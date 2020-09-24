Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Kings XI Punjab Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Kings XI Punjab Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 24 September, 2020

24 September, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab

206/3 (20.0 ov)

Match 6
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

109/10 (17.0 ov)

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs

Live Blog
Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore
206/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.30 109/10 (17.0 ov) - R/R 6.41

Match Ended

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs

Yuzvendra Chahal - 1

Dale Steyn - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dale Steyn not out 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravi Bishnoi 4 0 32 3
Murugan Ashwin 3 0 21 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 109/10 (17)

3 (3) R/R: 4.5

Dale Steyn 1(1)

Yuzvendra Chahal 1(3) S.R (33.33)

lbw b Murugan Ashwin
IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Kings XI crush Royal Challengers by 97 runs, collect first points of season

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Kings XI crush Royal Challengers by 97 runs, collect first points of season

Highlights

title-img
23:18 (IST)

KL Rahul is the Player of the Match for his incredible 132 not out, the highest score by an Indian in IPL history!

Rahul: It was good to be in the middle and see the team through. It was a complete team performance today. I had a chat with Maxi yesterday, and told him I’m still not in control of my batting. He said 'You've got to be joking'. I was nervous, but knew if I spent some time at the centre, it will all settle down. As a captain you’re short on time, but I still try to maintain the same routine. Till the toss, I try to think as a player and not as a captain. It’s as complete a team performance as it can get. We had a few different plans going into this game. We needed two-three wickets upfront and needed a big total on the board. I think everyone would be happy.
23:01 (IST)

That's the game for Punjab. They beat RCB by 97 runs, a massive victory for them. Chahal the last man to be dismissed. Fuller from Ashwin, Chahal sweeps but missed and the ball hits the pad, Punjab appeal and umpire raises the finger to finish the game. Punjab collect their first points. An embarrassing loss for RCB.
22:58 (IST)

OUT! Brilliant from Ashwin, straighter and sharper, Saini gives it a go with a big swing but misses it, but the ball does not miss the stumps. RCB nine down. Navdeep Saini b Murugan Ashwin 6(7)
22:57 (IST)

FOUR! Saini plays this inside out against Ashwib and collects four at deep extra cover.
22:51 (IST)

OUT! Six on the first ball and then another attempt on the second ball, but he could not connect it this time, has perished in that attempt. He departsfor 30. Time out taken. Washington Sundar c Agarwal b Ravi Bishnoi 30(27)
22:45 (IST)

OUT! Wild swing from Umesh, wrong'un from Bishnoi does the trick as the batter misses it completely. Bishnoi has his second wicket. RCB seven  down. U Yadav b Ravi Bishnoi 0(2)
22:40 (IST)

OUT! Maxwell bowls a faster one and catches Dube off guard on back foot, misses the connection and the ball hits the middle stump. RCB lose their sixth. Shivam Dube b Maxwell 12(12)
22:16 (IST)

OUT! Is that it for RCB? ABD goes back. Googly from Ashwin, de Villiers goes for the big one but gets caught at deep cover by Sarfaraz. Time out also called. de Villiers c Sarfaraz Khan b Murugan Ashwin 28(18)
22:12 (IST)

OUT! Bowled'em! Bishnoi gets Finch, lovely leg spinner, turns a little off the pitch and hits the top of off. Finch has to go, he goes back for 20. Finch c Rahul b Ravi Bishnoi 20(21) 
21:47 (IST)

OUT! Kohli gone! Huge one this for Punjab. Three dots created pressure on RCB captain and Kohli tried to pull, the ball went up in the air and Ravi Bishnoi took a safe catch. In big trouble are RCB here. Kohli c Ravi Bishnoi b Cottrell 1(5) 
21:42 (IST)

OUT! Philippe goes fo a 3-ball duck. He has not never played Shami and the ball came in sharply at quick pace, trapping him in front of stumps. Second wicket down for RCB in just the second over of the innings. Philippe lbw b Shami 0(3)
21:37 (IST)

