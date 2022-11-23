The BCCI announced a revised squad for India’s tour of Bangladesh, scheduled next month after ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Dayal were ruled out owing to injuries.

The BCCI named fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Dayal and Jadeja respectively.

The BCCI press release stated that Dayal has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team.

Kuldeep and Shahbaz were originally named in the ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand. However, they will now travel to Bangladesh instead of being with the squad in New Zealand. No replacements were announced for the ODI squad in New Zealand.

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

The selectors have also picked India A squad for two four-day matches against Bangladesh A.

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)

India A schedule in Bangladesh

1st four-day match – 29 November to 2 December

2nd four-day match – 6 December to 9 December

India schedule in Bangladesh

1st ODI – 4 December

2nd ODI – 7 December

3rd ODI – 10 December

1st Test – 14 December – 18 December

2nd Test – 22 December – 26 December