Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 02 November, 2020

02 November, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

152/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 55
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

154/4 (19.0 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals
152/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.6 154/4 (19.0 ov) - R/R 8.10

Match Ended

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

Marcus Stoinis - 10

Rishabh Pant (W) - 6

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rishabh Pant (W) not out 8 7 1 0
Marcus Stoinis not out 10 5 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 3 0 29 1
Yuzvendra Chahal 4 0 29 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 136/4 (17.2)

18 (18) R/R: 10.8

Ajinkya Rahane 60(46) S.R (130.43)

c Shivam Dube b Washington Sundar
IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets, both team qualify for playoffs

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets, both team qualify for playoffs

23:24 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

That was some match. Delhi Capitals did incredibly well to restrict RCB to a meagre total of 152 with some incredible bowling! Bangalore did their best to fight back, taking the early wicket of Prithvi Shaw, but ultimately, the partnership of Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane set up DC for the win perfectly. Both teams will be happy with their performances, seeing as both have sealed their place in the playoffs. We could all do with a break after the exhilarating last few hours of action, so here's where we bid you adieu. Do tune in tomorrow though, because we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates from Mumbai Indians' match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. That's a match you won't want to miss, because if SRH were to win it, they would replace KKR in the playoffs! Until then, goodbye and goodnight. 

Full Scorecard
23:17 (IST)

Man of the Match Anrich Nortje speaks after the match:

I say it time and time again, it's just the basics. We had everyone doing the basics right, it wasn't down to one guy coming up with something special. Coming into this game, small things like rhythm started feeling better again, and once you get those right, it comes off well.

We were thinking about trying to make them hit towards the bigger boundaries. At the start it was difficult, in the powerplay, but we stuck to the plans we had for every batsman, and we tried to use the conditions well. There was a bit of dew at the end of our bowling.

Full Scorecard
23:14 (IST)

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer speaks after the match:

I'm very chuffed with the performance that the boys came up with today. We knew it was a do or die match for us and also an opportunity to get into second place. We'd already said that we wouldn't think about anything else, we wouldn't bother about the Net Run Rate, we were always focused on the win. We were really motivated.

It was a bit tougher to finish off the league stage after our good start, obviously. The teams who played well in the latter half of the season really changed the table. It's been a really competitive season so far.

I feel that the bowlers were really good with their plans, and they executed them perfectly. Anrich Nortje came back really well tonight, we had discussions about his performances and he really came through tonight.

We don't want to overcomplicate things now, we need to stick to our basics. It'll come automatically, if we execute things the way we have planned in our team meetings.

Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)

Virat Kohli: "It's a mixed bag. You come to games to try and get a result your way. Even if the game was drifting away, we controlled the middle overs well enough. I think we've played good enough cricket in this tournament to qualify. We have two games to the final now. We can be more brave in the back end, probably be better in the powerplay (with the ball) which has been our strength."

Full Scorecard
22:54 (IST)

Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets!

Mohammed Siraj to bowl the penultimate over, it's been a while since we last saw him. He starts off with a wide. There's really no need to be giving away extras at this point of the match. Oh lord, Marcus Stoinis has hit a six, and all the pressure seems to have melted off of DC's shoulders. He was sweating though, Chahal was jumping to catch that at the deep square boundary, but he's just a couple of inches too short to take that. Siraj then bowls another wide, he's intent on gifting this to DC. A double and a single follow, before Rishabh Pant wraps up the match with a boundary! A thick top edge clears the keeper AB de Villiers, but RCB are all smiles, because they know they've done what was needed. 

Full Scorecard
22:49 (IST)
six

SIX! Marcus Stoinis hits a massive maximum, to put Delhi Capitals 7 runs away from finishing second. DC 146/4

Full Scorecard
22:46 (IST)

After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 138/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 3 , Marcus Stoinis 1)

Washington Sundar is on, and all he has to do really is to not be hit for three sixes in his first three deliveries. Not a tough thing to do, but in the IPL, you never know. Double off the first ball, and then a wicket! Rahane goes in almost identical fashion to Dhawan, he tries a lap reverse and sends it to Dube at short third. It's a good knock though, Rahane will take pleasure in knowing that he has almost assuredly taken his team to a win tonight. Marcus Stoinis comes on. Just four runs off the over, 15 runs needed in 12 balls.

Full Scorecard
22:44 (IST)

Both RCB and DC have qualified now for this year's playoffs.

Qualification Scenarios:

If SRH wins v MI then MI, DC, SRH and RCB will go through. 
If SRH loses v MI then MI, DC, RCB and KKR will go through. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

22:44 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:43 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Ajinkya Rahane 60 (46b). Strange that, from Rahane. He tried to play a reverse lap shot, and ends up hitting to short third.

Full Scorecard
22:40 (IST)

After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 134/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane 58 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2)

Shahbaz Ahmed will bowl his last over now. He comes up good for Bangalore, Shreyas Iyer is out! The Delhi Capitals captain tried to go big, but the shot didn't have enough juice in it, it's taken quite comfortable by Siraj at long on. Rishabh Pant comes on in his place. 6 runs off the over, and Shahbaz takes a well-deserved break. He was absolutely excellent tonight, a rare bright spark in the Bangalore bowling attack.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:24 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

That was some match. Delhi Capitals did incredibly well to restrict RCB to a meagre total of 152 with some incredible bowling! Bangalore did their best to fight back, taking the early wicket of Prithvi Shaw, but ultimately, the partnership of Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane set up DC for the win perfectly. Both teams will be happy with their performances, seeing as both have sealed their place in the playoffs. We could all do with a break after the exhilarating last few hours of action, so here's where we bid you adieu. Do tune in tomorrow though, because we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates from Mumbai Indians' match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. That's a match you won't want to miss, because if SRH were to win it, they would replace KKR in the playoffs! Until then, goodbye and goodnight. 
22:43 (IST)

OUT! Ajinkya Rahane 60 (46b). Strange that, from Rahane. He tried to play a reverse lap shot, and ends up hitting to short third.
22:37 (IST)

OUT! Shreyas Iyer 7 (9b). Shahbaz Ahmed gets his second wicket, after Iyer holes out to Siraj at long on.
22:30 (IST)

FIFTY! A mature, reserved innings from Ajinkya Rahane results in a 50 off of 37 balls.
22:19 (IST)

OUT! Shikhar Dhawan 54 (41b). Soft dismissal for Shikhar Dhawan this, he tries to be clever but lifts a shot straight into the hands of Dube at short fine.
22:16 (IST)

FOUR! Ajinkya Rahane lofts that over extra cover! DC 99/1
22:14 (IST)

FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan scores yet another half-century, getting to the mark stylishly with a boundary! His fifty came from 37 balls.
21:30 (IST)

OUT! Prithvi Shaw 9 (6b). Oh my word, that was a gorgeous delivery from Siraj! He knocks the stumps clean out of the ground! 
21:03 (IST)

Udana tries to take on the long-off fielder who just went back before the ball. He can't clear the fielder. Udana c Shreyas Iyer b Nortje 4(2)
21:00 (IST)

ABD walks back to the pavilion. Goes for the second run but fails to cross the line in time. Good throw from the deep. e Villiers run out (Rahane/Pant) 35(21)
20:58 (IST)

Dube goes for the big hit again but hits it straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket. His little cameo comes to an end. Shivam Dube c Rahane b Rabada 17(11) 
20:43 (IST)

Another one bites the dust! 

Chris Morris walks back after nicking the ball to the keeper. South African removes another South African. Chris Morris c Pant b Nortje 0(2)
20:41 (IST)

BOWLED!

Padikkal makes room but fails to connect the bat to the ball. Nortje removes the well-set batsman. Devdutt Padikkal b Nortje 50(41)
20:23 (IST)

Kohli tries to take the deep mid-wicket fielder but fails to clear Marcus Stoinis. Ashwin with the big wicket. Kohli c Stoinis b Ashwin 29(24)
19:51 (IST)

Rabada comes in and takes the first wicket. Philippe goes for the big hit but it ends up in a poor shot. Shaw takes a good catch. Philippe c Prithvi Shaw b Rabada 12(17 
19:07 (IST)

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
19:05 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:04 (IST)

Three changes for Delhi

Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel and Daniel Sams come in. 

