IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Arshdeep, Jordan trigger late collapse as Kings XI collect fourth win on trot

Kings XI Punjab Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Kings XI Punjab Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 24 October, 2020

24 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
126/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 43
114/10 (19.5 ov)

Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

Live Blog
Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad
126/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.30 114/10 (19.5 ov) - R/R 5.74

Match Ended

Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

T Natarajan - 0

Khaleel Ahmed - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
T Natarajan not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Arshdeep Singh 3.5 0 23 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 114/10 (19.5)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Khaleel Ahmed 0(2) S.R (0)

run out (Ravi Bishnoi)
00:03 (IST)

What an amazing match we had today! A proper low-scoring thriller. SRH started off pretty well, restricted KXIP to 126/7 and David Warner gave them a perfect start. But KXIP have been in red hot form and they kept believeing. Eventually, the batting collapse came with runs drying up on the two-paced pitch. SRH lost seven batsmen in the last four overs and five of them got dismissed in the last two overs. Amazing win for KXIP. Their fourth successive one.

That's it for tonight from our end, good bye!

Full Scorecard
00:01 (IST)

Chris Jordan: Feel great. Proud of the team. We had a tough start in the tournament, but the entire squad and management kept a lot of belief, and that’s something you can see in the results now. (On not being a regular in the XI) It’s part and parcel of life. Coaches and management are trying to find right combinations. As long as team wins is most important. Hope we can take the momentum forward. Arshdeep is brilliant since he’s come in. He’s brought in a free mind and free spirit. Just backed his skills, and that’s come off. I just try to play a supportive role as much as possible, and just take it from there. I just tried to stay nice and calm, and think of what the team needed, and if I got a wicket, then so be it.

Full Scorecard
00:00 (IST)

Chris Jordan is the Player of the Match!

Full Scorecard
23:57 (IST)

KL Rahul: We are making it a habit. Winning is a habit, which we didn't find in the first half. Honestly, I'm speechless. Everybody's chipped in. The work done is always behind the scenes. Not just the players but the support team. Even when we were sitting on the bottom of the table we didn't panic. 

Full Scorecard
23:49 (IST)

Did you know?

126 is the second lowest total defended by KXIP in IPL. The lowest is 119 against Mumbai Indians at Durban in 2009.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:49 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:47 (IST)

Sensational collapse!

 SRH lost last seven wickets in 23 balls today.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:47 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:43 (IST)

"Yeah it does (hurt). Obviously the bowlers did a fantastic job. After the start we had, we just put our foot off the pedal. We felt the wicket was going to get tougher. For us, it was about negating pressure upfront and negating swing bowling. They bowled with the new ball. We brought it back very well late. It was a very well-executed plan from the bowlers. We just have to forget this game and move forward, and we obviously have to improve moving forward," says a glum-looking Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner after the stunning defeat.

Full Scorecard
23:40 (IST)

23:38 (IST)

19.4: No run. A dot ball by Arshdeep. Khaleel is on strike. 13 still needed.

Full Scorecard
23:37 (IST)
OUT! Priyam Garg c Jordan b Arshdeep Singh 3(5)

19.3: Another wicket and Priyam Garg is gone. He went for a shot down the ground. Hit it high enough but didn't find the distance. 13 still needed. 

Full Scorecard
Highlights

23:40 (IST)

23:37 (IST)

23:36 (IST)

23:28 (IST)

23:26 (IST)

23:19 (IST)

23:07 (IST)

22:26 (IST)

22:18 (IST)

22:12 (IST)

21:14 (IST)

21:08 (IST)

20:49 (IST)

20:44 (IST)

20:25 (IST)

20:23 (IST)

19:57 (IST)

19:06 (IST)

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
19:06 (IST)

KXIP: KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: SRH win the toss, and skipper David Warner opts to bowl

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad latest updates: KXIP win by 12 runs! SRH have been bowled out. Khaleel run out trying to take a single. Three wickets in the last over and Punjab have done the impossible.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 43rd Match of the Indian Premier League in Dubai.

The competition is getting hotter, especially in the bottom half of the table. The struggling teams are going all out in their bid to stay alive. Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad have upped their ante to remain in the race for Playoffs. SRH are fifth while KXIP are sixth in the table with both on eight points, but SRH having a better net run rate.

This is a crucial match for both the hands in their bid to stay one step ahead of the rest of the second half teams.

KXIP have the momentum on their side. After just one win in first seven matches, they have bounced back to win three on the trot. They have defeated RCB, MI and DC, the top three in the table.

Chris Gayle has had a visible impact in that batting line-up. But the biggest positive from the last match was the middle order. Nicholas Pooran played flamboyant innings of 53 off 28 balls while Glenn Maxwell might have got the much-needed confidence with a 24-ball 32. The openers missed out in the last match, but they have been consistent throughout the tournament. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have set the platform time and again but somehow, the rest weren't able to get them past the finish line. KIXP will need to make it a habit of winning the key moments and closing down matches.

The inexperienced bowling attack has done well so far. M Ashwin has impressed since his inclusion. Ravi Bishnoi has grabbed eyeballs with his performances under pressure and so has Arshdeep Singh. Mohammed Shami has led from the front as the spearhead of the bowling attack and has been brilliant.

KXIP always looked a formidable side on paper and now they seem to be playing like one.

SRH made it difficult for themselves with three losses in a row. But they got back to winning ways in the last match with a thumping win over RR. The biggest positive for them was the fact that they won the match without significant contributions from David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. There was too much reliance on the two. And they also did it in the absence of Kane Williamson. Manish Pandey finding form and Vijay Shankar finally clicking were two huge shots in the arms for SRH.

The inclusion of Jason Holder too worked as he picked up three wickets. T Natarajan has lost his way a bit and SRH would hope the yorker-master gets back to his best during the crucial phase. It will be interesting to see if SRH persist with Holder if Williamson gets fit.

It's will be KXIP's batting vs SRH's bowling. The Gayle vs Rashid Khan battle could be fascinating.

With momentum on their side, KXIP start off as slight favourites.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 25, 2020 00:04:00 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

