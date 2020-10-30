Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Kings XI Punjab Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Kings XI Punjab Vs Rajasthan Royals At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 30 October, 2020

30 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
185/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 50
186/3 (17.3 ov)

Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets

185/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.25 186/3 (17.3 ov) - R/R 10.62

Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets

Steven Smith (C) - 16

Jos Buttler - 22

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Steven Smith (C) not out 31 20 5 0
Jos Buttler not out 22 11 1 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 3 0 36 0
Chris Jordan 3.3 0 44 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 145/3 (14.2)

41 (41) R/R: 12.94

Jos Buttler 22(11)

Sanju Samson (W) 48(25) S.R (192)

run out (sub Jagadeesha Suchith)
IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Royals win by 7-wickets, keep playoff hopes alive

23:27 (IST)

Kings XI Punjab’s run of five consecutive wins comes to an end and how! Rajasthan Royals have now aced two consecutive run chase — and sizeable targets, mind you — as they move to 12 points after what eventually turned out to be a comfortable victory. The tournament’s still wide open after this result, with DC and RCB tied on 14 points each with impressive net run rates, while KXIP, RR and KKR are in a three-way tie with 12 points each, although they will have to register massive victories later this weekend should they hope to join Mumbai Indians in the playoffs.


Can’t wait for what will be the final weekend double-header of the season, can we! Still anybody’s tournament for the taking. For now, it’s time for us to bid you all good night!

23:26 (IST)

Man of the match: Ben Stokes

"I think when you are in a position like we are, you have nothing to lose. We are still hanging in. That is pleasing. The sixes are always pleasing. I went in the same mentality like I did against MI. Wanted to go hard with the new ball. We had a decent break from the last game. We normally have a quick turnaround. I cut down on the bowling part in the break to remain fresh."

23:23 (IST)

Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals captain: It would’ve been nice to have a few more wins in the middle, but I think we’re peaking at the right time. We still need to do a bit to make it to the playoffs. We are starting to play some good cricket. We do different plans for who gets out and that went well today. Gave Jos a chance to bat in the middle at five and score some runs, so that’s a positive. (On Stokes) The last two games, he’s been exceptional hasn’t he. He’s a class player. Did a great job with the ball tonight. One of the best in the world. Sanju started off well in the tournament, but didn’t get going in the middle. I thought he played really well tonight. Couple of games tomorrow, and we’re going to watch those results closely.

23:10 (IST)

Post-match talk: KXIP skipper KL Rahul

"It was a horrible toss to lose with the amount of dew later on. It did get very very easy to bat on. The wrist spinners want the ball to be dry and get some grip off the surface but with the dew it got really difficult. On a sticky wicket, as it was when we batted, this was not a bad total. We didn't bowl badly, but we need to learn to bowl better with the wet ball. The dew has been unpredictable. We spoke to the groundsman, and he said there was no dew last game. You can't prepare for it, but you have to be able to adapt to that. It has been the kind of season where nothing has come easy. We have had to work hard for every point. No surprise that it has come down to the last game."

23:04 (IST)

After 17.3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 186/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 31 , Jos Buttler 22)

Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets with 15 balls to spare! Buttler smashes the ball straight over the bowler's head for a maximum off the second, and brings the equation down to just one with a brace off the third. Jordan then concedes a wide off the fourth to bring the match to a rather anti-climactic end, as Steve Smith's men keep their campaign alive!

23:02 (IST)
six

SIX! Straight as an arrow! That's Jos Buttler at his lethal best! Full from Jordan, and his England teammate times his hit perfectly! RR 183/3; need 3 to win off 16

23:00 (IST)

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 175/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 30 , Jos Buttler 14)

Shami returns to the attack, but is hammered for runs as Smith brings the equation down to less than run-a-ball with three hits to the fence off the first four delivery. The skipper nearly gets run out off the fifth while scampering off for a quick single. Buttler ends the over with a heave towards the vacant midwicket boundary for a four. 19 off the over, with Rajasthan nearly at the finish line now, needing 11 off 18.

23:00 (IST)
four

FOUR! Full from Shami, and Buttler heaves this towards the vacant midwicket fence to end the 17th over with a boundary! RR 175/3

22:57 (IST)
four

FOUR! Paddle over short fine leg, has Smith! The Aussie is toying with Shami in this over! RR 170/3

22:57 (IST)
four

FOUR! Back-to-back hits to the fence for the RR captain, and he's brought the equation down to run-a-ball now, smacking the ball towards the square-leg boundary this time! RR 164/3

Full Scorecard
23:04 (IST)

After 17.3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 186/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 31 , Jos Buttler 22)

Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets with 15 balls to spare! Buttler smashes the ball straight over the bowler's head for a maximum off the second, and brings the equation down to just one with a brace off the third. Jordan then concedes a wide off the fourth to bring the match to a rather anti-climactic end, as Steve Smith's men keep their campaign alive!

