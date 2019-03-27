First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 5 Mar 26, 2019
DC Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 4 Mar 25, 2019
RAJ Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 27, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
IPL Mar 27, 2019
KKR vs KXIP
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Bangalore's Navdeep Saini says tennis ball cricket helped him add speed to his bowling

Fast developing into a tearaway pacer, Navdeep Saini says playing demanding tennis ball cricket has played a huge role in him gaining a lot of speed.

Press Trust of India, Mar 27, 2019 14:05:00 IST

Fast developing into a tearaway pacer, Navdeep Saini says playing demanding tennis ball cricket has played a huge role in him gaining a lot of speed.

Saini, who is India A regular and also earned a maiden Test call-up for the one-off Test against Afghanistan last June, can consistently bowl in 140s.

Navdeep Saini (L) in action against CSK in the IPL 2019 opener. Sportzpics

Navdeep Saini (L) in action against CSK in the IPL 2019 opener. Sportzpics

"All the help I have got in my bowling is all because of tennis ball cricket. If you want to bowl full with tennis ball, it is crucial you are fast. Since I bowled a lot with the tennis ball, it helped me build strength. Because of that, my arm speed increased as well," he said.

"Virat keeps telling me, 'show the same intensity of a match at the nets also. In the nets, if you're conditioned to give 110 per cent, you will be at 95 per cent level in the match, because there's added pressure.' Bowling to top batsmen like Kohli and De Villiers gives me a lot of confidence," Saini said.

Saini also expressed his gratitude for former Test cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who played a key role in his professional growth.

Saini's initiation into Delhi cricket began when he got a chance to bowl at Gambhir. There was a change in venue for practice and designated net bowlers could not be informed, handing Saini a chance to show his skills at Roshanara ground.

Saini fondly remembered the time when he did not even have proper bowling shoes.

"Gautam bhaiyya has had the biggest role in my life so far. He was the one who gave me an opportunity when I didn't have much idea about red-ball cricket. I didn't have shoes also. He showed a lot of confidence in me," he told reporters.

Saini, then a tennis-ball bowler, earned money playing local tournaments, bowled with the red ball for the first time and kept beating Gambhir with his pace.

After the session, Gambhir arranged for a pair of spikes and ensured that Saini bowled regularly at the Delhi team's net sessions.

Gambhir got him to play for Delhi after a number of backroom fights with DDCA selectors. Eventually, he succeeded and Saini made his debut for Delhi during the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season.

Now, Saini is working under the watchful eyes of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling coach Ashish Nehra and captain Virat Kohli.

Saini, who was seen practising wide yorkers, said he gets to learn a lot from him.

"Ashu bhaiyya (Ashish Nehra) has vast knowledge about T20s. He tells me how to plan against different batsmen," he said.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 14:05:00 IST

Tags : Cricket, Gautam Gambhir, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 MI, IPL 2019 RCB, MI, Mumbai Indians, Navdeep Saini, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sports, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all