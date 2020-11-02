IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets, both team qualify for playoffs

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer speaks after the match:

I'm very chuffed with the performance that the boys came up with today. We knew it was a do or die match for us and also an opportunity to get into second place. We'd already said that we wouldn't think about anything else, we wouldn't bother about the Net Run Rate, we were always focused on the win. We were really motivated.

It was a bit tougher to finish off the league stage after our good start, obviously. The teams who played well in the latter half of the season really changed the table. It's been a really competitive season so far.

I feel that the bowlers were really good with their plans, and they executed them perfectly. Anrich Nortje came back really well tonight, we had discussions about his performances and he really came through tonight.

We don't want to overcomplicate things now, we need to stick to our basics. It'll come automatically, if we execute things the way we have planned in our team meetings.