Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 29 October, 2020

29 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

172/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 49
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

178/4 (20.0 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets

Live Blog
Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings
172/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.6 178/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.9

Match Ended

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets

Sam Curran - 5

Ravindra Jadeja - 31

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sam Curran not out 13 14 1 0
Ravindra Jadeja not out 31 11 2 3
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 4 0 31 2
Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3 0 34 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 140/4 (17.2)

38 (38) R/R: 13.41

Sam Curran 5(6)

Ruturaj Gaikwad 72(53) S.R (135.84)

b Pat Cummins
IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Jadeja blitzkrieg takes Chennai home in last over

IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Jadeja blitzkrieg takes Chennai home in last over

23:37 (IST)

That's all we have for tonight. Another nail-biter which ended with Chennai Super Kings on the winning side of things but pity they can't make it to the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders needed to win this one to ensure they have the upper hand when it comes to making it to the next stage but now, things have turned little bit complicated for their liking. They still have one match to play and they need those two points.

We'll be back again tomorrow for another crucial match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, both teams in contention for top four spot. See you then!   

Full Scorecard
23:32 (IST)

Gaikwad is Man of the Match

Gaikwad: It feels good. Very confident. Thankfully both knocks came in winning results. Confidence was there. I backed myself. When I got out, situations were difficult. I knew I will take my time. It was matter of time as confidence was always there. COVID has made me tough. Our captain always face every situation with a smile. It was difficult but I was trying. I do work hard and I have six pack abs.

Full Scorecard
23:30 (IST)

MS Dhoni: "It was one game where the climax went in our favour. A lot of credit to the boys. This season, he (Jadeja) has been fantastic. He has looked to score every way. Ruturaj has shown the talent that he is. He came in and got positive with COVID. We didn't have much time to have a look at him. I think it is very exciting how he has grabbed his chances." 

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)

Eoin Morgan

"I think we played really well there. Our bowlers absolutely gave their everything. We have one game left, and still have a very little chance. We felt we were right in the game. Looking forward to the next game against Royals."

Full Scorecard
23:14 (IST)

Teams finishing last with five wins in an IPL season:

2018
2019
2020

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:14 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:13 (IST)

Mumbai Indians becomes the first team to qualify for this year's playoffs.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:13 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:13 (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja at his best. Seven needed off two balls and he smashed two sixes to take CSK home. What a match! Nagarkoti shows great heart and bowls four good balls but fails to get the job done. Dot, 2, 1, dot, 6, 6. 

CSK win the match by 6 wickets. Despite the loss, KKR are still in playoffs contention but they will now depend on the results of other teams.   

Full Scorecard
23:10 (IST)
six

Another six to finish the match. Jadeja does it for CSK! 

Full Scorecard
23:08 (IST)
six

JADEJA CLEARS THE DEEP MID-WICKET BOUNDARY!

98 metres six off the penultimate ball. CSK need just one run now, 

Full Scorecard
23:04 (IST)

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 163/4 ( Sam Curran 10 , Ravindra Jadeja 19)

Ferguson starts off with a wide down the leg. The next ball is a low full toss, Jadeja hits it straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder for just one run. Curran then tries for the scoop but Ferguson follows the batsman and the batsman misses his shot. Another full delivery to Curran just for a single. He misses his length in the next ball and Jadeja finds the boundary. Ferguson then bowls a high full toss to Jadeja and it's a no-ball so a free hit. Jadeja makes sure he punishes Ferguson with a six and then a four off the edge. What an over for CSK! 20 off it and now they need 10 from 6 balls.  

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:13 (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja at his best. Seven needed off two balls and he smashed two sixes to take CSK home. What a match! Nagarkoti shows great heart and bowls four good balls but fails to get the job done. Dot, 2, 1, dot, 6, 6. 

CSK win the match by 6 wickets. Despite the loss, KKR are still in playoffs contention but they will now depend on the results of other teams.   
22:52 (IST)

BOWLED!

Full and straight from Cummins. Gaikwad tries to paddle the ball but misses it. A good knock comes to an end. Ruturaj Gaikwad b Cummins 72(53
22:37 (IST)

BOWLED!

Varun with a 107 kmph delivery and it disturbs the stumps. Dhoni goes on the backfoot but fails to get his bat or body to the ball.  Dhoni b Chakravarthy 1(4)
22:31 (IST)

Rayudu tries for another big hit but this time, the catch is taken at mid-off. Relieve for Cummins and KKR. Rayudu c Narine b Cummins 38(20)  
21:54 (IST)

Watson's patience runs off. 

