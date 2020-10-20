Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Kings XI Punjab Vs Delhi Capitals At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 20 October, 2020

20 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

164/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 38
Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab

167/5 (19.0 ov)

Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Live Blog
Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab
164/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.2 167/5 (19.0 ov) - R/R 8.78

Match Ended

Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Deepak Hooda - 9

James Neesham - 10

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Deepak Hooda not out 15 22 1 0
James Neesham not out 10 8 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Daniel Sams 4 0 30 0
Kagiso Rabada 4 0 27 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 147/5 (15.5)

20 (20) R/R: 6.31

Deepak Hooda 9(11)

Glenn Maxwell 32(24) S.R (133.33)

c Rishabh Pant b Kagiso Rabada
IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Highlights

title-img
23:24 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

That was some match. Kings XI Punjab did really well to restrict league-leaders Delhi Capitals to manageable total, in spite of Shikhar Dhawan's history-making century! Nicholas Pooran then propelled the KXIP side to a good position with some huge hitting, and the pair of Deepak Hooda and Jimmy Neesham managed to get the team across the finish line. We could all do with a break after the exhilarating last few hours of action, so here's where we bid you adieu. Do tune in tomorrow though, because we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates from the Kolkata Knight Riders' match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Until then, goodbye and goodnight. 
23:00 (IST)

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 167/5 ( Deepak Hooda 15 , James Neesham 10)

Daniel Sams has been given a lot of responsibility here. He's bowling the penultimate over. Two singles off the first two balls, this isn't tight enough. Delhi need dot balls. And wickets. Two more singles, and a dropped catch from Marcus Stoinis in the next three balls. This has been incredibly entertaining! And Neesham's finished it off with a six! What a win for Kings XI Punjab! They did really well to limit DC to a very vulnerable total, and the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle got runs on the board rapidly to help KL Rahul and Co cross the finish line with an over to spare. 
22:46 (IST)

OUT! One too many shots from Glenn Maxwell, he hits this one high, high into the air and a sprinting Rishabh Pant chases it down and catches it with a diving effort! 147/5
22:29 (IST)

OUT! That's a soft, soft dismissal! Nicholas Pooran attempts to swerve out of the way of a Kagiso Rabada bouncer, but it takes a faint edge off his glove and carries to Rishabh Pant. 
22:27 (IST)

FIFTY! After starting his innings in the absolute worst possible way by causing Mayank Agarwal's run out, Pooran gets to fifty with a wonderful boundary! KXIP 125/3
21:35 (IST)

OUT! Early, early setback for KL Rahul as he's caught by Daniel Sams!
21:08 (IST)

Yorker from Shami to disturb the stumps! Hetmyer b Shami 10(6)
21:04 (IST)

After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 157/4 ( Shikhar Dhawan 102 , Shimron Hetmyer 7)

Arshdeep into the attack. Another spot on yorker to Hetmyer. After a single Dhawan does well to collect two runs after pushing the ball straight down the ground. In the next ball, he gets his century! For the first time in the history of IPL, a batsman scores back-to-back centuries. What a player! DC's dugout is happy for him. A six to end the over. 
20:55 (IST)

Low full toss from Shami. Stoinis gets a bottom edge, the ball goes high and the catch is taken near the pitch. Stoinis c Agarwal b Shami 9(10) 
20:35 (IST)

Maxwell gets his man! 

Pant tries to clear the long-on fielder and fails. Simple catch in the end. Pant c Pooran b Maxwell 14(20)
20:29 (IST)

Sweep from Dhawan and he clears the square boundary. 81 metres maximum and that's 5000 runs in IPL for Dhawan
20:14 (IST)

Good catch from Rahul behind the stumps. Ashwin bowls down the leg as Shreyas gets an edge and the catch is taken by the keeper. Shreyas Iyer c Rahul b Murugan Ashwin 14(12
19:47 (IST)

Shaw falls cheaply again! 

The batsman takes on Jimmy Neesham but no timing on his attacking shot. The ball goes high and Maxwell takes the catch at cover. Prithvi Shaw c Maxwell b Neesham 7(11)  
19:07 (IST)

Kings XI Punjab playing XI: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
19:05 (IST)

One change for KXIP

Chris Jordan is out. Jimmy Neesham is in. 
19:04 (IST)

Three changes for Delhi Capitals 

Daniel Sams will make his debut today. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and Rishabh Pant is injury-free and fit to start. 
19:01 (IST)

Toss update:

Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and Delhi Capitals will bat first
17:19 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of Game 38 of IPL 2020!

Today we have a match between two sides who find themselves in very different situations in the league table League-leaders Delhi Capitals are the team to beat in IPL 2020. A balanced squad with a sterling pace arsenal, DC have shown that they do not rely on one or two players to get the job done. Meanwhile, KXIP find themselves closer to the bottom than they would have liked, though their form coming into this match is decent. Stay tuned for all the updates, live score and over-by-over commentary!
Full Scorecard
23:24 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan is the Man of the Match

"I really enjoyed it today. It is good that I am scoring consistently so you carry it into the next games. We are going to have a discussion and see where we can improve. Of course it is going to be a learning. This is not going to put us down." 

