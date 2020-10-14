Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 14 October, 2020

14 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

161/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 30
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

148/8 (20.0 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs

Live Blog
Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals
161/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.04 148/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.4

Match Ended

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs

Shreyas Gopal - 6

Rahul Tewatia - 3

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rahul Tewatia not out 14 18 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 4 0 28 1
Tushar Deshpande 4 0 37 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 148/8 (20)

10 (10) R/R: 7.5

Shreyas Gopal 6(4) S.R (150)

c sub Lalit Yadav b Tushar Deshpande
IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs, collect two more points

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs, collect two more points

Highlights

title-img
23:35 (IST)

Delhi Capitals go on top

Well, this has been a death bowling masterclass from both teams, but it is the Delhi Capitals who have won this. It was closer than the 13-run margin that the scorecard suggests. DC, by virtue of their sixth win in eight games, are at the top of the points table. DC will be mighty impressed with the extreme pace of Nortje who clocked 155 kmph quite easily and regularly. With Rabada, Ashwin and Axar rounding off their bowling, they look a really difficult team to beat.
Shikhar Dhawan's 33-ball 57 was immensely vital as well as it set the platform for Shreyas Iyer, who scored a half century himself. There was no death-over flourish from either team this time though as bowlers came to the party.

That's it from us tonight, but do join us for the coverage of RCB vs KXIP tomorrow. Till then, it's a wrap on Firstpost. Stay safe, good night.
23:31 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan on behalf of injured Shreyas Iyer:

"He (Iyer) is in a bit of pain, but his shoulder his moving, luckily. We will get a report tomorrow. We kept the energy gfoing, we knew their battig isn't too deep. we knew we had an experienced bowling attack. Everytime we needed a wicket, the bowlers delivered. Tushar was very smart as well. He took the important wicket of Stokes that turned the momentum in our favour. We want to keep the momentum going and stay at the top of the table."
23:12 (IST)

After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 148/8 ( Rahul Tewatia 14 , )

Excellent last over from Tushar, and an overall death bowling exhibition from Delhi Capitals. Rabada and Nortje didn't give an inch, and Tushar didn't crumble under pressure. He stuck to his lengths, and was too good for Gopal and Tewatia. DC win by 13 runs. 
23:10 (IST)

That's it. Tushar gets Gopal on the last ball after conceding a boundary the previous ball. Delhi Capitals have won by 13 runs. 
23:02 (IST)

Archer is gone! Rabada troubled him all through with his change in pace until Archer squeezes one straight to Rahane at cover point. 

Jofra Archer c Rahane b Rabada 1(4)
22:54 (IST)

Forget slower ones, this, at 149.6 kmph is an absolute screamer. Nortje yorks Uthappa as ressure mounts on RR. 

Uthappa b Nortje 32(27) [4s-3 6s-1]
22:32 (IST)

Terrible calling there from Uthappa. He hit that straight to Axar, the bowler, and called for a tight single. Axar recovers and hits the stumps to run Parag out at the non-striker's end. They are digging a hole there, are RR. 

Riyan Parag run out (Axar) 1(2)
22:23 (IST)

Axar strikes! He was hit for a couple of sixes by Samson, but the bowler has the last laugh. Darts in an arm ball and Samson is beaten. 

Samson b Axar 25(18) [6s-2]
22:14 (IST)

Stokes is gone! Debutant Tushar strikes with a slower delivery as the left-hander holes out in the deep. What a moment for the yougster.

Stokes c (sub)Lalit Yadav b Tushar Deshpande 41(35) [4s-6]
21:44 (IST)

Well, well...another wicket falls! R Ashwin gets Steve Smith with a perfect, Test match-style, off-spin. Drew a drive, decieved him in flight, and carches the leading edge. 

Smith c and b Ashwin 1(4)
21:41 (IST)

That's it, for Buttler. A 155 kmph good length ball breaches his defence as DC draw first blood. 

Buttler b Nortje 22(9) [4s-3 6s-1]
21:12 (IST)

Axar Patel is gone on the last ball of DC innings. He got a boundary just the previous ball so Unadkat recalibrates his line and length. Axar goes across the line but the leading edge fails to clear Kartik Tyagi at backward point. 