He tries to clear the long-on boundary but Rinku Singh takes a simple catch. Varun Chakaravarthy strikes! Watson c Rinku Singh b Chakravarthy 14(19)
21:06 (IST)

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 172/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (W) 21 , Rahul Tripathi 3)

KKR finish with 172/5 on the board. Good last over by Ngidi. Got hit for four on the first ball of the over but came back strongly to pick up Morgan's wicket. Then three singles off the next three balls before Tripathi takes double on the last ball. CSK have done well to stop KKR to this total. Nine off the last over. Chase coming up in 10 minutes.
21:02 (IST)

OUT! Slower ball from Ngidi, Morgan reaches out for it again, hits but does not connect, goes to Gaikwad at long off who takes a safe catch. Morgan c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Ngidi 15(12)
20:50 (IST)

OUT! Sam Curran takes a good catch in the lights, slower from Ngidi, right in the slot, Rana deceived by it, he went after it but did not connect, ball went high up in the air, came down to Curran who took it safely. Nitish Rana c Sam Curran b Ngidi 87(61)
20:30 (IST)

OUT! Turn and bounce for Jadeja and Rinku swing sat on one knee and attempted a swat-sweep but the ball took the leading edge and went up in the air, Rayudu completed the catch. Rinku Singh c Rayudu b Jadeja 11(11)
20:12 (IST)

OUT! Narine is gone, tossed up by Santner, and Narine went after it, but could not get the power behind it, he has been holed out at deep mid-wicket by Jadeja, who does not drop many. 
Narine c Jadeja b Santner 7(7)
20:07 (IST)

OUT! Gill has been clean bowled! Karn Sharma into the attack, he bowls a quicker, straighter one and Gill played for the turn, missed it and the ball hit the leg stump. Shubman Gill b Karn Sharma 26(17)
19:06 (IST)

KKR XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders latest updates: Ravindra Jadeja at his best. Seven needed off two balls and he smashed two sixes to takes CSK home. What a match! Nagarkoti shows great heart and bowls four good balls but fails to get the job one. Dot, 2, 1, dot, 6, 6.CSK win the match by 6 wickets. Despite the loss, KKR still in playoffs contention but they will now depend on the results of other teams.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KKR are pushed back from fourth to fifth place after the loss to Kings XI Punjab. They are level on points with Punjab but separated by the run rate. With the competition getting hotter, KKR will need to up the ante big time. They have lost their last two matches and we've seen that getting that momentum back is tough. Delhi Capitals have faced that problem and have lost three matches on the trot.

The biggest problem concerning them is their batting. Their top-order faltered against KXIP in their previous match and that meant that they were playing the catch-up game right from the start. Shubman Gill finally got a fifty-plus score but didn't seem at this fluent best. Rahul Tripathi hasn't contributed enough since that 81 against CSK in Abu Dhabi. His scores since that innings read - 4,16,7,23,1,13,7. Nitish Rana too has been inconsistent. They need to promote their best batsman, Eoin Morgan up the order, probably three or four.

It seems like they still haven't found their best combination. In the last match, Kamlesh Nagarkoti didn't bowl and batted ahead of Pat Cummins who's been decent with the bat as well. If they are not going to bowl Nagarkoti, maybe they should look to get in a batsman and strengthen that batting a bit more.

The bowlers had an off day against KXIP and KKR would expect a much better display against CSK.

They also need to consider the fact that CSK are out of the competition and have nothing to lose. So that factor makes it even tougher. They beat RCB in their last match and will be looking to be the party poopers.

CSK will be looking to build for the next season and give the youngsters the chance. The way Ruturaj Gaikwad batted against RCB would have given him as well as the team a lot of confidence.

CSK would look to shuffle and give chances to players who haven't got one in the tournament.

With one team desperately looking to qualify for the playoffs and one team playing for pride, we can expect an enthralling contest.

 

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squadAndre RussellDinesh KarthikKamlesh NagarkotiKuldeep YadavAli KhanLockie FergusonNitish RanaPrasidh KrishnaRinku SinghSandeep WarrierShivam MaviShubman GillSiddhesh LadSunil NarinePat CumminsEoin MorganVarun ChakravarthyTom BantonRahul TripathiChris GreenM SiddharthNikhil Naik

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 29, 2020 23:35:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KXIP Match, Full Cricket Score: Punjab beat Mumbai in 2nd Super Over to cap off thrilling Sunday
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KXIP Match, Full Cricket Score: Punjab beat Mumbai in 2nd Super Over to cap off thrilling Sunday

Kings XI Punjab stop Mumbai Indians' five match winning streak and register their second win in a row and do so in dramatic fashion. The two teams were level after 40 overs at 176 each. Then after first Super Over at 5 runs. In the second super over, KXIP chase down 12 runs from 4 balls.

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Rohit, de Kock seal Mumbai's easy win
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Rohit, de Kock seal Mumbai's easy win

Done and dusted! Mumbai chase down 149 with eight wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare. KKR have been outplayed by the best team of this season. This is Mumbai's 21st win over Kolkata in IPL.

IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs DC Match, Full cricket score: Chakravarthy stars with five-for as Kolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs DC Match, Full cricket score: Chakravarthy stars with five-for as Kolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs

Cummins finishes his spell. Good day for him as well. Picked up two key wickets upfront and then removed Rabada on the penultimate ball of his spell. Three wicket for him. Tushar Deshpande, left handed bat, comes to the crease. Delhi Capitals need 63 runs in 6 balls.