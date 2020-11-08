Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 08 November, 2020

08 November, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
189/3 (20.0 ov)

Qualifier 2
172/8 (20.0 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs

Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad
189/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.45 172/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.6

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs

Sandeep Sharma - 2

Shahbaz Nadeem - 2

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shahbaz Nadeem not out 2 3 0 0
Sandeep Sharma not out 2 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 4 0 29 4
Anrich Nortje 4 0 36 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 168/8 (18.5)

4 (4) R/R: 3.42

Shreevats Goswami (W) 0(1) S.R (0)

c Marcus Stoinis b Kagiso Rabada
IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs SRH Qualifier 2, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals enter final after 17-run win over Sunrisers

23:42 (IST)

That's it from us tonight as well. DC show nerves of steel to go through to the final where they will face MI. It will be some contest. DC have not beaten MI in IPL 2020 and it will take some doing on part of Delhi to overcome the defending champions.

See you on the 10th. But wait, even before that, see you tomorrow, when Supernovas take on Trailblazers in Women's T20 Challenge final at Sharjah.
Good bye and good night.

23:39 (IST)

Marcus Stoinis: "Have done it in the BBL for a couple of seasons (opening the batting) so it was nice to get an opportunity. There was swing early on. So had a bit of a look at it before having a crack. Have played quite a bit of IPL, but this is my first final. It's been hard with quarantine but a bit of silverware is good motivation. MI are a very good team. Have played consistently. But they're due an off game. Our best cricket should be good enough to win."

23:37 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer: "Best feeling ever. Journey has been a rollercoaster, end of the day we stuck together as a family. Very happy with the effort every individual has put in. Lot of responsibility comes with being a captain. But have been getting support from coaches and support staff. On top of that the team has been so special. Really fortunate to have such an amazing team. Hoping that in the next game as well, against MI the biggest team, we're able to play freely." 

23:35 (IST)

Marcus Stoinis is the Man of the Match! 

23:27 (IST)

David Warner: "First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Everyone talked of the big three: Mumbai, DC and RCB. So I am really proud of our campaign. You can't win tournaments if you keep dropping catches and missing chances. I am proud to get where we are today as no one gave us a chance."

23:27 (IST)

Most wickets in an IPL season:

32 - Dwayne Bravo, 2013
29 - Kagiso Rabada, 2020*
28 - Lasith Malinga, 2011
28 - James Faulkner, 2013 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:27 (IST)
23:27 (IST)

Most four-wicket hauls in IPL:

7 : Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga 
4 : Andrew Tye, L Balaji, Amit Mishra, Ravindran Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada* 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:27 (IST)
23:18 (IST)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 172/8 ( Shahbaz Nadeem 2 , Sandeep Sharma 2)

Delhi Capitals have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs and they have reached the final for the first time in the tournament. The top two sides on the points table to play the final. It is Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, folks, on the 10th, when it matters the most. 

Iyer and Co with a professional show today. Batting first they put on a good total and they defended it excellently with their match-winner bowlers stepping up yet again, on the big night. 

Again, MI vs DC, in the final of IPL 2020, on the 10th of November.

23:13 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 168/8 ( Shahbaz Nadeem 0 , Sandeep Sharma 0)

Rabada comes back on to finish his spell and he finished this chase as well, well almost. Two wickets on back to back deliveries, removing the two danger men Samad and Rashid. And then Goswami on the penultimate ball. A wide between the first two and third, else he could have a hat-trick for himself. Sunrisers Hyderabad need 22 runs in 6 balls. 

23:12 (IST)
wkt

OUT! And one more wicket for Rabada, short and slower, Goswami, the new man in, hoicks it and finds the fielder in the deep on the on side, gone for another duck is Goswami. Goswami c Stoinis b Rabada 0(1)

23:35 (IST)

Marcus Stoinis is the Man of the Match! 
23:18 (IST)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 172/8 ( Shahbaz Nadeem 2 , Sandeep Sharma 2)

Delhi Capitals have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs and they have reached the final for the first time in the tournament. The top two sides on the points table to play the final. It is Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, folks, on the 10th, when it matters the most. 

Iyer and Co with a professional show today. Batting first they put on a good total and they defended it excellently with their match-winner bowlers stepping up yet again, on the big night. 

