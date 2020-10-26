IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs KXIP Match: Gayle, Mandeep star as Punjab claim eight-wicket win over Kolkata

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab latest updates: Ferguson to bowl the penultimate over, and he'll be asking himself, 'is there even a point to this?' Well well well. It turns out there is a point to it. Chris Gayle is out! A bit strange that from the Universe Boss, he was caught in two minds between leaving a slow bouncer and ramping it, and in the end, he gloves it to Prasidh Krishna. Feels like this is too little too late, but with KXIP on the pitch, a super over can never be ruled out. Turns out we won't be needing one, Mandeep and Pooran do enough to take Punjab over the finish line. KXIP win by 8 wickets and go fourth in the table, into that precious, precious final playoff spot.
Preview: Both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are heavily involved in the race to seal playoffs spot, so when the teams meet each other in Match 46 of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, expect it to be a hard-fought battle.
KKR currently occupy the fourth spot with 12 points to their name while KXIP sit at place below with 10 points.
Both teams have won their previous matches, with KKR beating a strong Delhi Capitals by 59 runs while the Punjab side overcame a challenge against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs.
While KKR have been plagued with inconsistency, KXIP started the season on a bad note, losing a few close matches. However, the KL Rahul-led team have found their mojo in the second-half of the tournament, winning their last four matches.
Good news for KKR is that Sunil Narine showed form in their last game, smashing 64 off just 32 balls and also bowled his full quota of overs. Pat Cummins also impressed with the ball against Delhi Capitals.
Last time when these two sides met, KKR won the match by two runs so this time around, KXIP will look to take full advantage of their winning momentum and script a revenge act in Sharjah.
Full Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik
Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.
