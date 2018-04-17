First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 13 Apr 16, 2018
KOL Vs DEL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs
IPL | Match 12 Apr 15, 2018
PUN Vs CHE
Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Clinical Kolkata Knight Riders return to winning ways with 71-run win over Delhi Daredevils

Spearheaded by Russell in the company of Nitish Rana (59 off 35 balls), KKR put up a total on board that Delhi did not have any chance to score, suffering their third defeat from four matches.

PTI, April 17, 2018

Kolkata: Andre Russell's 12-ball 41 headlined Kolkata Knight Riders' clinical performance as they recorded a crushing 71-run victory over Delhi Daredevils to return to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The result meant Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir's 'homecoming' ended on a sour note.

KKR bowled out Delhi Daredevils for just 129 runs in 13th match of IPL 2018. Sportzpics

KKR bowled out Delhi Daredevils for just 129 runs in 13th match of IPL 2018. Sportzpics

Russell's whirlwind 41, 36 of them coming in sixes, ensured KKR overcame a slow start to post a challenging 200 for nine after they were put in by Gambhir.

It was a much-anticipated homecoming for Gambhir, who had led KKR to twin titles in 2012 and 2014, before the association ended this year.

Spearheaded by Russell in the company of Nitish Rana (59 off 35 balls), KKR put up a total on board that Delhi did not have any chance to score, suffering their third defeat from four matches.

Glenn Maxwell (47 from 22 balls) and Rishabh Pant (43 from 26) kept Delhi in the hunt in a 62-run partnership from 32 balls.

But the duo of Sunil Narine (3/18) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/32) triggered a collapse as Delhi folded for 129 in 14.2 overs.

KKR removed three DD batsmen including their last match hero Jason Roy and Gambhir inside the first three overs, derailing their chase, but Pant kept them in the game.

India's Under-19 World Cup winning pacer Shivam Mavi got his maiden IPL wicket in Gambhir (8) in his first over as the former KKR skipper played on.

From 24 for three, Pant and Maxwell led DD's recovery act in a fifty-plus run partnership in quick time before Yadav gave the breakthrough, removing the Delhi wicketkeeper batsmen.

Kuldeep conceded successive sixes against Maxwell but the chinaman bowler had the last laugh, dismissing the dangerous batsman for 47 and triggering the collapse with Narine taking three wickets in no time en route to his 100th IPL wicket.

Earlier, it was a Russell show in the middle overs that lifted KKR to 200 after a slow start.

That the Jamaican did not have a single boundary in his whirlwind innings summed up his dominance before being deceived by Boult.

The only blip in Russell's innings was when he was dropped on 7 by Jason Roy off the bowling of Mohammed Shami, but from thereon there was no stopping the Jamaican.

Russell missed out on a fifty but Rana brought up his in 30 balls in a highly impressive knock, which contained five fours and four sixes.

The former Mumbai Indians batsman caught the attention with his strokemaking and temperament as he held the KKR innings together before being done in by a slower one from Chris Morris.

After the departure of Russell and Rana, wrist spinner Rahul Tewatia (3/18) took three wickets in the last over, but the duo's 61-run partnership from 22 balls was enough to take them to 200.

Boult gave Delhi Daredevils a terrific start, bowling a first over maiden to Chris Lynn and then accounting for Narine.

But they still managed to score 50 runs in the powerplay, thanks to some clean hitting by Lynn (31) and Uthappa, who scored a brisk 35 from 19 balls.

Lynn got into the groove, smashing Boult for back-to-back boundaries before Uthappa took Nadeem to the cleaners with two sixes and a four.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018

Tags : #Chris Morris #Cricket #Gautam Gambhir #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #KKR Vs DD #Kolkata Knight Riders #Kuldeep Yadav #Nitish Rana #Rahul Tewatia #Rishabh Pant #Shivam Mavi #Sunil Narine #Trent Boult

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Kolkata
 4 2 2 0 4
3
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Rajasthan
 3 2 1 0 4
6
Bangalore
 3 1 2 0 2
7
Delhi
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Mumbai
 3 0 3 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all