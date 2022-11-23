Ravindra Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team.
The BCCI announced a revised squad for India’s tour of Bangladesh, scheduled next month after ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Dayal were ruled out owing to injuries.
The BCCI named fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Dayal and Jadeja respectively.
The BCCI press release stated that Dayal has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team.
Kuldeep and Shahbaz were originally named in the ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand. However, they will now travel to Bangladesh instead of being with the squad in New Zealand. No replacements were announced for the ODI squad in New Zealand.
Update: Team India (Senior Men) and India A squad for Bangladesh tour announced.
Mored details here – https://t.co/VnBdNf60mN #TeamIndia
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2022
India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik
India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen
The selectors have also picked India A squad for two four-day matches against Bangladesh A.
India A squad for 1st four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth
India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)
India A schedule in Bangladesh
1st four-day match – 29 November to 2 December
2nd four-day match – 6 December to 9 December
India schedule in Bangladesh
1st ODI – 4 December
2nd ODI – 7 December
3rd ODI – 10 December
1st Test – 14 December – 18 December
2nd Test – 22 December – 26 December
