First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 51 May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IPL | Match 50 May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
ENG in IRE May 03, 2019
IRE vs ENG
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
IPL May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Kagiso Rabada to miss remainder of tournament as CSA decide to call him back as precautionary measure

Kagiso Rabada had missed Delhi Capitals' last match against Chennai Super Kings due to stiff back and his unavailability is a severe blow to Delhi Capitals, who are striving to win their maiden IPL title.

Press Trust of India, May 03, 2019 12:40:24 IST

New Delhi: Injured Kagiso Rabada was on Friday ruled of the rest of the IPL after South Africa decided to call the pacer back as a precautionary measure ahead of the World Cup.

Rabada had missed Delhi Capitals' last match against Chennai Super Kings due to stiff back and his unavailability is a severe blow to Delhi Capitals, who are striving to win their maiden IPL title.

Kagiso Rabada took 25 wickets from 12 matches that he played this season in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

Kagiso Rabada took 25 wickets from 12 matches that he played this season in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

According to a statement from the Delhi Capitals, Rabada, the current Purple Cap holder, has been advised to return home by CSA.

"It is indeed very hard for me to leave the Delhi Capitals at this stage of the tournament," said the 23-year-old Rabada, who took 25 wickets from 12 matches that he played this season.

"But with the World Cup just a month away, a collective decision has been made for me in this regard. It's been a tremendous season for me with the Delhi Capitals, both on and off the field, and I truly believe that our team can win the trophy."

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting termed the development as "unfortunate".

"It's unfortunate that Rabada is having to leave us at this stage of the tournament. But I have full confidence in our team and I'm sure each and every member of this unit will step up to the occasion," Ponting said.

Rabada has played a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals' march to the first Play-offs after a gap of seven years.

Delhi Capitals will play Rajasthan Royals in their last league match at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium here on Saturday.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 13:28:09 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket South Africa, DC, Delhi Capitals, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, Kagiso Rabada, Ricky Ponting

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all