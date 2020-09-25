IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma responds to Sunil Gavaskar after controversial remark at Virat Kohli and her

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar is facing backlash on Twitter for his controversial comments on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab match in the IPL on Thursday.

The match between the two teams saw RCB-led Kohli suffer a huge 97-run defeat. Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice, and the right-hander went on to score an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls.

Rahul's innings was dotted with 14 fours and seven sixes. In the penultimate over, he hit Dale Steyn for 26 runs before hitting Shivam Dube for a four and two sixes in the final three balls of the innings. Kings XI Punjab went on to put up a total of 206 for 3 in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli, on the other hand, was sent back to the pavilion with just 1 run while RCB were all out at 109 in 17 overs.

With Kohli failing to deliver with the bat, commentator Sunil Gavaskar made a surprising remark which did not gone down well with the fans and Anushka. Gavaskar mentioned Anushka, while criticising the cricketer and said that the RCB skipper only trained against Anushka's bowling during the lockdown.

On Instagram, Anushka expressed her displeasure with the choice of words and for once again being included in criticism of Kohli. She asked Gavaskar, "I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?"

"I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?"

"It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?"

Fans were also not impressed and many called Gavaskar out for getting personal. Here's how social media reacted:

Gavaskar sahab saying : "Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai" 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Mateo Madridista (@Don_Mateo13) September 24, 2020

Heard this live and the guy laughed. He has always been in the news for making some really unacceptable remarks "jokingly" while in the commentary box but this isn't okay. Who gave him the right to drag somebody's family into it irrespective of the context he meant it in? https://t.co/4MeFZNOdx4 — m (@Manasa2922x) September 24, 2020

This is so disgusting. The way they don't forget to bring Anushka whenever he doesn't perform is so filthy. In whatever context he said, this statement cannot be justified. It isn't funny at all. https://t.co/0uJXjaSijl — Anisha (@anishaj16) September 24, 2020

Gavaskar sir have u now completely lost it or something? A senior cricketer saying such stuff about anyone let alone ICTs captain. Man u lost all the respect we had for you. — Riya⁷ (@sassy_me22) September 24, 2020

He sometimes does pretty vile and perverted commentary under the name of jokes — Jardani Jovonovich (@John_Wick__4) September 24, 2020

Why would they drag her every damn time! I never hear anyone taking Ritika or Sakhshi's name like this 😐 — ♛ (@Yaassx_) September 24, 2020

A user also demanded that BCCI remove Gavaskar from commentating in matches.