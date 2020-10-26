IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs KXIP Match: Gayle, Mandeep star as Punjab claim eight-wicket win over Kolkata

Chris Gayle, Man of the Match, speaks after the match:

I've been doing some off-field training, been with a trainer when I wasn't playing, doing a few runs. I've been feeling good, been hitting the gym and it's just that momentum you have, you know. You have that feeling about yourself and the team, and you just capitalise on it as much as possible. We're happy where we are at the moment, but we still have a long way to go.

It was important to assess the conditions as quickly as possible. They have two very good spinners, and you know, we tried to make the adjustment as soon as possible. From there onwards we just tried to get into our game. And once I get my first boundary, I'm always going to get into that zone, trying to hit as hard and straight as possible. I wanted to ease the pressure on Mandeep as much as possible, but he batted really well, so it was a great partnership.

Sunil has gotten me out so many times before! But when you get Sunil Narine on a wicket like this, where it's not turning that much, you gotta make the best use of it, which is what I did today. I could actually take chances off his bowling, because the wicket wasn't suitable for him. I could use that, I cashed in on that!

Mandeep is going through a lot, after losing his father, and it's so beautiful for him to stand out there, and look up in the sky. And as for my dad (turns to camera), I know you're watching tonight too. Daddy I love you alright. Big up to everyone in St. Kitts, my daughter, I hope I'll see you soon, maybe in December though.

Yeah, the fortunes of the team have changed since I came back in, and everybody will want to say that it happened after I came in, but we needed some sort of momentum and energy. The coach said that we need the senior players to step up in big games and get the result and I'm glad I could do that.