OUT! Cottrell removes Padikkal to get his first wicket in just the first over of the match. Got too big on Paddikal who went on with his pull but ended up being caught at mid on. Bad start this from RCB. Devdutt Padikkal c Ravi Bishnoi b Cottrell 1(2) 
21:13 (IST)

FOUR! What a way for KL Rahul to bring up his second IPL century — as well as the first this season — guiding the ball towards third man to bring up the milestone. KXIP 167/3
20:55 (IST)

OUT! Another disappointment for Maxwell as he perishes while trying to accelerate, cutting the ball straight to his Aussie captain Aaron Finch at extra cover. KXIP 128/3

Maxwell c Finch b Dube 5(6)
20:42 (IST)

OUT! A wicket off his first delivery of the day for Shivam Dube, as Pooran departs for 17 after holing out to ABD at mid off. KXIP 114/2

Pooran c de Villiers b Dube 17(18)
20:39 (IST)

FOUR! Rahul gets a top-edge off a bouncer from Saini, which then glides away to the fine leg fence, bringing up the fifty-partnership between the KXIP skipper and No 3 bat Pooran. KXIP 110/1
20:32 (IST)

Fifty up for KL Rahul off 36 deliveries — his 17th in the Indian Premier League! Has been a refreshing knock from the skipper today so far, his strike rate touching 140 at the moment, and he'll hope to anchor the innings from hereon and help them finish on a total that's hopefully out of RCB's reach. KXIP 96/1
20:07 (IST)

BOWLED! Agarwal's undone by a googly from Chahal, and RCB get the first breakthrough! The batsman was playing for the turn and tried to drive it through the covers, but was beaten completely. KXIP 57/1

Agarwal b Chahal 26(20)
19:05 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(wk), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:05 (IST)

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi
19:03 (IST)

TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to bowl.

18:07 (IST)

Here are the two squads:

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

KXIP: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.
23:22 (IST)

That's it from us today as well. We saw one extraordinary performance from one of India's top T20 batsmen - KL Rahul. How unfortunate is it that no spectator was inside the stadium to see him get to the highest individual score by an Indian. A shocking performance on the other hand by RCB, who would like to forget this night and move on to the next game. Punjab have collected their first win. 

Tomorrow, we have another exciting contest coming up, between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. See you tomorrow. Good bye and good night.

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)

KL Rahul is the Player of the Match for his incredible 132 not out, the highest score by an Indian in IPL history!

Rahul: It was good to be in the middle and see the team through. It was a complete team performance today. I had a chat with Maxi yesterday, and told him I’m still not in control of my batting. He said 'You've got to be joking'. I was nervous, but knew if I spent some time at the centre, it will all settle down. As a captain you’re short on time, but I still try to maintain the same routine. Till the toss, I try to think as a player and not as a captain. It’s as complete a team performance as it can get. We had a few different plans going into this game. We needed two-three wickets upfront and needed a big total on the board. I think everyone would be happy.

Full Scorecard
23:07 (IST)

Virat Kohli: I think we were pretty good in the middle of first innings. I take brunt of it, I dropped some chances. Maybe if we had restricted them under 180, we would not be under pressure from ball 1 in the chase. There are days when you have these kind of things happening in the field, we had a good game and now a bad game, we need to move on and we need to fix those mistakes. We did pretty well especially closing in the second time, should have left from the front little there. With the bat as well, we should have put them under pressure from the start.   

Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)

That's the game for Punjab. They beat RCB by 97 runs, a massive victory for them. Chahal the last man to be dismissed. Fuller from Ashwin, Chahal sweeps but missed and the ball hits the pad, Punjab appeal and umpire raises the finger to finish the game. Punjab collect their first points. An embarrassing loss for RCB.

Full Scorecard
22:58 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Brilliant from Ashwin, straighter and sharper, Saini gives it a go with a big swing but misses it, but the ball does not miss the stumps. RCB nine down. Navdeep Saini b Murugan Ashwin 6(7)

Full Scorecard
22:57 (IST)
four

FOUR! Saini plays this inside out against Ashwib and collects four at deep extra cover.

