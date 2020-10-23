Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 23 October, 2020

23 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

114/9 (20.0 ov)

Match 41
Mumbai Indians

116/0 (12.2 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets

Live Blog
114/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.69 116/0 (12.2 ov) - R/R 9.40

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets

Quinton de Kock (W) - 46

Ishan Kishan - 68

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Quinton de Kock (W) not out 46 37 5 2
Ishan Kishan not out 68 37 6 5
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 0 34 0
Shardul Thakur 2.2 0 26 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

116 (116) R/R: 9.4

Ishan Kishan 68(37)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs MI Match, Full cricket score: Ishan Kishan's 37-ball 68 guides Mumbai to 10-wicket win over Chennai

22:53 (IST)

CSK are having a bad tournament but it went from bad to worse today. So many unwanted records were made by them like losing five wickets in the powerplay for the first time or losing a match by 10 wickets, also for the first time in IPL but that's what IPL 2020 has been for MS Dhoni and CSK. Dhoni has already spoken about how CSK need to look at the future now and while they are still alive in the tournament, it looks very very impossible for them to reach the playoffs from here. MI on the other hand are just one way from the knockout stage. Another good win for them tonight. 

That's it from our side for tonight! We will see you tomorrow.

22:49 (IST)

Trent Boult is Man of the Match

Boult: New franchise, it has been enjoyable. It has been exciting. Pretty natural stuff, just got the ball moving, got assistance in the air. Wickets are getting lot slower and drier.

22:48 (IST)

Kieron Pollard, MI captain: (On being captain) It's part and parcel of it, sometimes you don't actually have to be a leader to be a leader, I know a thing or two. So it was just a matter of me stepping in and it came off tonight. We wanted to bowl them out under 100 but Sam batted well. I think it was a total team effort. Two-three wickets early puts you in the game and to get 4-5 is fantastic. There's always room for improvement, myself making some mistakes on the field, guys not being aware in certain situations. Maybe it's no technical, but it's things you need to speak about.

22:35 (IST)

MS Dhoni: It hurts. What you need to see is what are the things that are going wrong. This year, it hasn't been our year. What you need to see is where we actually went wrong, right from the second game. It was more about the bowling, Rayudu got injured, the other batsman were maybe not their 100 percent and in cricket when you're going through a tough phase, you need a bit of luck. I think it's important for us to have a clear picture of next year. There are lots of ifs and buts, auction, where the venues will be. The coming three games will be an ideal opportunity to see some of the youngsters in preparation for the next year. A few more who are on the bench will get games in the coming three games.

22:31 (IST)

Mumbai Indians becomes the first the team to beat CSK by 10 wickets in the history of IPL.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

22:31 (IST)
22:25 (IST)

MI win by 10 wickets! 

They have done their net run rate a huge favour by chasing down the target inside 13 overs and without losing a wicket. They are now just one win away from reaching the playoffs. For CSK, the problems seem never-ending. 

22:23 (IST)

After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 112/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 42 , Ishan Kishan 68)

Chahar comes back into the attack. Just four from the over with four singles and after a long time an over without a boundary. Only three needed now. 

22:20 (IST)

After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 108/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 40 , Ishan Kishan 66)

Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. 10 from the over. Seven needed now. There was a chance but Gaikwad put down the catch of QDK at midwicket as the batsman tried to play a flick. QDK added a maximum in the over also with a shot over mid off for a six.

22:17 (IST)
six

SIX! Slower delivery from Thakur and QDK got into the slot as he hit it over long off for a maximum

22:16 (IST)

After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 98/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 32 , Ishan Kishan 64)

Tahir continues. 10 from the over with another six for Kishan. A humongous one down the ground. 17 needed now. We are halfway through the innings and CSK have not found it important enough to make Curran bowl. 

Highlights

22:25 (IST)

MI win by 10 wickets! 

They have done their net run rate a huge favour by chasing down the target inside 13 overs and without losing a wicket. They are now just one win away from reaching the playoffs. For CSK, the problems seem never-ending. 
22:09 (IST)

FIFTY! What away to get to the half-century mark. A reverse sweep six over the square on off against Jadeja. Well made fifty by Kishan.
21:17 (IST)

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 114/9 ( Imran Tahir 13 , )

Boult cleans up Curran on the last ball of the over. He kept bowling different lengths in the over but the yorker and leaked runs. The one yorker he bowled has uprooted the off stump. Curran has done a great job for CSK, with his 47-ball 52. Top knock under the cirumstances with help from Thakur and Tahir. 