22:43 (IST)

OUT! Sanju Samson falls short of the crease at the striker's end after responding to a call from Smith for a quick single as Rajasthan lose a wicket against the run of play! Superb throw by substitute Suchith at point that results in a direct hit. RR 145/3

Samson run out (sub (Suchith)) 48(25)
22:25 (IST)

OUT! Uthappa looks to make it back-to-back hits over the fence, but this time he fails to get the distance as Pooran collects an easy catch at deep midwicket. RR 111/2

Uthappa c Pooran b Ashwin 30(23)
21:58 (IST)

OUT! Stokes departs just two balls after bringing up his half-century as he England teammate Chris Jordan gets the breakthrough! Looks to clear another full delivery over mid off, but doesn't get any timing, resulting in a simple catch for Hooda inside the circle. RR 60/1

Stokes c Hooda b Jordan 50(26)
21:58 (IST)

SIX! What a way for Ben Stokes to bring up his second IPL half-century, taking just 24 deliveries to get to the milestone! Jordan bowls full and along off at the start of his spell, and Stokes has no problem lofting this over long off! RR 60/0
21:52 (IST)

FOUR! Creamed through the gap between extra cover and mid off! Stokes brings up the fifty stand with Uthappa in the process! RR 53/0
21:15 (IST)

BOWLED!

Archer comes back with a spot-on yorker and Gayle is bowled. Turns around and notices he's been castled and throws his bat away in frustration. Or did that bat get out of his grasp. Walks on and shakes hands with Archer. Maxi fetches the bat and Gayle walks away on 99. Good show for 99 from 63 balls

Gayle b Archer 99 (63)
21:10 (IST)

Chris Gayle has now hit 1000 sixes in T20 cricket.
21:05 (IST)

GONE!

Soft decision from the middle is out. Umpires go upstairs as Rahul Tewatia takes a catch on the boundary rope and Pooran walks back. Confirmed. That is a clean catch on the boundary rope and that is a key wicket at the right time. 

Pooran c Rahul Tewatia b Stokes 22(10)
20:44 (IST)

GONE!

KL Rahul walks. A 129kmph does the job from Stokes. Didn't get the timing he would have looked for and it is a simple catch for Tewatia. KL Rahul looks at his bat as he walks back. 

KL Rahul c Rahul Tewatia b Stokes 46(41) 
19:35 (IST)

GONE! 

What a start for Rajasthan and Archer! Mandeep Singh is gone for a golden duck. Banged in short, Mandeep takes his eyes off the ball and a poor fend-off sees the ball get up off the gloves. Stokes runs forward and collects it cleanly. 

Mandeep c Stokes b Jofra Archer 0(1)
19:06 (IST)

KXIP XI: Unchanged

KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
19:05 (IST)

RR XI: Aaron in, Rajpoot out

Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi
19:01 (IST)

TOSS

KL Rahul and Steve Smith out for the toss. Smith has won the toss and Rajasthan will chase once again
17:42 (IST)

Qualification scenario

KXIP have two matches remaining and even if they lose tonight, they can still make the playoffs provided things elsewhere go their way. The same cannot be said for RR. Smith-led Rajasthan would be out of running for the playoffs if they lose. Their next game is against KKR in Dubai on 1 Nov.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals latest updates: Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets with 15 balls to spare! Buttler smashes the ball straight over the bowler’s head for a maximum off the second, and brings the equation down to just one with a brace off the third. Jordan then concedes a wide off the fourth to bring the match to a rather anti-climactic end, as Steve Smith’s men keep their campaign alive!

Preview: It's another do-or-die game for Rajasthan Royals as they take on KXIP. RR sit second from the bottom with 10 points from 12 matches while KXIP are on 12 points from 12 matches. The manner of win against table-toppers Mumbai Indians would have given RR a lot of confidence. They won the match by eight wickets and 10 balls to spare, chasing down 196 against a strong Mumbai bowling line-up.

Ben Stokes finally fired at the top with a brilliant century. He struggled earlier to start off but his move to open the batting finally worked for RR. Their biggest concern though is Steve Smith's form; he's been very inconsistent and has had scores of 16 not out, 19, and 11 in the last three innings. Overall, he's averaged just 25.09. RR would need him to get back to his best as soon as possible.

Jofra Archer has been excellent in the bowling department and the spinners - Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia - too have formed a vital cog in the middle overs. However, the lack of output from the Indian pacers is a worry for them. Ankit Rajpoot got hammered for 60 runs from his four overs against MI, while Kartik Tyagi went for 45/1 in his four. They need to improve their death bowling as well.

Apart from these concerns, they have to face a rampaging KXIP side that has won five matches in a row. KXIP's death and middle overs bowling has been brilliant and the arrival of Chris Gayle has breathed a lot of confidence and positivity into the side. Mandeep Singh's emotional unbeaten half-century against KKR has further lifted the mood in the camp.

While they have done many things right, they would like Glenn Maxwell to fire with the bat if and when needed and demand a bit more consistency from the middle order.

When these two teams met earlier in the tournament in Sharjah, RR chased down 224 with three balls to spare thanks to half-centuries from Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, and Rahul Tewatia.

With two teams fighting to stay alive, we can expect an enthralling contest.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 30, 2020 23:28:07 IST