Again, MI vs DC, in the final of IPL 2020, on the 10th of November.
23:12 (IST)

OUT! And one more wicket for Rabada, short and slower, Goswami, the new man in, hoicks it and finds the fielder in the deep on the on side, gone for another duck is Goswami. Goswami c Stoinis b Rabada 0(1)
23:10 (IST)

OUT! Rabada gets two wickets on back to back balls. Terrific delivery from Rabada, fuller and Rashid hits it long on where Axar completes a fine catch. Rashid Khan c Axar b Rabada 11(7)  
23:09 (IST)

OUT! Six and out, Samad gets a full length delivery this time and hits it long off where substitute Keemp Paul takes a very good catch diving on front, with the both hands.Abdul Samad c (sub)Keemo Paul b Rabada 33(16)
23:01 (IST)

OUT! Rabada takes the big catch, big catch this this is because it has removed Kane Williamson, fuller and wider from Stoinis and Kane sliced it but the ball wen straight to Rabada at deep extra cover. Williamson c Rabada b Stoinis 67(45)
22:31 (IST)

OUT! Jason Holder is gone, steps out against Axar but does not get the connection right and the ball is caught by the man at deep mid-wicket. SRH lose their fourth. Holder c Praveen Dubey b Axar 11(15)
21:59 (IST)

OUT! Second wicket for Stoinis as Pandey hits it directly to the man at mid on on last ball of the over. SRH struggling as they lose their third wicket, two in the same over. Stoinis doing the damage. 
Manish Pandey c Nortje b Stoinis
21:57 (IST)

OUT! Stoinis removes Garg with a fuller one, almost a yorker, swinging in and Garg completely missed it while playing a drive and the ball castles the stumps. SRH lose their second. Priyam Garg b Stoinis 17(12) 
21:41 (IST)

OUT! Rabada has done his magic, on just the first ball of the spell, a screaming yorker, curves back to Warner, he tried to get the feet out of the way, but the ball hit his pads and then struck the stumps, bails came off. SRH lose first wicket.  Warner b Rabada 2(3)
21:10 (IST)

LBW!

Dhawan departs after a superb knock. Tries the reverse sweep against a full-toss from Sandeep but misses his shot. Umpire raises the finger. Dhawan lbw b Sandeep Sharma 78(50) 
20:44 (IST)

Holder strikes! 

Shreyas hits the ball straight to Manish Pandey at mid-off. Shreyas Iyer c Manish Pandey b Holder 21(20)
20:16 (IST)

BOWLED!

Magnificent from Rashid! The ball turns just enough to beat Stoinis and hit the top off off-stump. Stoinis b Rashid Khan 38(27) 
19:05 (IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (c), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
19:04 (IST)

Two changes for Delhi Capitals

Praveen Dubey and Shimron Hetymer are in. 

No changes for Sunrisers Hyderabad
19:01 (IST)

Toss update

Delhi Capitals win the toss and Shreyas Iyer opts to bat first

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad latest updates: Delhi Capitals have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs and they have reached the final for the first time in the tournament. The top two sides on the points table to play the final. It is Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, folks, on the 10th, when it matters the most.  Iyer and Co with a professional show today. Batting first they put on a good total and they defended it excellently with their match-winner bowlers stepping up yet again, on the big night. Again, MI vs DC, in the final of IPL 2020, on the 10th of November.

 Preview: Delhi Capitals lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals have yet another chance to redeem themselves after an abject performance against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1.

They just don't seem to get the flow going and have been really inconsistent in the tournament since the good run at the start of the tournament.

Their batting is their biggest worry. The opening partnership has failed in their last 9 matches and the scores read: 4, 0, 0, 25, 0, 1, 1, 19, 0.

Prithvi Shaw has had a horror run of late and there are high chances DC might drop him and open with Rahane and Dhawan. Rishabh Pant too has failed to have an impact and so too Shreyas Iyer in the last few games. They might look to bring in Shimron Hetmyer in place of Daniel Sams to strengthen their batting and use Marcus Stoinis as the fifth bowler who bowls his full quota.

A low on confidence line-up will be up against a bowling line-up of SRH that has consistently done well. This would be a great opportunity for the likes of Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan to exert sustained pressure on the DC batting line-up and corner them.

DC would need their bowlers to get back to their best against SRH. They had an off day against MI but in this do or die scenario they can't afford another one.

SRH, on the other, hand have momentum on their side. And they have now won four do or die matches to get to this stage. They will be high on confidence going into the match. They would also be hoping that Wriddhiman Saha, who missed the RCB game due to injury, gets fit in time. He's had a great impact since his inclusion with his aggressive and fearless batting at the top. Holder's inclusion has also worked wonders. He's been immense with the ball and bat.

Kane Williamson has brought that calmness in that batting order and acted as a holding force. The SRH batting still needs to find consistency in the last two games, especially that middle order. Warner up top will again be the biggest threat to DC.

SRH have had an upper hand of DC in the tournament winning both the group stage matches comfortably. With momentum on their side and DC looking to desperately bounce back, we can expect a cracker.

Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Updated Date: November 08, 2020 23:43:44 IST