Axar c Kartik Tyagi b Unadkat 7(4) [4s-1]
21:10 (IST)

Now Carey goes! Unadkat takes the pace off, goes wider and Carey tries to muscle this. That went off the toe end of the bat and lands safely in the palm of Archer. 
21:07 (IST)

Big blow for DC as Stoinis departs at the end of the 19th over. Archer drops short and Stoinis puls it straight to deep square leg. 

Stoinis c Rahul Tewatia b Jofra Archer 18(19) [4s-1]
20:51 (IST)

Iyer departs. He tries to hit Tyagi out of Dubai, but the skier doesn't travel beyond Jofra Archer's safe hands. Good hand that from the skipper. 

Shreyas Iyer c Jofra Archer b Kartik Tyagi 53(43) [4s-3 6s-2]
20:37 (IST)

Landmark for Iyer!

Shreyas Iyer has completed 1000 runs as a captain in IPL. 
20:30 (IST)

He's gone! He could have played it with a straight bat, but goes for a reverse sweep. This catches the top edge of the bat and goes to short-third who takes it comfortably. 

Dhawan c Kartik Tyagi b Shreyas Gopal 57(33) [4s-6 6s-2]
19:45 (IST)

Rahane departs, and it is that man again! Jofra Archer is on fire. He digs one in at 145 kmph, Rahane goes for a pull, mistimes, and is taken at mid-on. 

Rahane c Uthappa b Jofra Archer 2(9)
19:32 (IST)

Shaw departs

Gone! Prithvi Shaw goes first ball. Back of length, quick and coming in from Jofra Archer. Shaw goes for an expansive drive, gets an inside edge and the ball crashes into the stumps. He's shocked, and Archer is away!
19:12 (IST)

Playing XI

RR XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi


DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
19:05 (IST)

Toss time! 

DC win the toss and Shreyas Iyer has decided to bat first. "The pitches are getting slower as the tournament is progressing, so we would like to make first use of the pitch. Losing Pant has definitely affected the team balance, but we have enough players to step in," says the skipper. One change for DC; Tushar Deshpande gets an IPL debut. He comes in place of Harshal Patel. 

RR skipper Steve Smith says, "The pitch looks pretty dry, we would have batted first too. We'd look to bowl well and restrict them. It's a used wicket, put a bit of pressure on the and see how it goes." Rajasthan are playing an unchanged XI. 
18:55 (IST)

Pitch report by Kevin Pietersen and Pommie Mbangwa: Feels rather cool today. A lot drier with little patches of grass, but that won't play a great role. This is a new-ball wicket that has something for seamers and spinners. Win the toss and bat first, says KP rather emphatically.
18:10 (IST)

Here are the two teams playing today: Who all do you think should feature in their XIs? What changes are in your mind?

RR: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

DC: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
23:35 (IST)

Delhi Capitals go on top

Well, this has been a death bowling masterclass from both teams, but it is the Delhi Capitals who have won this. It was closer than the 13-run margin that the scorecard suggests. DC, by virtue of their sixth win in eight games, are at the top of the points table. DC will be mighty impressed with the extreme pace of Nortje who clocked 155 kmph quite easily and regularly. With Rabada, Ashwin and Axar rounding off their bowling, they look a really difficult team to beat.
Shikhar Dhawan's 33-ball 57 was immensely vital as well as it set the platform for Shreyas Iyer, who scored a half century himself. There was no death-over flourish from either team this time though as bowlers came to the party.

That's it from us tonight, but do join us for the coverage of RCB vs KXIP tomorrow. Till then, it's a wrap on Firstpost. Stay safe, good night.

23:32 (IST)

Anrich Nortje is the Man of the Match

Nortje: Did not know I bowled 156 kph. I thought he (Buttler) plays them (scoops) really well. I was touch too full but he played it really well. I thought I would stick to my strength and maybe he was expecting something else, maybe a short ball, but I stuck to my strength. We have got some good coaches, working with KG, other fast bowlers has been great. Enjoying this experience. It is really good to be playing. 

23:31 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan on behalf of injured Shreyas Iyer:

"He (Iyer) is in a bit of pain, but his shoulder his moving, luckily. We will get a report tomorrow. We kept the energy gfoing, we knew their battig isn't too deep. we knew we had an experienced bowling attack. Everytime we needed a wicket, the bowlers delivered. Tushar was very smart as well. He took the important wicket of Stokes that turned the momentum in our favour. We want to keep the momentum going and stay at the top of the table."