Full Scorecard
22:56 (IST)

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 102/8 ( Navdeep Saini 2 , Dale Steyn 0)

Bishnoi completes his spell. What a match this has been from him. When he came on, ABD and Finch targeted him but he came back strongly. He has finished with figures of 3 for 32. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 105 runs in 24 balls.

Full Scorecard
22:51 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Six on the first ball and then another attempt on the second ball, but he could not connect it this time, has perished in that attempt. He departsfor 30. Time out taken. Washington Sundar c Agarwal b Ravi Bishnoi 30(27)

Full Scorecard
22:50 (IST)
six

SIX! Cracking six from Sundar, stretches the front leg to reach to the pitch of the ball and smashes it over long for a maximum.

Full Scorecard
22:49 (IST)

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 95/7 ( Washington Sundar 24 , Navdeep Saini 1)

Maxwell continues. Navdeep Saini has joined Sundar in the middle. Mere formalities left in the game. RCB probably trying to bat out their remaining overs for a better NRR. Seven from the over. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 112 runs in 30 balls.

Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: That's the game for Punjab. They beat RCB by 97 runs, a massive victory for them. Chahal the last man to be dismissed. Fuller from Ashwin, Chahal sweeps but missed and the ball hits the pad, Punjab appeal and umpire raises the finger to finish the game. Punjab collect their first points. An embarrassing loss for RCB.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab would be looking to open their account in the points table when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Punjab were involved in a thrilling encounter with Delhi Capitals in their opener which ended in a tie. They, however, lost the subsequent Super Over where they could manage just two runs off the Kagiso Rabada over losing both the wickets. Delhi chased it down easily to register two points.

Opener Mayank Agarwal single-handedly kept KXIP in the match with a brilliant 60-ball 89. He kept his composure amidst regular fall of wickets and paced his innings to perfection. He, however, wasn't able to finish the match getting out with one run required off two balls.

The rest of the batting line-up need to step up against RCB. Their shot selection came under the scanner and they couldn't adapt. They started well with the ball with Mohammed Shami leading the way but lost their way at the death conceding 64 off the last five overs, of which 30 came in the last over from Chris Jordan. The team management would be hoping that the lessons will be learnt from the last match.

RCB, on the other hand, started off with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Young opener Devdutt Padikkal burst onto the scene with an impressive 42-ball 56. He added 90 along with Aaron Finch and that set the platform. AB de Villiers then provided a late surge with a swashbuckling 51 off 30 balls to propel RCB to 163/5.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the game changer for them in the bowling department as the SRH middle and lower order imploded. Navdeep Saini bowled well for his 2/35 from four overs while Shivam Dube bowled tightly at the death to choke SRH completely. Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav had off days and would be looking to bounce back against KXIP.

RCB might not look to tinker with the winning combination while KXIP have the choice of replacing Jordan with spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

It might come down to KXIP bowling vs RCB batting. All in all, it is perfectly set up for a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the KXIP vs RCB match in Dubai:

When is the sixth match of the IPL between KXIP and RCB?

The sixth match of the IPL between KXIP and RCB is on Thursday, 24 September 2020.

Where will the KXIP vs RCB match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the KXIP vs RCB match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs RCB match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: September 24, 2020 23:22:33 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: How to livestream the matches on your smartphone, Fire TV stick, PC, more
News &amp; Analysis

IPL 2020: How to livestream the matches on your smartphone, Fire TV stick, PC, more

IPL 2020 is about to begin. Here’s how you can watch all the matches live online on your smartphone, PC or TV.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, bowlers help Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs, collect first points
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, bowlers help Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs, collect first points

Jasprit Bumrah-led Mumbai attack did most things right to restrict KKR to 146 for nine and end their winless streak in the UAE.

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals clinch victory by 16 runs
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals clinch victory by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals end up winning their opening match by 16 runs against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings