Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE SCORE (t20)

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Kings XI Punjab At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 26 October, 2020

26 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

149/9 (20.0 ov)

Match 46
Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab

150/2 (18.5 ov)

Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets

Live Blog
Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab
149/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.45 150/2 (18.5 ov) - R/R 7.96

Match Ended

Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets

Nicholas Pooran - 2

Mandeep Singh - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mandeep Singh not out 66 56 8 2
Nicholas Pooran not out 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 4 0 31 0
Lockie Ferguson 3.5 0 32 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 147/2 (18.1)

3 (3) R/R: 4.5

Chris Gayle 51(29) S.R (175.86)

c Prasidh Krishna b Lockie Ferguson
IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs KXIP Match: Gayle, Mandeep star as Punjab claim eight-wicket win over Kolkata

IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs KXIP Match: Gayle, Mandeep star as Punjab claim eight-wicket win over Kolkata

23:35 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

That was some match. Kings XI Punjab did incredibly well to restrict the Kolkata Knight Riders to a meagre total of 149 with some incredible bowling! KKR did their best to fight back, taking an early wicket in the shape of KL Rahul, but ultimately, the partnership of Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh proved to be too much to handle for Eoin Morgan's side. We could all do with a break after the exhilarating last few hours of action, so here's where we bid you adieu. Do tune in tomorrow though, because we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates from Delhi Capitals' match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Until then, goodbye and goodnight. 

23:31 (IST)

Chris Gayle, Man of the Match, speaks after the match:

I've been doing some off-field training, been with a trainer when I wasn't playing, doing a few runs. I've been feeling good, been hitting the gym and it's just that momentum you have, you know. You have that feeling about yourself and the team, and you just capitalise on it as much as possible. We're happy where we are at the moment, but we still have a long way to go.

It was important to assess the conditions as quickly as possible. They have two very good spinners, and you know, we tried to make the adjustment as soon as possible. From there onwards we just tried to get into our game. And once I get my first boundary, I'm always going to get into that zone, trying to hit as hard and straight as possible. I wanted to ease the pressure on Mandeep as much as possible, but he batted really well, so it was a great partnership.

Sunil has gotten me out so many times before! But when you get Sunil Narine on a wicket like this, where it's not turning that much, you gotta make the best use of it, which is what I did today. I could actually take chances off his bowling, because the wicket wasn't suitable for him. I could use that, I cashed in on that!

Mandeep is going through a lot, after losing his father, and it's so beautiful for him to stand out there, and look up in the sky. And as for my dad (turns to camera), I know you're watching tonight too. Daddy I love you alright. Big up to everyone in St. Kitts, my daughter, I hope I'll see you soon, maybe in December though. 

Yeah, the fortunes of the team have changed since I came back in, and everybody will want to say that it happened after I came in, but we needed some sort of momentum and energy. The coach said that we need the senior players to step up in big games and get the result and I'm glad I could do that. 

23:21 (IST)

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul speaks after the match:

I'm a very happy man, the whole team will be. It's something that we all collectively decided to do, to go out and play positive cricket. We all believed that things can turn around for us, and five wins in five, that's a collective effort. It's not one person, every game it's been a different person who has come good for us. Collectively, we're looking good. Batting's looking good, bowling's looking good, we're fielding really well. I'm happy everything is coming together, fingers crossed now, hopefully we can win two more games now. 

It's so hard to lose someone, even more so when you're away from the family, what with the bubble and all. You don't have your close ones around. The kind of toughness he's shown, it's rubbed off on everyone else. The way he played today, I'm just so proud of him. He's gone through a rough time. Just for him to be there and finish the game, that would've made his father proud. 

When you have Anil Kumble as a coach, it's not surprising that you're playing with two leg-spinners. It was something that he had in his mind even before the IPL started, when we had Ashwin and Bishnoi in our line up. He kept telling me that towards the end, two leg-spinners is an aggressive option to have. He's worked really hard with them, not just the ones who are playing but the ones who haven't got a chance too. That's the good thing about the team, the coaches and support staff have done an incredible job with team, that's why you see guys just coming in an being able to handle the pressure. 

I said this in the very first game, it was a very hard decision to not play Chris Gayle, because he's the hungriest I've seen him in years. He's even running his ones and twos. He always keeps the dressing room positive, he's always pushing the boys. It's great to have someone like him, with that experience, who can do it year after year. It's inspiring. We love having him in the dressing room.

When we started our run five games ago, we knew we had to win every match. For now, we'll just enjoy this victory, and think about the next games from tomorrow. One game at a time, we have to keep the confidence and intensity going. 

23:03 (IST)

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan: Particularly here in Sharjah you have to counterattack if you lose wickets early. I think when we were three down early, we should have got a partnership. But unfortunately, we kept losing wickets. This has been the challenge this time – going from ground to ground, trying to establish the game. Going into the last two, our fate is in our hands. If we win those two, we should be in a reasonably good position.

23:01 (IST)

This is KXIP’s fifth consecutive win this IPL.

22:57 (IST)

KXIP win by 8 wickets!

Ferguson to bowl the penultimate over, and he'll be asking himself, 'is there even a point to this?' Well well well. It turns out there is a point to it. Chris Gayle is out! A bit strange that from the Universe Boss, he was caught in two minds between leaving a slow bouncer and ramping it, and in the end, he gloves it to Prasidh Krishna. Feels like this is too little too late, but with KXIP on the pitch, a super over can never be ruled out. Turns out we won't be needing one, Mandeep and Pooran do enough to take Punjab over the finish line. KXIP win by 8 wickets and go fourth in the table, into that precious, precious final playoff spot. FIVE WINS IN A ROW FOR KL RAHUL AND CO!

22:53 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Bye bye Chris Gayle, you were a joy to watch. Gayle attempts to ramp it, but it ends up taking a knick off his glove and carrying to short third man. Chris Gayle 51 (29b)

22:52 (IST)

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 147/1 ( Mandeep Singh 65 , Chris Gayle 51)

Pat Cummins to bowl this one, KKR desperately need him to take a wicket and be as tight as possible. He can do neither, a 4 and a 6 from Mandeep Singh make it 11 runs off the over. KXIP need 3 runs from 12 balls, can Gayle finish this on the next ball?

22:50 (IST)

SIX! Mandeep Singh goes big, it's a slightly off mark bouncer and it's sent flying over midwicket! KXIP 147/1

22:49 (IST)

Chris Gayle this IPL:

53, 24, 29, 20, 50*

21:16 (IST)

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 149/9 ( Lockie Ferguson 24 , Prasidh Krishna 0)

Fittingly, Jordan will bowl the final over. Starts off with a low full toss, Ferguson powers the ball to mid off for a single. Chakravarthy swings and misses off the second, still collects two runs. Jordan rattles Chakravarthy’s stumps off the penultimate delivery. Five runs and a wicket off the last over. 

Despite remarkable knocks from Shubman and Morgan, KKR could only manage 149/9. KXIP will fancy chasing this, seems like a below-par total. 
21:05 (IST)

OUT! Third wicket for Shami! And big one, that of Shubman Gill, who hit the ball straight into the hands of Pooran at deep mid-wicket. Who will provide KKR the much-needed late flourish now? Shubman Gill c Pooran b Shami 57(45)
20:25 (IST)

OUT! Bishnoi, the young leggie, with the breakthrough. And Morgan, the big fish has to walk back to the pavilion. Morgan swept well on that occasion but the ball carried straight to Ashwin at square leg. Morgan c Murugan Ashwin b Ravi Bishnoi 40(25)
19:42 (IST)

OUT! Shami has been superb with his line and length in his first over. The ball doing just enough to take the outside edge of Karthik’s bat. Similar ball, similar dismissal. Karthik c Rahul b Shami 0(2)
19:40 (IST)

OUT! Terrific delivery. Swinging away from Tripathi and the ball takes an outside edge of the right-hander’s bat. Second wicket in the second over and Shami provides the breakthrough. Tripathi c Rahul b Shami 7(4)
17:28 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL!

It's match 46 of the Indian Premier League tonight, and it will see the Kolkata Knight Riders face off against the Kings XI Punjab. KKR have done well so far and find themselves in the fourth and final playoff spot thanks to good early results. On the other hand, KXIP had a forgettable start to the campaign, but after winning four matches on the trot, they are the team to beat in the league and they have a very good chance of replacing their opponents in the fourth playoff spot tonight. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from this high-stakes encounter!

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab latest updates: Ferguson to bowl the penultimate over, and he'll be asking himself, 'is there even a point to this?' Well well well. It turns out there is a point to it. Chris Gayle is out! A bit strange that from the Universe Boss, he was caught in two minds between leaving a slow bouncer and ramping it, and in the end, he gloves it to Prasidh Krishna. Feels like this is too little too late, but with KXIP on the pitch, a super over can never be ruled out. Turns out we won't be needing one, Mandeep and Pooran do enough to take Punjab over the finish line. KXIP win by 8 wickets and go fourth in the table, into that precious, precious final playoff spot.

Preview: Both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are heavily involved in the race to seal playoffs spot, so when the teams meet each other in Match 46 of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, expect it to be a hard-fought battle.

KKR currently occupy the fourth spot with 12 points to their name while KXIP sit at place below with 10 points.

Both teams have won their previous matches, with KKR beating a strong Delhi Capitals by 59 runs while the Punjab side overcame a challenge against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs.

File image of KKR captain Eoin Morgan and KXIP captain KL Rahul. SportzPics

File image of KKR captain Eoin Morgan and KXIP captain KL Rahul. SportzPics

While KKR have been plagued with inconsistency, KXIP started the season on a bad note, losing a few close matches. However, the KL Rahul-led team have found their mojo in the second-half of the tournament, winning their last four matches.

Good news for KKR is that Sunil Narine showed form in their last game, smashing 64 off just 32 balls and also bowled his full quota of overs. Pat Cummins also impressed with the ball against Delhi Capitals.

Last time when these two sides met, KKR won the match by two runs so this time around, KXIP will look to take full advantage of their winning momentum and script a revenge act in Sharjah.

 

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders full squadAndre RussellDinesh KarthikKamlesh NagarkotiKuldeep YadavAli KhanLockie FergusonNitish RanaPrasidh KrishnaRinku SinghSandeep WarrierShivam MaviShubman GillSiddhesh LadSunil NarinePat CumminsEoin MorganVarun ChakravarthyTom BantonRahul TripathiChris GreenM SiddharthNikhil Naik

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Updated Date: October 26, 2020 23:00:41 IST