23:16 (IST)

Steve Smith, RR captain: Disappointing one. We got off to a good start. We lost a couple of wickets. We lost wickets in succession. We needed to take deeper. We thought we bowled pretty well. We restricted them to a par score on the wicket. Batting wise, guys were getting in and getting out. 

23:12 (IST)

After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 148/8 ( Rahul Tewatia 14 , )

Excellent last over from Tushar, and an overall death bowling exhibition from Delhi Capitals. Rabada and Nortje didn't give an inch, and Tushar didn't crumble under pressure. He stuck to his lengths, and was too good for Gopal and Tewatia. DC win by 13 runs. 

23:10 (IST)
wkt

That's it. Tushar gets Gopal on the last ball after conceding a boundary the previous ball. Delhi Capitals have won by 13 runs. 

23:04 (IST)

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 140/7 ( Rahul Tewatia 12 , Shreyas Gopal 1)

Rabada to bowl the 19th, and he delivers an excellent over. This is death bowling masterclass. Three runs and a wicket. 

23:02 (IST)
wkt

Archer is gone! Rabada troubled him all through with his change in pace until Archer squeezes one straight to Rahane at cover point. 

Jofra Archer c Rahane b Rabada 1(4)

22:58 (IST)

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 137/6 ( Rahul Tewatia 10 , Jofra Archer 1)

29 needed of 18. Not too many, but the pitch is already playig tricks. It is stopping and gripping, just what they predicted at the toss. Meanwhile, here's Nortje. Uthappa tries to lap that but is beaten by the slower one. Then, Tewatia's swipe takes the leading edge but the ball falls safely. Something's gotta give, as they say, and it does! He bowls Uthappa with a 150 kmph yorker and follows it with a 154 kmph delivery to the new man Archer. This has been an excellent over thus far. Lots of field changes there and Nortje foxes Tewatia with a (relatively) slower one slanting across him. Single off the last ball but that was an excellent over.

22:54 (IST)
wkt

Forget slower ones, this, at 149.6 kmph is an absolute screamer. Nortje yorks Uthappa as ressure mounts on RR. 

Uthappa b Nortje 32(27) [4s-3 6s-1]

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals latest updates: Delhi Capitals go on top
Shikhar Dhawan's 33-ball 57 was immensely vital as well as it set the platform for Shreyas Iyer, who scored a half century himself. There was no death-over flourish from either team this time though as bowlers came to the party.
That's it from us tonight, but do join us for the coverage of RCB vs KXIP tomorrow. Till then, it's a wrap on Firstpost. Stay safe, good night.

Preview: Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in the 30th game of the Indian Premier League in Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to carry forward the confidence from their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. That win would have been a massive relief after four losses on the trot. They are third from the bottom with six points and would be looking to achieve consistency now. It seemed as if the struggle story would continue in the SRH match as well after they were 78/5 from 12 overs in the chase of 159, but Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag showed great resilience and maturity to pull off the chase.

Tewatia has been consistently performing well with the bat and ball and he will be their go-to man this time around as well. Parag getting some form would be a huge shot in the arm for the middle order. The top order needs to step up though, these are some of the big names in Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson. Samson has fluffed after a solid start in the first two matches. It will be interesting to see where Ben Stokes bats, he opened in the last match but the move didn't work. The other question is whether RR will persist with Robin Uthappa who has been struggling to get runs under his belt.

The bowling department did well against SRH. Jofra Archer, who's been brilliant in the powerplay, and Tewatia will be the key against a formidable DC batting line-up.

After three wins in a row, DC lost against Mumbai Indians in the last match. The injury to Rishabh Pant has given them a selection headache. In the last match, they had to drop Shimron Hetmyer who was slowly finding his groove and get in wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Ajinkya Rahane too had to be drafted in. A lot will be expected of Carey in that middle order.

It seemed like a rare off day for DC against Mumbai Indians. They, however, need to step up their fielding. Prithvi Shaw had a tough time against Mumbai Indians and it's these small things that can turn matches.

The pitches are getting slower and batsmen are finding it difficult to score. Adaptability will be key going into the match.

With RR gaining some momentum and DC looking to bounce back, we can expect an intriguing encounter.

 

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Updated Date: October 14, 2020 23:37:06 IST