Two changes for Bangalore

Shivam Dube replaces Gurkeerat. Navdeep Saini is injured so Shahbaz Ahmed is in playing XI 
19:01 (IST)

Toss update

Delhi Capitals win the toss and Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl first. 
17:24 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL!

It's match 55 of the Indian Premier League coming up, and it will see the Delhi Capitals face off against the Royal Challenger Bangalore. If you haven't watched a single minute of action from this season of the IPL, you would be forgiven for thinking that since this is the penultimate match of the league. it'll probably be a dead rubber, but tonight's contest is actually one of huge consequence! RCB and DC are currently level on 14 points with the Kolkata Knight Riders, with RCB in second and DC in third. As of right now, both teams are qualifying for the playoffs, but whoever loses tonight could be in danger of missing out, should SRH beat Mumbai tomorrow. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from this high-stakes encounter!

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: Mohammed Siraj to bowl the penultimate over, it's been a while since we last saw him. He starts off with a wide. There's really no need to be giving away extras at this point of the match. Oh lord, Marcus Stoinis has hit a six, and all the pressure seems to have melted off of DC's shoulders. He was sweating though, Chahal was jumping to catch that at the deep square boundary, but he's just a couple of inches too short to take that. Siraj then bowls another wide, he's intent on gifting this to DC. A double and a single follow, before Rishabh Pant wraps up the match with a boundary! A thick top edge clears the keeper AB de Villiers, but RCB are all smiles, because they know they've done what was needed.

Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday could've been dead rubber if the teams had maintained their superb form they showed a few weeks back. But both teams have lost consecutive matches – Delhi losing their last four while RCB suffering three defeats on a trot. Now, this is a must-win situation for both teams with net run-rate also coming into the picture.

At the moment, RCB are in second spot with 14 points followed by Delhi, who also have secured same number of points but have an inferior net run rate (NRR).

A victory on Monday will propel RCB into the top two and they will then play the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians. If they lose, then they will have to depend on other results. If Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad win their final matches then RCB could miss out on the top four because of NRR.

At the moment, RCB are in second spot with 14 points followed by Delhi, who also secured same points but have an inferior net run rate (NRR). Sportzpics

At the moment, RCB are in second spot with 14 points followed by Delhi, who also secured same points but have an inferior net run rate (NRR). Sportzpics

Not many expected Delhi Capitals would be in this kind of situation during the business end of the tournament. At one point, they were favourites to finish on the top but their fortunes took a terrible turn. Now their situation is similar like RCB. A win would guarantee the second spot on the table. A loss and victories for Punjab and Hyderabad would result in their departure.

So there's pressure on both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Kohli's team possesses experienced international players while Iyer's side has the youngsters who have shown their abilities in the previous matches. If everything goes right, this could be a cracker of a game.

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Squads:

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Royal Challengers BangaloreVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: November 02, 2020 23:19:21 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Jadeja blitzkrieg takes Chennai home in last over
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Jadeja blitzkrieg takes Chennai home in last over

Ravindra Jadeja at his best. Seven needed off two balls and he smashed two sixes to takes CSK home. What a match! Nagarkoti shows great heart and bowls four good balls but fails to get the job one. Dot, 2, 1, dot, 6, 6.CSK win the match by 6 wickets. Despite the loss, KKR still in playoffs contention but they will now depend on the results of other teams.

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Suryakumar Yadav played a blinder to help Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets

IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Kohli, Gurkeerat guide Bangalore to comfortable eight-wicket win over Kolkata
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Kohli, Gurkeerat guide Bangalore to comfortable eight-wicket win over Kolkata

RCB register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over KKR to move ahead of MI to the second spot on the points table! Kohli collects the winning run with 39 balls left in the chase, which gives his side a massive boost to their net run-rate!