MI need 115 to win the game. 
21:15 (IST)

FOUR! Short now from Boult, Curran goes on back foot and pulled it away for four runs to square leg boundary. FIFTY for Curran!
20:48 (IST)

OUT! Thakur is gone. No pace on the ball and short in length, he goes hard at the ball, wanted to hit it over point and ended up giving a simple catch to the fielder placed there. CSK are right down now. Thakur c Suryakumar Yadav b Coulter-Nile 11(20)
20:18 (IST)

OUT! Folks, CSK have lost another wicket. Chahar has been stumped off Chahar. Deepak Chahar is the man gone. Rahul Chahar the wicket taker. Terrible night for Chennai. Chahar st de Kock b Rahul Chahar 0(5) 
20:08 (IST)

OUT! Dhoni is gone. this time Chahar the bowler was little shorter and Dhoni still went after the ball, on front foot, swung hard, ball took the outside edge and de Kock did the rest behind the stumps. CSK are six down. You read it right. Dhoni c de Kock b Rahul Chahar 16(16)
20:00 (IST)

OUT! Boult strikes again. CSK are five down in the powerplay. Jadeja dances down the wicket and plays across the line, gives an easy catch to man at mid-wicket. Jadeja c Krunal Pandya b Boult 7(6)
19:47 (IST)

OUT! CSK look in hurry to finish their innings. Faf du Plessis is gone now. CSK are four down. Boult swings it away from him and Faf does not move his feet and goes after it, edges it to keeper. du Plessis c de Kock b Boult 1(7)
19:42 (IST)

OUT! CSK lose their third wicket. Two in two for Bumrah. Jagadeesan in and out. Length ball, Jagadeesan tries to toy with it and edges it to the first slip in the process. Mumbai Indians in celebration mode again. Bumrah is on hat-trick. N Jagadeesan c Suryakumar Yadav b Bumrah 0(1)
19:40 (IST)

OUT! CSK two down now. Rayudu is gone. Short and quicker from Bumrah, Rayudu went for the pull but it touched his gloves and looped into the air, De Kock completed an easy catch behind. Terrible start for CSK. Rayudu c de Kock b Bumrah 2(3)
19:36 (IST)

OUT! After struggling for first four balls, Gaikwad is gone. Boult set him up beautifully. He bowled two outswingers before bringing this one in sharply and caught Gaikwad right in front of the stumps. On field umpire said on but Pollard went upstairs and what a good DRS taken. Ball tracking shows three reds and CSK are one down. 
Ruturaj Gaikwad lbw b Boult 0(5)
19:09 (IST)

MI XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

CSK XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir
19:08 (IST)

Kieron Pollard, MI Captain: We will bowl first. Yes we know teams batting first have won here in Sharjah but that is past now. We want to get to top 2, but we want to still play the good cricket. Rohit struggling with left hamstring. Saurabh Tiwary comes in for him.

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: We wanted to bowl first also. We need a good start with the bat now. There have been quite a few reasons behind the poor show. We had phases where games completely went away from us. The players did not take responsibilities. Quite a few reasons and we tried to address as many of them as possible. N Jagadeesan Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad are in for Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav
19:01 (IST)

Toss News: Pollard wins toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: MI win by 10 wickets! 
They have done their net run rate a huge favour by chasing down the target inside 13 overs and without losing a wicket. They are now just one win away from reaching the playoffs. For CSK, the problems seem never-ending.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah. The dismal performance of the Chennai franchise in the 13th edition of IPL has continued and they are languishing at the bottom of the table with seven losses and three wins from 10 matches, still somehow they have stayed alive in the tournament.

Just when the fans had started gathering some hope after CSK's win over SRH in Dubai, it again came crashing down with back-to-back losses, against DC and RR. It was their batting that disappointed as they could post just 125/5 against RR. It has been a huge cause of concern for them right through the tournament.

They need a change, add some flamboyance in the batting order. It will be interesting to see whether they do bring in the youngsters after MS Dhoni's comments that they didn't see as much spark in some of their young players. They desperately need a change for sure...and the captain to lead from the front.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will look to get back to winning ways after the thrilling Super Over loss to Kings XI Punjab.

Rohit Sharma will be looking to achieve more consistency with the bat while the middle order will need to step up after the failure against KXIP. Maybe, they need to promote Kieron Pollard up the order. He's been in brilliant hitting form. Hardik Pandya hasn't found his groove but such is the nature of his job where he is required to attack from the word go.

It will also be interesting to see if James Pattinson comes back into the side in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile who hasn't done too badly in the opportunities he's got.

Jasprit Bumrah will again be the biggest threat to CSK while Trent Boult would be looking to bounce back after being hit for 48 runs from 4 overs against KXIP. The bowlers would look to impose themselves on the struggling CSK batting line-up. A win over CSK would allow MI to take the top spot in the league table.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 23, 2020 22:55:39 IST

Tags:

