to Axar in the covers. Eight runs off the over. Mumbai Indians need 10 runs in 12 balls.

22:54 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Really no need of the big shot, run-a-ball will do it. Kishan tried to go for a wild slog again but ends up handing a simple catch to Axar Patel.

 Ishan Kishan c Axar b Rabada 28(15)

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals latest updates: DONE AND DUSTED! MI beat DC by five wickets and with this, they also displace Delhi at the top of the table.

Preview: Mumbai Indians lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI would be looking to retain their position at the top of the table when they take on DC in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai are at the second position in the table with eight points from six matches while DC are top with 10 points.

Both teams will go into the match high on confidence having won their last three matches respectively. MI beat RR convincingly in their last match while DC beat the same opponents easily in their last game. Just like last year, MI have played as a unit with different individuals stepping up at different times. DC too haven't depended on individuals and played as a unit.

The biggest threat to DC will be MI's power-hitters. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have been in good form and hitting them big. Their top order has also looked good, it will be a challenge for the DC bowlers to stop this rampaging MI batting line-up.

It will be a battle of power vs smarts. MI have power in their batting line-up while the DC bowlers have bowled intelligently through the tournament. Rabada and Nortje have shown the flair and aggression while Ashwin, Axar and Harshal have displayed their wits with change in lengths, pace and variations.

There is a lot of flamboyance in the DC batting line-up as well and with Shimron Hetmyer hitting form in the last match against RR, their batting line-up looks formidable.

MI's pacers have impressed and Rahul Chahar has played the Batman and Robin roles time and again. It will be fascinating to watch the battle of DC batsmen vs the likes of Bumrah, Pattinson and Boult. MI need more from their fifth and sixth bowling options and this is where Krunal Pandya, who has been inconsistent, and Kieron Pollard will need to step up.

There is very little to separate the two sides. And we can expect a cracker in Abu Dhabi.

Squads: 

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 11, 2020 23:31:35 IST

Tags:

