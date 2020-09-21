Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE SCORE (t20)

Delhi Capitals Vs Kings XI Punjab At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 20 September, 2020

20 September, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
157/8 (20.0 ov)

Match 2
157/8 (20.0 ov)

Delhi Capitals tied with Kings XI Punjab (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 2 wickets)

Live Blog
157/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.85 157/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.85

Match Ended

Chris Jordan - 0

Mohammed Shami - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammed Shami not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 4 0 28 2
Marcus Stoinis 3 0 29 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 157/8 (20)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Chris Jordan 5(6) S.R (83.33)

c Kagiso Rabada b Marcus Stoinis
IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs KXIP Match, Full cricket score: Stoinis, Rabada’s heroics help Delhi beat Punjab in Super Over

Highlights

title-img
23:42 (IST)

And that's it. Two off the second ball and DC have clinched the win. Down the leg stump line and Pant guided it to fine leg region, the fielder cut it off and threw but by that time, two runs had been completed. DC finally wins the contest, after almost giving it up and collects two points. Punjab and especially Mayank must be gutted.
23:36 (IST)

Clean bowled! Rabada castles Pooran's stumps on the third ball. Pooran walks back for a duck. Punjab manage just 2 in the Super Over. DC need 3 to win. 
23:33 (IST)

Punjab, Super Over Ball 2: Rahul perishes in the deep. He tries to pull but has been tricked by Rabada's slow bouncer and Axar completes the catch!
23:25 (IST)

OUT! We have a Super Over! Jordan hits it directly into the hands of Rabada.  The match is tied. Jordan dismissed for 5. 
23:23 (IST)

OUT! Punjab have lost Mayank. Full toss and Mayank hits it directly to Hetmyer at deep cover. Punjab need 1 off 1. Crazy scenes in Dubai. This could be a tie. What a knock by Mayank but he could not finish it off himself. Agarwal c Hetmyer b Stoinis 89(60)   
23:07 (IST)

SIX! Half century for Mayank, as he smashes this over cover for a six! What a knock this has been from him!
22:55 (IST)

OUT! Rabada comes and gets a wicket. Length ball and Gowtham made room to cut but ended up edging it to Pant behind. Sixth Punjab batsman out. Gowtham c Pant b Rabada 20(14)
22:31 (IST)

OUT! Punjab lose their fifth wicket. Sarfaraz comes down the wicket to release some pressure, could not connect it well and has now been caught at long on by Shaw off Axar. Sarfaraz Khan c Prithvi Shaw b Axar 12(12)
22:15 (IST)

OUT! Delhi are all over Punjab at the moment. Maxwell could not connect well, played it early and it went straight up in the air, Iyer completed a safe catch at mid off. Maxwell c Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 1(4)   
22:09 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin gets the second wicket in the over. An absolute beauty from Ashwin, the arm ball, and Pooran could not read it as it went between his front leg and bat, to hit the top of middle. Ashwin is ecstatic and why not! Pooran b Ashwin 0(3)
22:06 (IST)

OUT! Karun Nair lasts for just 3 balls as he gets caught at fine leg region by Shaw. Ashwin gets wicket on the first ball of his spell. Great start for him and good little comeback by DC with the ball in hand. Nair c Prithvi Shaw b Ashwin 1(3)
22:00 (IST)

OUT! Mohit returns to the attack and he delivers, castles Rahul's stump. He brings it in and Rahul was not ready for this, the ball may have taken an inside edge and hit the stumps. A wicket finally for DC. Rahul b Mohit Sharma 21(19)
21:20 (IST)

OUT! Stoinis is caught short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run off the final ball of the innings, but the umpire later signals a front-foot no-ball. Next batsman to face the free hit as Stoinis' blitzkreig finally comes to an end. DC 154/8
 

Stoinis run out (Rahul/Pooran) 53(21)
21:18 (IST)

SIX! Fifty for Marcus Stoinis off just 20 deliveries as he smashes the ball over the square-leg fence for a maximum off the penultimate ball of the Delhi innings for a 90m hit! DC 152/7
21:12 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin tries to ramp a short ball from Cottrell towards third man, but doesn't get the distance needed to clear the rope as Shami collects an easy catch. And out comes the salute from Cottrell! DC 127/7

Ashwin c Shami b Cottrell 4(6)
20:55 (IST)

OUT! Cottrell strikes as soon as he's brought back into the attack, getting a faint nick off Axar's bat after strangling him down the leg side. DC 96/6

Patel c Rahul b Cottrell 6(9)
20:42 (IST)

OUT! Can't keep KXIP quiet for too long it seems, as one wicket leads to another! Shami gets rid of Iyer after being brought back into the attack as the Delhi captain miscues the ball to give Jordan a simple catch at mid off. DC 86/5

Iyer c Jordan b Shami 39(32)
20:39 (IST)

BOWLED! First IPL wicket for Ravi Bishnoi, as he gets rid of the dangerous Rishabh Pant just when the Delhi keeper-bat was starting to shift gears, dragging the ball onto his stumps while looking for another big hit. DC 86/4

Pant b Bishnoi 31(29)
20:30 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Iyer and Pant for the fourth wicket off as many deliveries, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single off the penultimate ball of the 12th over. DC 63/3
19:52 (IST)

OUT! What an over this is turning out to be for Shami, as Hetmyer departs just two deliveries after Shaw! The West Indian tried to ride the bounce, and ended up pushing it in Agarwal's direction at cover for the simplest of catches. DC 13/3

Hetmyer c Agarwal b Shami 7(13)
19:49 (IST)

OUT! Poor shot by Shaw, miscuing a pull off a back-of-length delivery to get caught by Jordan running to his right from mid on, as Delhi Capitals lose their second opener in less than four overs. DC 9/2

Shaw c Jordan b Shami 5(9)
19:39 (IST)

OUT! KXIP get the first breakthrough, and it's all thanks to the confusion between Dhawan and Shaw, resulting in the latter walking back to the dugout for a two-ball duck. DC 6/1

Dhawan run out (KL Rahul) 0(2)
19:14 (IST)

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharm
19:04 (IST)

TOSS: Kings XI Punjab win the toss, and skipper KL Rahul opts to field first.
18:04 (IST)

Having issues remembering all names while picking your best XI for both teams? No problem! Below are the two squads. 

DC: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

KXIP: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.
17:38 (IST)

Two greats will pit their wits against each other in the background as their captains, with an ability to achieve greatness, lead their power-hitters out for an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.

Click here to read the full preview of Match No 2 of IPL 2020. 

00:05 (IST)

Wow, what a match. DC were winning it from the start of the chase till about the 16th over before Mayank and Gowtham started taking on the bowlers and then in the last over, with just one away from victory, things changed for the worse for the Kings XI. A tie and a Super Over, in just the second match of the tournament. Unreal as it may sound, it has given the cricket watchers a treat for sure. 

We will return tomorrow with another game where Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. For now, bye bye from us. 

00:05 (IST)

Marcus Stoinis is Player of the Match for his fifty and two wickets:

It is a weird game. Sometimes luck goes your way. Enjoying the good days. Just try to close down as much as I can. Nice to play in IPL, what a great competition.   

00:04 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals captain: Yeah seriously it was so difficult to stand out there and see the match heading in a different direction. Kagiso is a game-changer and the way Stoinis batted was game-changing. If you see our top-order batsmen, it’s really difficult to stop them. It wasn’t easy to hit the ball from the word go. Thankfully, me and Rishabh played a good knock. Really satisfied with the performance. (On catching) As soon as the match progresses, you’ll get used to it (bright floodlights) and field better. It was really important for us to get wickets as the total was small, and I knew if I save KG’s over for the end, he’ll win it for us. In T20s, it changes from here to there. (On Ashwin) We’ll it’s totally upto the physio now to see how he’s feeling. He’s a strong-minded guy, and we hope he’ll recover. (On choosing batsmen for Super Over) We usually go by lefty-righty combination as it’s difficult for bowlers to change the line. The way Stoinis came in after Pant’s wicket, it was really commendable.

23:50 (IST)

"It’s just the plans, what’s working for me on the day. Today was just mixing things up, and luckily it worked. Sometimes it works for you, sometimes it doesn’t. I just back myself with the extra pace and bounce. (On catch to dismiss Chris Jordan) I just stuck my hand out, and it stuck. I think the ball before, he moved me to the exact position. It was just the reaction," says Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals' hero in the Super Over.

23:48 (IST)

KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab captain: Lot of positives and we will learn from the mistake. Mayank has been amazing and this is the kind of innings we expect from him. Glad to see his Test match confidence come into IPL. Like I said at the toss, we did not know what to expect. Wicket remains the same for both teams. Whatever the result, good to see the fight boys showed. 13 more games and we can get better from here. 

23:44 (IST)

Did you know?

This is the 10th tied match in the history of IPL.

23:44 (IST)

Mayank Agarwal today:

First 44 balls : 48 runs (SR : 109.09)
Last 16 balls : 41 runs (SR : 256.25)

23:42 (IST)

And that's it. Two off the second ball and DC have clinched the win. Down the leg stump line and Pant guided it to fine leg region, the fielder cut it off and threw but by that time, two runs had been completed. DC finally wins the contest, after almost giving it up and collects two points. Punjab and especially Mayank must be gutted.

23:41 (IST)

Shami bowls a wide and it is a big one down the leg stump line. Rahul collects it and is upset by this effort. 2 needed off 5

23:41 (IST)

Delhi, Ball 1: Shami runs in hard and short and Pant missed it completely, Rahul collects it easily. A dot. 3 needed off 5.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab latest updates: And that's it. Two off the second ball and DC have clinched the win. Down the leg stump line and Pant guided it to fine leg region, the fielder cut it off and threw but by that time, two runs had been completed. DC finally wins the contest, after almost giving it up and collects two points. Punjab and especially Mayank must be gutted.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab, led by their new captain KL Rahul, will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against Delhi Capitals, captained by Shreyas Iyer. Both the teams had contrasting campaigns last time around, with DC entering the playoffs but faltering, while KXIP finished sixth.

The last time the tournament was partially held in UAE in 2014, KXIP went onto reach the final, where they eventually lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

They haven’t reached the playoffs since.

Rahul has been consistent over the last few years, ending up as KXIP’s highest run-scorer in 2018 and 2019, despite his team finishing below the top four. He will be supported by the likes of Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order while Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman and India’s Murugan Ashwin will head the spin department.

They have some fiery pacers too, in Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin, who was bought by DC during the auction last December, will turn up against his former side. Ashwin was the captain of KXIP for two full seasons, in 2018 and 2019. DC also features experienced campaigners like Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan.

England’s duo of Jason Roy and Chris Woakes had pulled out of the tournament, and have been replaced by Daniel Sams and Anrich Nortje respectively in the DC setup.

Squads:

DC: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

KXIP: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) 