Full Scorecard
23:21 (IST)

KL Rahul: "It's nice to finish the game in the 19th over. Shami was coming in after some confidence from the last game. Arshdeep bowled two overs in the powerplay and one over at the death. And he nailed 6 yorkers. Glenn has been batting well in the nets. He is a great team man and we know the balance he brings to the table. We would want to take the momentum forward and take it one game at a time."

Full Scorecard
23:06 (IST)

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer speaks after the match:

I definitely feel like we fell around 10 runs short in our innings. Nevertheless, we learnt a lot from this match. Shikhar batted brilliantly, so that's one positive we can take. In terms of bowling, Tushar leaked a lot of runs, but this will be a lesson for him. It happens to the best of players, so I'm sure he'll come back strong. He'll watch it back and analyse where he went wrong. Other than that, we took it to the end, so I'm happy about that

I think Shikhar read the wicket very well and adapted nicely. He's been in great touch, he's been going hard from the first ball. He's got a really good mindset. He was trying to tell the younger players what to do, he told them when the wicket was stopping a bit and he acclimatised a lot earlier than other batsmen.

I'm really glad this defeat happened, it'll motivate the boys in the next game. The fielding wasn't up to the mark, but we're always learning, and we'll come back stronger. 

Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 167/5 ( Deepak Hooda 15 , James Neesham 10)

Full Scorecard
22:55 (IST)

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 157/5 ( Deepak Hooda 13 , James Neesham 2)

More spin, this time it's Axar Patel who's in for his final over. Unfortunately, he's unable to reproduce the feat of his spin counterpart Ashwin, and he gives away six runs, including a boundary. 8 runs in 12 balls, this could be over soon.

Full Scorecard
22:54 (IST)
four

4! Deepak Hooda moves his feet expertly, and he lifts it over short mid-wicket into the gap for a boundary! KXIP 157/5

Full Scorecard
22:51 (IST)

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 151/5 ( Deepak Hooda 8 , James Neesham 1)

Do Hooda and Neesham have what it takes? They'll have to face Ashwin. Good, tight bowling from the veteran. He's unable to get another wicket in his fourth and final over, but he just concedes three runs. KXIP need 14 runs in 18 balls.

Full Scorecard
22:48 (IST)

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 148/5 ( Deepak Hooda 7 , James Neesham 0)

Kagiso Rabada to bowl his fourth over now. First three balls give away two singles, before Maxwell pulls a bouncer for a boundary! Rabada's under pressure here. And Maxwell relieves him of it by edging his shot high into the sky, Pant is chasing after this with real determination and he manages to take the catch! This is good for DC. 

Full Scorecard
22:46 (IST)
wkt

OUT! One too many shots from Glenn Maxwell, he hits this one high, high into the air and a sprinting Rishabh Pant chases it down and catches it with a diving effort! 147/5

Full Scorecard
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Daniel Sams has been given a lot of responsibility here. He's bowling the penultimate over. Two singles off the first two balls, this isn't tight enough. Delhi need dot balls. And wickets. Two more singles, and a dropped catch from Marcus Stoinis in the next three balls. This has been incredibly entertaining! And Neesham's finished it off with a six! What a win for Kings XI Punjab!

Preview: Fresh from a thrilling Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Kings XI Punjab will take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

KXIP, riding on a fine 51-ball 77 by their in-form skipper KL Rahul, tied Mumbai Indian's tally of 176/6 in 20 overs, necessitating a Super Over to break the deadlock. The Super Over ended in a tie too, which called for another Super Over in which KXIP prevailed.

The close win sums up KXIP's season of near misses - they lost to DC in a Super Over earlier in the tournament, besides losing to KKR in the last over more recently. Despite the roaring form of Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal, KXIP are in the bottom half of the table thanks to their faltering team combination and a very brittle middle order.

The arrival of Chris Gayle, albeit inexplicably late, has infused some power and reliability in the batting line-up, and while the likes of Nicholas Pooran have flickered, Glenn Maxwell's failures have been a sorry constant for them.

By contrast, Delhi Capitals are the team to beat in IPL 2020. A balanced squad with a sterling pace arsenal, DC have shown that they do not rely on one or two players to get the job done. They have lost Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, and Rishabh Pant to injuries (Mishra and Sharma for the entire tournament), but have found players who have stepped up to the challenge.

Shikhar Dhawan has announced his return to form with a fifty followed by his maiden IPL ton in his last two innings, while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Axar Patel have shone in one match or another. Patel, in fact, blasted three sixes in the 20th over of the chase against CSK to win DC a tight game, and has been an unsung hero of sorts for the team.

In the bowling department too, DC, on paper, appear a much stronger and complete side. Kagiso Rabada tops the wicket-takers' list and his battle against Rahul and Agarwal, the top two scorers of the tournament so far, will be one to watch out for. Then, there's the extreme pace of Anrich Nortje and a skillful Tushar Deshpande to deal contend with. Stoinis and Axar are genuine all-rounders and offer a lot of options to skipper Iyer.

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) 

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: October 20, 2020 23:30:01 IST

Tags:

