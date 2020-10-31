Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE (t20)

Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 31 October, 2020

31 October, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

110/9 (20.0 ov)

Match 51
Mumbai Indians

111/1 (14.2 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets

Live Blog
Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians
110/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.5 111/1 (14.2 ov) - R/R 7.74

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets

Ishan Kishan - 31

Suryakumar Yadav - 12

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ishan Kishan not out 72 47 8 3
Suryakumar Yadav not out 12 11 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 4 0 18 0
Anrich Nortje 2.2 0 25 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 68/1 (10.2)

43 (43) R/R: 10.75

Ishan Kishan 31(13)

Quinton de Kock (W) 26(28) S.R (92.85)

b Anrich Nortje
IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Kishan's unbeaten 72 helps MI beat DC by nine wickets

18:51 (IST)

That's it from us here. Mumbai Indians put in a dominant performance to seal the top two spot and showed why they are top of the table. Brilliant all-round cricket from them. Hope you enjoyed it. You can switch over to the second match and follow the live scores and updates from the RCB vs SRH match by clicking on this LINK:

18:48 (IST)

Ishan Kishan, MoM: Batting was not as easy as it looked. The ball wasn't coming on so I had to keep rotating the strike and then take them apart later. My coaches told me that playing shots on the off-side is important. I enjoy batting everywhere, wherever the management wants.

18:48 (IST)

Pollard: It's 16 (wins) off 17 matches (as a captain). It was exceptional from him (Boult), he's been consistently getting wickets in the Powerplay. I kept delaying Bumrah because, on this track, he would be more useful in the middle overs. Kishan has been fantastic at the top, when he gets going, he goes big. He started at No 4 and then getting his opportunity now and getting better, I think he prefers opening on batting. Rohit is getting better, he's getting there. We are also excited, he's working hard. It's a matter of getting another two good games and then see what happens in the final. 

18:45 (IST)

Ishan Kishan is the Payer of the Match for his knock of 72 not out

18:35 (IST)

This is the first win for MI in six IPL games in Dubai.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

18:35 (IST)
18:34 (IST)

What a performance from MI. They have sealed the top-two spot now. Brilliant bowling. Superb catching and almost flawless batting. Kishan showed glimpses of his talent with a wide range of shots in his 45-balls 66. MI chased the total down with ease against a formidable bowling line-up. Bumrah was world class in the middle overs as he scythed through the middle order while Boult set it up with a couple of wickets at the top. DC never really recovered from the early jolts and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

18:32 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer: We fell short at reading the wicket. We were not up to the mark, those wickets in powerplay disrupted the momentum. Lots of flaws to point out but we have got to believe in ourselves. We will have to be fearless (against RCB) and keep things simple. It's an important game for us.

18:27 (IST)
six

MI WIN BY 9 WICKETS! SIX! Kishan finishes it off in style. What a shot to win it. It's full on middle and leg, Kishan picks it up and flicks it over deep square leg for a huge maximum. Rohit in the dug out enjoyed it to the core. 

18:25 (IST)

After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 105/1 ( Ishan Kishan 66 , Suryakumar Yadav 12)

Another excellent over for MI. Suryakumar got a single off the first ball and then Kishan hammered a six off the next. The next four balls yielded three singles. 10 runs off the over. MI need just 6 runs from 36 balls.

18:23 (IST)
six

SIX! Clobbered! It's full on middle and off, Kishan gets down and slog sweeps it powerfully over deep mid-wicket off Dubey. 

Highlights

title-img
18:45 (IST)

Ishan Kishan is the Payer of the Match for his knock of 72 not out
18:27 (IST)

MI WIN BY 9 WICKETS! SIX! Kishan finishes it off in style. What a shot to win it. It's full on middle and leg, Kishan picks it up and flicks it over deep square leg for a huge maximum. Rohit in the dug out enjoyed it to the core. 
18:16 (IST)

FIFTY! Kishan gets to his half0century off 37 balls. He lofts one over extra cover for a couple and brings up his fifty. A very good innings so far. Good mix of caution and aggression.
18:10 (IST)

OUT! Nortje finally breaks the opening stand. It's a good length delivery outside off, De Kock looks to guide it to third man but ends up dragging it onto the stumps.
17:08 (IST)

OUT! Run out! Bumrah can do no wrong today! He's affected a run out as well. Rabada misses his swing and gets hit on the leg, he looks for a single but is sent back. Bumrah charges towards the ball, picks it up and scores a direct hit. Replays show Rabada was short.
17:00 (IST)

OUT! Brilliant catch. Boult gets his third. It's a tough full outside off, Ashwin looks to loft it down the ground, doesn't connect it off the middle, it flies off the toe end of the bat in the air, Krunal runs to his left from long on, Pollard too was charging towards the ball but then Krunal pouches it safely and goes tumbling. Good call and communication between the two fielders. 
16:46 (IST)

OUT! It's a procession in Dubai. Hetmyer walks back. They are just not able to get them off the middle. It's back of a length delivery from Coulter-Nile, Hetmyer goes for a pull but doesn't get it off the middle and helps it straight into the hands of Krunal at deep square leg.
16:40 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah gets his third. He is on fire....Harshal Patel walks back to the pavilion. Good length delivery outside off, angling in and goes straight on. Harshal Patel stays in his crease and looks to flick, he misses and gets his high on the pads. The umpire lifts his finger on the appeal. Replays showed the ball was going over the stumps. With no reviews left, he had no option bit to walk back to the hut.
16:30 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah strikes for the second time in the over. It's a good length delivery outside off, angling in, it jags back in further. Pant stays in his crease and looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses. He is trapped right in front. The umpire raises his finger on the appeal. Pant opts for a review only to see three reds on the big screen. It was hitting middle and leg. Delhi in trouble at 62/5.
16:26 (IST)

OUT! Stoinis' struggles continue. He goes for 2. It's that man Bumrah who gets his first wicket. Hits that hard length again. It tails away after landing. Stoinis, with his feet rooted to the ground, feels for it and gets an outside edge to the keeper who at first fumbles but then grabs it safely. 
16:20 (IST)

OUT! Brilliant stumping from De Kock and excellent bowling from Chahar. It's a tough slower through the air outside off from Chahar, it spins away sharply, Iyer is done in by the flight, he looks to heave it across the line but is too early into his shot. He misses it and de Kock clips the bails off in a flash. Superb stuff from the bowler and the keeper.
15:45 (IST)

OUT! Boult gets his man. Prithvi flops again! Clever change of length from Boult. Prithvi charges down the track, Prithvi dances down the track and is early into his pull, he gets a top edge. De Kock settles under it and takes a very good catch. It hasn't started well for Delhi.....again.
15:34 (IST)

OUT! Suryakumar Yadav can do no wrong at the moment. What a catch. It's a touch wide outside off, Dhawan slashes it hard uppishly, Suryakumar dives forward at backward point and plucks it inches above the ground. The umpire goes upstairs to check whether the catch was clean and it indeed was clean. Second consecutive duck for Dhawan. Good start for MI.
15:05 (IST)

Toss: Pollard wins the toss and elects to field. He informs of two changes as Hardik Pandya is rested and Jayant Yadav comes in while Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in place of James Pattinson. The MI captain says that the wicket looks a bit unsure of what it will do so it's better to chase down the target. 

Shreyas says they anyways wanted to bat first and batting first has been really important to DC. Three changes for DC - Leg spinner Praveen Dubey, Prihvi Shaw, and Harshal Patel come in in place of Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande and Axar Patel.
14:55 (IST)

Pitch report: It's 33 degrees in Dubai. The last time the strip was used was 8th October between SRH and KXIP. The average score batting first at the Dubai International Stadium is170 but it's160 in day games. The surface looks firm. It looks better than what the average score tells. Deep Das Gupta says this is a good surface to bat on. The spinners will have a role to play. He also reckons that since the pitch will get slower, the team winning the toss would want to bat first.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: MI WIN BY 9 WICKETS! SIX! Kishan finishes it off in style. What a shot to win it. It's full on middle and leg, Kishan picks it up and flicks it over deep square leg for a huge maximum. Rohit in the dug out enjoyed it to the core.

Preview: Delhi Capitals lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

At one point in time, Delhi Capitals were cruising and looked a formidable side who had the perfect balance and the one to beat. Now, the tables have turned. They are struggling to get a win on the board and have lost their last three matches.

Their batting has let them down big time. Their last two totals read - 131 all out and 135/9. Their problems have continued. One of the openers hasn't clicked. Ajinkya Rahane has flopped, while Prithvi Shaw has lost his touch.

The rest of the batting order too needs to step up. Marcus Stoinis has gone cold, Hetmyer has been inconsistent. Rishabh Pant hasn't found the perfect balance between defence and attack.

Head coach Ricky Ponting admitted that chasing is a concern and DC need to hit the reset button.

"It's been a concern. When we decide to bowl first, we've given away big totals. We have to get better at that, we need to be better at bowling first and at chasing totals because so far, it hasn't worked for us," said Ponting after the match in the post-match conference.

"We had a rough idea from the start of the game on how many points one might need to qualify. We got to seven wins quite quickly, and now lost three in a row. We have to reset right now," Ponting added.

The bowling too needs improvement. R Ashwin hasn't found his rhythm in the last two matches while Tushar Deshpande has gone for plenty.

DC need to get their mojo back quickly. They play the top two sides in their last two fixtures and it could be tough. They are still not in a do or die situation but you never know what can happen in this unpredictable tournament.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs, thanks to CSK's win over KKR on Thursday. They would like to strengthen their position at the top of the table and their chances of ending in the top two.

After the thumping loss to Rajasthan Royals, they would have gained a lot of confidence in the way they chased down 165 against RCB in their last match. Suryakumar Yadav was the man of the moment and with the form he is in, he will again be a big threat for the DC bowlers. There is still uncertainty about Rohit Sharma's participation and in his absence, Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the side. Pollard has impressed with his leadership.

The MI bowlers bowled well in the middle overs and the death against RCB, they would look to improve on their powerplay bowling. Trent Boult has gone for runs in the last couple of matches and would look to get back to his best as soon as possible.

When these two teams met earlier in the tournament, Mumbai beat DC easily by five wickets with Quinton de Kock and Yadav scoring half-centuries to chase down 163.

Mumbai Indians would look for consistency and momentum ahead of the playoffs. We can expect a cracker.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 31, 2020 18:55:44 IST

