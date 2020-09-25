Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma responds to Sunil Gavaskar after controversial remark at Virat Kohli and her

  • FP Trending
  • September 25th, 2020
  • 14:14:22 IST

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar is facing backlash on Twitter for his controversial comments on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab match in the IPL on Thursday.

The match between the two teams saw RCB-led Kohli suffer a huge 97-run defeat. Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice, and the right-hander went on to score an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls.

Rahul's innings was dotted with 14 fours and seven sixes. In the penultimate over, he hit Dale Steyn for 26 runs before hitting Shivam Dube for a four and two sixes in the final three balls of the innings. Kings XI Punjab went on to put up a total of 206 for 3 in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli, on the other hand, was sent back to the pavilion with just 1 run while RCB were all out at 109 in 17 overs.

With Kohli failing to deliver with the bat, commentator Sunil Gavaskar made a surprising remark which did not gone down well with the fans and Anushka. Gavaskar mentioned Anushka, while criticising the cricketer and said that the RCB skipper only trained against Anushka's bowling during the lockdown.

On Instagram, Anushka expressed her displeasure with the choice of words and for once again being included in criticism of Kohli. She asked Gavaskar, "I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?"

Anushka Sharma reacted on Instagram to Sunil Gavaskar's comment during RCB vs KXIP in the IPL.

"I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?"

"It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?"

Fans were also not impressed and many called Gavaskar out for getting personal. Here's how social media reacted:

A user also demanded that BCCI remove Gavaskar from commentating in matches.

