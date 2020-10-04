Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Kings XI Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Kings XI Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 04 October, 2020

04 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab

178/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 18
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

181/0 (17.4 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets

Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings
178/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.90 181/0 (17.4 ov) - R/R 10.25

Match Ended

Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets

Shane Watson - 83

Faf du Plessis - 87

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shane Watson not out 83 53 11 3
Faf du Plessis not out 87 53 11 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 3.4 0 35 0
Harpreet Brar 4 0 41 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

181 (181) R/R: 10.24

Shane Watson 83(53)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Faf, Watson romp home in 10-wicket win for Chennai

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Faf, Watson romp home in 10-wicket win for Chennai

23:33 (IST)

Shane Watson is the Player of the Match!

23:07 (IST)

FOUR! Faf du Plessis collects the winning boundary, steering the ball towards deep extra cover, as Chennai Super Kings hammer Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets with 14 balls to spare! CSK 181/0
22:28 (IST)

Now Faf brings up his half-century off 33 balls — his 15th in the Indian Premier League overall and his third in this IPL. Takes a single off the fifth delivery of the 11th over to get to the milestone. CSK 111/0
22:25 (IST)

FOUR! What a way for Shane Watson to bring up his 20th IPL fifty, drilling this through the gap between extra cover and mid off! Takes just 31 balls to get to the milestone. CSK 109/0
22:21 (IST)

100-partnership up between CSK openers Du Plessis and Watson in 59 deliveries, the former bringing up the milestone with a single off the penultimate ball of the 10th over. CSK 100/0
21:57 (IST)

FOUR! Fifty partnership up between Faf and Watson, the former rocking back and pulling through the gap between mid on and midwicket! CSK 52/0
21:16 (IST)

CSK to chase 179

KXIP get 178/4 from 20 overs as Sarfaraz stays unbeaten on 14 and Maxwell on 11. But the innings belongs to KL Rahul who scored 63 from 52 balls and Nicholas Pooran with 33 (17). Mandeep Singh played a 16-ball 27 run cameo in the middle. KL and Pooran were flying away until Shardul Thakur arrested that momentum with a two-in-two late on. CSK to chase 179 runs for the win
21:00 (IST)

OUT! Two in two for Shardul Thakur and CSK and this is off to a gorgeous start for CSK. And it is the other well-set man gone this time. KL Rahul shakes his head. Full delivery from Shardul, KL Rahul tried to play it down square but gets an outside edge which is taken by MS Dhoni. 100th catch for MSD there. 

Rahul c Dhoni b Thakur 63(52)
20:56 (IST)

OUT! Shardul Thakur comes on and strikes immediately and gets the danger man NIcholas Pooran. Goes for another maximum, he gets plenty of air on it, it goes many a miles into the air, but if you need someone to hold on to such a tough catch, you would call on Jadeja. And he holds on. What a show from Pooran though. 

Pooran c Jadeja b Thakur 33(17)
20:27 (IST)

OUT! Ambati Rayudu takes a low catch and Mandeep Singh falls! Slightly outside off and Mandeep's uppish drive finds the CSK fielder inside the circle. Bit of a juggle to hold on and Rayudu is relieved. End of a cameo knock from Mandeep.

Mandeep c Rayudu b Jadeja 27(16)
20:12 (IST)

OUT! What a start for Piyush Chawla! He gets this one to zip into Mayank Agarwal, cramped for room and he pulls it straight into the hands of Sam Curran at deep mid-wicket. 

Agarwal c Sam Curran b Chawla 26(19)
19:08 (IST)

CSK Playing XI

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar
19:07 (IST)

KXIP Playing XI

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell
19:01 (IST)

Toss

Kings XI Punjab have won the toss in Dubai and, as Kevin Pietersen said at the pitch report, opted to bat.
23:34 (IST)

The Yellow Army will be smiling again as CSK roar back to form, acing the chase of the 179-run target like a boss. After a blip in the previous game against SRH, the Faf-Watson opening combination has clicked today and how, their unbroken partnership worth 181 at the time of the match coming to an end. More importantly, the bowlers hit the right lengths, especially in the middle and slog overs, to contain the power-packed KXIP batting lineup and restrict them to a manageable total. Plenty of discussions will take place in the KXIP camp after this game, with the 2014 runners-up languishing at the bottom, having lost four out of five games now.

That’s it from us in our coverage of the 18th match of IPL 2020. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. Do tune in tomorrow for the RCB vs DC clash that takes place at 7.30 pm IST. For now, it’s a good night from us.

23:34 (IST)

Shane Watson: I felt like something that been slightly off, technically. So it was nice for it to come off. Just a combination of technique and intent. Was able to get the weight through the ball a lot better. We do complement each other well. There are bowlers he (Faf) prefers to take on and he's a great guy and good batting with him. With so much experience and success the franchise have had, they believe in the players. We just knew we had to do a few things better. It came together.

23:33 (IST)

Shane Watson is the Player of the Match!

23:28 (IST)

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: I think we did the small things right, and I think that’s what went right for us. Hopefully we’ll be able to replicate these in the coming games. What you want is you want to replicate what you do in the nets at the centre, and that’s the tough part. (On Watson) He was batting very well in the nets, and it was a matter of time. Faf’s our sheet anchor. When the wicket’s not very slow, they actually compliment each other. It is something we bank on. I feel looking at the first three-four games, what you really think is restrict them to as less as possible, and that restricts you at times. I felt we bowled according to what our plan was. We need to give credit to the batsmen who played beautifully against us. I think it was very good to watch them (Faf and Watson) bat.

23:08 (IST)

After 17.4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 181/0 ( Shane Watson 83 , Faf du Plessis 87)

Faf du Plessis finishes off in style for CSK with a six and a four off successive deliveries as Chennai Super Kings register a 10-wicket victory with more than two overs to spare, giving their Net Run Rate a massive boost and moving to the sixth spot on the points table.

23:07 (IST)
four

FOUR! Faf du Plessis collects the winning boundary, steering the ball towards deep extra cover, as Chennai Super Kings hammer Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets with 14 balls to spare! CSK 181/0

23:06 (IST)
six

SIX! One-handed slap over deep extra cover by du Plessis off an extra cover fence by Shami, and Chennai are just two away from victory now! CSK 177/0

23:03 (IST)

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 168/0 ( Shane Watson 82 , Faf du Plessis 75)

Jordan, who has two overs left before this over, is brought in for the 17th. CSK inch closer to the target as Faf collects a boundary off each of the fourth and fifth delivery, with Cottrell pulling off a fine save at third man to save a couple of runs for his team. CSK need another 11 to win with three overs left.

23:02 (IST)
four

FOUR! Overpitched from Jordan this time, Faf edges this wide of the fielder at short third man! CSK 166/0; need 13 off 19

23:01 (IST)
four

FOUR! Wide full toss from Jordan, Faf slices this behind square on the off side, finding the backward point fence! CSK 162/0

Faf du Plessis finishes off in style for CSK with a six and a four off successive deliveries as Chennai Super Kings register a 10-wicket victory with more than two overs to spare, giving their Net Run Rate a massive boost and moving to the sixth spot on the points table.

Preview: Putting behind three consecutive defeats, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be keen to make a comeback when they take on Kings XI Punjab in match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK fans would have hoped for a better result against SRH, especially with the inclusion of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, but it was not to be. The margin of defeat was only seven runs, but as skipper Dhoni pointed out post the match, the team has made the same mistake game after game and paid the price for it.

Their bowling leaked too many runs at the death, that too against the young duo of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma. Still, they would have fancied getting 165 given the depth in their batting. The Yellow Army, however, failed to get the start that they would have liked, and once again all the burden of pulling off a rescue act fell on the middle order. Ravindra Jadeja (50 off 35 balls) and MS Dhoni (47 off 36) did show flashes of brilliant strokeplay but it wasn’t enough to the team over the line. Against KXIP, their batting unit, especially the top-order, should join the party and that will definitely boost the morale of the side.

In contrast, for KXIP, it has been their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who have impressed anyone with their hitting prowess so far. In their last game against MI, it was a rare failure for the two stylish right-handers, and that exposed KXIP’s middle-order woes. Nicholas Pooran (44 off 27 balls) was the lone warrior, and more often than not it’s a team effort that wins you cricket matches.

Sheldon Cottrell went for five runs per over, but barring him, all the other bowlers were way too costly. Again, the team would like to make a mark for itself and prove that they are not over-reliant on their star openers.

As far as the points table is concerned, both teams have only won one game after playing four matches.

Here's all you need to know about the KXIP vs CSK match in Dubai:

When is the 18th match of IPL between KXIP and CSK? 

The 18th match of the IPL between KXIP and CSK is on Sunday, 4 October 2020.

Where will the KXIP vs CSK match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the KXIP vs CSK match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs CSK match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com 

The Squads (From):

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Updated Date: October 04, 2020 23:38:42 IST

