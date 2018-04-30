First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 29 Apr 29, 2018
BLR Vs KOL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 28 Apr 29, 2018
RAJ Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils look to maintain winning momentum against wounded Chennai Super Kings

Their stuttering campaign back on the rails under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, a resurgent Delhi Daredevils will play wounded Chennai Super Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match on Monday.

PTI, April 30, 2018

Pune: Their stuttering campaign back on the rails under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, a resurgent Delhi Daredevils will play  Chennai Super Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match on Monday.

File image of Delhi Daredevils skipper Shreyas Iyer. AFP

File image of Delhi Daredevils skipper Shreyas Iyer. AFP

While Delhi would fight for survival, CSK would be equally keen to get back to winning ways after losing by eight wickets to Mumbai Indians in their adopted home ground here last night.

The Daredevils, who were struggling with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, found the elusive winning formula in their previous game when they comprehensively defeated formidable Kolkata Knight Riders at home.

Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi, now at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of seven games, however need to continue their winning spree to keep themselves in the hunt for the play-offs.

CSK, on the other hand, suffered a blow last night against another struggling outfit in defending champions Mumbai Indians.

It would still be an uphill ask for the Daredevils to beat CSK at their adopted home – the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium but they cannot afford to lose.

Among other things, the Delhi outfit would hope that skipper Iyer continues to lead from the front as he did with a match-winning 93 against KKR.

Besides Iyer, other batsmen like opener Prithvi Shaw, Rishab Pant and all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Colin Munro too will have to play their part to perfection.

Australian Maxwell has been getting starts but is unable to convert them into big scores.

It would interesting to see whether the Daredevils again leave out Gambhir, who is out of form and did not figure in the playing eleven against KKR, tomorrow.

Delhi's varied bowling stock too clicked in the last match and if the star-studded CSK batting line-up has to be checked, the visitors will have to bowl out of their skin.

On the other hand, returning to the IPL after serving a two-year suspension, CSK has been the team to look out for this season.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back among runs with his traditional late flourish while in-form Ambati Rayadu, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo are also capable of making a mockery of the Delhi bowling attack.

The pleasing part for coach Stephen Fleming is that Suresh Raina has finally found his touch with an unbeaten 75 in a losing cause last night.

With Sam Billings and Ravindra Jadeja in the side, CSK have depth in their batting.

But CSK bowlers were hammered by Mumbai Indians and will need to regroup and come strong tomorrow.

Pacer Shardul Thakur needs to quickly get over from the mauling he received at the hands of Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma yesterday along side leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

To make matters worse for CSK, Deepak Chahar, who could not complete his third over in the game, has been ruled out for a few weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury.

On the spin front, veteran Harbhajan Singh will be crucial to choke up runs in the middle overs.

Squad:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plesis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018

Tags : #Ambati Rayadu #Colin Munro #Gautam Gambhir #Glenn Maxwell #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 CSK #IPL 2018 DD #MS Dhoni #Prithvi Shaw #Rishab Pant #Shreyas Iyer #Stephen Fleming #Suresh Raina

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Chennai
 7 5 2 0 10
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Rajasthan
 7 3 4 0 6
6
Mumbai
 7 2 5 0 4
7
Bangalore
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Delhi
 7 2 5 0 4
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Shreyas Iyer
26%
Trent Boult
18%
Ambati Rayudu
29%
MS Dhoni
29%

IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils look to maintain winning momentum against wounded Chennai Super Kings




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all