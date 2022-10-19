India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has resumed training post knee injury as the cricketer took to social media to give glimpses of him running on Wednesday. Ravindra Jadeja shared a light running session, which is understood to be part of his rehabilitation process.

Jadeja was injured during the Asia Cup in the UAE earlier this year and forced his ouster from the Indian squad in what was a big blow for the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The injury forced a surgery before the 33-year-old all-rounder could start recuperation.

“The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement – BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” the player had shared a message on social media after his successful procedure.

Jadeja was ultimately replaced in the squad by all-rounder Axar Patel, who impressed during the T20 series at home post-Asia Cup.

