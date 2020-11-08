IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs SRH Qualifier 2, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals enter final after 17-run win over Sunrisers

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad latest updates: Delhi Capitals have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs and they have reached the final for the first time in the tournament. The top two sides on the points table to play the final. It is Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, folks, on the 10th, when it matters the most. Iyer and Co with a professional show today. Batting first they put on a good total and they defended it excellently with their match-winner bowlers stepping up yet again, on the big night. Again, MI vs DC, in the final of IPL 2020, on the 10th of November.

Preview: Delhi Capitals lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals have yet another chance to redeem themselves after an abject performance against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1.

They just don't seem to get the flow going and have been really inconsistent in the tournament since the good run at the start of the tournament.

Their batting is their biggest worry. The opening partnership has failed in their last 9 matches and the scores read: 4, 0, 0, 25, 0, 1, 1, 19, 0.

Prithvi Shaw has had a horror run of late and there are high chances DC might drop him and open with Rahane and Dhawan. Rishabh Pant too has failed to have an impact and so too Shreyas Iyer in the last few games. They might look to bring in Shimron Hetmyer in place of Daniel Sams to strengthen their batting and use Marcus Stoinis as the fifth bowler who bowls his full quota.

A low on confidence line-up will be up against a bowling line-up of SRH that has consistently done well. This would be a great opportunity for the likes of Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan to exert sustained pressure on the DC batting line-up and corner them.

DC would need their bowlers to get back to their best against SRH. They had an off day against MI but in this do or die scenario they can't afford another one.

SRH, on the other, hand have momentum on their side. And they have now won four do or die matches to get to this stage. They will be high on confidence going into the match. They would also be hoping that Wriddhiman Saha, who missed the RCB game due to injury, gets fit in time. He's had a great impact since his inclusion with his aggressive and fearless batting at the top. Holder's inclusion has also worked wonders. He's been immense with the ball and bat.

Kane Williamson has brought that calmness in that batting order and acted as a holding force. The SRH batting still needs to find consistency in the last two games, especially that middle order. Warner up top will again be the biggest threat to DC.

SRH have had an upper hand of DC in the tournament winning both the group stage matches comfortably. With momentum on their side and DC looking to desperately bounce back, we can expect a cracker.

Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

